Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #80
Second half City Liverpool & First 15 mins of Sparta Liverpool will eat Utd alive Sunday. If we play like that its a minimum of 4 goals.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #81
It's not a slam dunk. If they score first then it'll play into their hands and we're in a fight.
But I feel if we score first they'll capitulate and we'll batter them. Looking forward to this.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #82
Seven tears are Flowing to the river
Seven tears are running to the sea
...
Seven Hag is setting up his team
To sustain the whooping of the year...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULqxiUK6kOs
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #83
Come on Redmen!!
OP said all we needed to know Andy! Diving and refs are our biggest worries apart from quick breaks. I think the Gomez RB shout makes sense. Noticeable on Thursday how often we played low crosses and passes to the six yard line / penalty spot area instead of shooting. I wonder if that was some practice to catch their slow defence aiming for finishes from good positions?
Think we win by at least two clear and let them know we will be back to do the same next month.
9000 in the away end will make it an enjoyable listen for those like me watching from home. Have fun lads and lasses!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #84
Just play the match and not the occasion and well be absolutely fine, as our team are levels above them. Weve done that really well at Old Trafford the last couple of years and Im confident well be booking another visit to Anfield South.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #85
Riveting Andy lad, this is why we all love you.

On theme, I'm also happy to go along with the theory that if we don't win tomorrow it's simply because of bent officials.
There's no way we don't fuck them over. They are a bag of shite.
Only biased decisions will prevent the Reds being in that semi-final draw.

The travelling Kop don't need me to tell them but when they get there it's going to stink. Absolutely fucking stink.
It'll reek of horrible bitterness.
It'll sound like horrible bitterness.
It'll look fucking ugly.
The on-field antics by those diving dirty fuckers will stench the miserable gaff out.

1-3, perhaps even 1-4 to Jurgens boss Reds.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #86
No complacency, these wont be a push over but if we get ahead it should be easy from there.

Really really cant stand cheaty but no mistakes Utd are our historic rival, must win.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #87
We lost there last season.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #88
Last season started badly and got worse. Hopefully weve seen enough this season to show were a completely different side. They however are the same old, same old. Predominantly shite but give them a sniff and they could, with a fair wind make life awkward. Avoid anything silly and we will hopefully be ok. Havent they been conceding 20+ shots to pretty much everyone theyve played recently? If they do that to us theyre asking for trouble.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #89
I agree. Id say that given how bad they are our record against them is very patchy. Weve absolutely stomped them a few times but aside from that 5-0 I cant recall too many wins at OT although goggle tells me we beat them 4-2 in spring 21.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #90
Its 198 shots in last 10 games. That includes some dross too.

They have somehow only lost 2 of 11 though.

This makes for fun reading from their mouth piece at the Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/15/fa-cup-manchester-united-liverpool-erik-ten-hag
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #91
Behind closed doors season when we had Williams and Phillips at the back.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #92
The game their fans delayed first time out, and they played a weakened team in the game before in order to focus fully on us & shafting our CL hopes.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #93
Again it's a worry Konate likely being out when the one thing man utd actually have is an abundance of pace on the counter attack. The comforting thing is that everytime a question is asked of Quansah, he steps up to the plate.  Think we are likely to line up

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Gomez

Elliott
Endo
Mac Allister

Diaz
Nunez
Salah

I'll predict a 2-2 with us winning on penalties

9,000 reds at old Trafford is gonna be ace
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #94
Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Gomez

Elliott
Endo
Mac Allister

Diaz
Nunez
Salah

I'll predict a 2-2 with us winning on penalties

9,000 reds at old Trafford is gonna be ace

Keep seeing Elliott in before Dom. Think it's testimony to how well he's played lately that it doesn't seem so mad as he's visibly gone up a level in the last run of games, like Jones did in the first half of the season.

I still think our best midfield is Endo, Mac and Dom however what a luxurious position we are now in having Elliott and Jones sat there as arguably our 4th and 5th choice.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #95
Can't believe there were no repercussions for that.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #96
I still think our best midfield is Endo, Mac and Dom however what a luxurious position we are now in having Elliott and Jones sat there as arguably our 4th and 5th choice.

Yeah, I'm mainly thinking with Elliott being rested this week and Dom still coming back from injury having played 90 minutes on Thursday.

I echo your comments though, Elliott has completely won me over this season, you could always see he was technically brilliant, but his mobility, pace, strength, determination, endurance,and ability to press has gone up another level.  We now have a batch of midfielders all capable of starting without significant drop off, the problem just seems to be getting them all fit.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #97
When was the last time we beat Manu in the FA Cup?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #98
Kuyt game under Kenny probably.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #99
Crouch 1-0 at Anfield under Rafa?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #100
I stand corrected.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #101
A fair wind is an interesting euphemism for corrupt refereeing  ;)
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
Reply #102
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/15/fa-cup-manchester-united-liverpool-erik-ten-hag

Jeez you can really sense Wilsons desperation running through that piece.
