Keep seeing Elliott in before Dom. Think it's testimony to how well he's played lately that it doesn't seem so mad as he's visibly gone up a level in the last run of games, like Jones did in the first half of the season.
I still think our best midfield is Endo, Mac and Dom however what a luxurious position we are now in having Elliott and Jones sat there as arguably our 4th and 5th choice.
Yeah, I'm mainly thinking with Elliott being rested this week and Dom still coming back from injury having played 90 minutes on Thursday.
I echo your comments though, Elliott has completely won me over this season, you could always see he was technically brilliant, but his mobility, pace, strength, determination, endurance,and ability to press has gone up another level. We now have a batch of midfielders all capable of starting without significant drop off, the problem just seems to be getting them all fit.