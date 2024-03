Knobhead here wrote the post he'd committed to doing but went to bed with it still in a Word document rather than posted to RAWK



Good OP too. Bit wordy given the "new style" pioneered by Andy. Gotta move with the times Jack !!One nasty little fact in your OP though. Utd have got the better of us 10 to 5 in cup meetings. Chimes with my experiences of them over the last 50 years or so. A bloody irritating team to meet. The bounce of a ball has gone their way so many times. However ..... when we beat them we generally murder them of late. A draw suits no-one so they might even come out to play... naw.... Score first and score often. Let's have some fun...