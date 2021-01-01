Come on Redmen!!

OP said all we needed to know Andy! Diving and refs are our biggest worries apart from quick breaks. I think the Gomez RB shout makes sense. Noticeable on Thursday how often we played low crosses and passes to the six yard line / penalty spot area instead of shooting. I wonder if that was some practice to catch their slow defence aiming for finishes from good positions?

Think we win by at least two clear and let them know we will be back to do the same next month.

9000 in the away end will make it an enjoyable listen for those like me watching from home. Have fun lads and lasses!