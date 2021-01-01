« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March  (Read 5466 times)

Online Hazell

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #480 on: Today at 08:01:04 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:56:19 pm
All valid points on a Spurs forum, sometimes though, people just want to watch other teams lose and take the piss out of them in peace. There's a time and a place for everything.

I don't think there's any place for schadenfreude in football.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Slippers

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #481 on: Today at 08:03:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:58:58 pm
Hang on, didn't they win the league in October?

They did indeed,how soon some forget.
Online FlashGordon

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #482 on: Today at 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:01:04 pm
I don't think there's any place for schadenfreude in football.

That's a shame, he has a lovely left foot.
Online newterp

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #483 on: Today at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 07:49:51 pm
I have no idea how we can put that label on him. Tottenham finished 8th last season, sold Kane, and are a few points off 4th in his first season.

Yes, hes never going to be Klopp, but Jurgen needed a few seasons to build the squad. Im not exactly sure what Ange was supposed to achieve in his first season with such a mediocre team from last season without oil money. Seems like a real decent guy as well, reminds me of some of the stuff Klopp has done for sick fans. https://youtu.be/m7R_Loroh68?si=Z2cxI2vXIXBUpxFD

Is there no in-between? Hes clearly not a terrible manager and has done a serviceable job so far.

Didn't Klopp take over a team mid season and lead them to 2 cup finals his first season?
Online FlashGordon

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #484 on: Today at 08:45:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:42:59 pm
Didn't Klopp take over a team mid season and lead them to 2 cup finals his first season?

Checkmate.
