He’s never had a convincing finish on him, scuffs shots consistently throughout his career.



He's a strange player in general. Defintely more than the sum of his parts because, as you allude to, he's never been a very tidy player. Also weirdly disliked by City fans for some reason, not very popular at Chelsea, and I think the feelings of most Liverpool fans for him probably range from hatred to total indifference.He's scored a lot of goals, always played at a top level and won more trophies than a lot of players could ever hope for, and yet I suspect he'll retire wondering what might have been.