FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March

mobydick

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:09:13 pm
How soon ex players forget how they played, hey Danny?
Samie

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #441 on: Today at 07:09:48 pm
The quicker Vegeta gets banned again the quicker he comes back as Bibidi for fucks sakes.
Vegeta

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #442 on: Today at 07:10:03 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:07:14 pm
;D Yep, it's very strange, maybe one day Liverpool can get a nice comment!
Please find my 100's of Anti Liverpool post. I have been positive throughout the season. I love how people just like to say your a fake fan without any actual proof  ;D
JRed

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:11:31 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 07:10:03 pm
Please find my 100's of Anti Liverpool post. I have been positive throughout the season. I love how people just like to say your a fake fan without any actual proof  ;D
Who has accused you of being a fan?
Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #444 on: Today at 07:11:51 pm
Our away game with Fulham will be moved if we win tomorrow.
killer-heels

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:12:06 pm
Unlucky fat ange.
RedSince86

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #446 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:07:39 pm
Doku stank the place out.
He's so average.

Another Pep is a Genius signing.

Hopefully the sign of Txiki buying expensive Bums again.
JRed

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #447 on: Today at 07:12:41 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:07:39 pm
Doku stank the place out.
Any Kung Fu kicks today?
Vegeta

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #448 on: Today at 07:12:50 pm
Doku is shittt City will sell him in a season or two.
Ray K

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #449 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:11:31 pm
Who has accused you of being a fan?
:lmao

No jury in the country would convict him on that charge
oojason

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #450 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:03:58 pm
Hi Jase, hope you're well mate.  ;)

All good, cheers mate :thumbup  Hopefully we all still be after tomorrow's beating of the Utd!
smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #451 on: Today at 07:13:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:12:41 pm
Any Kung Fu kicks today?

Barely touched the ball and when he did he was about as dangerous as prime Markovic
A Red Abroad

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #452 on: Today at 07:14:20 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:13:20 pm
All good, cheers mate :thumbup  Hopefully we all still be after tomorrow's beating of the Utd!

*fingers crossed*

 :)
DelTrotter

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #453 on: Today at 07:15:01 pm
Haaland planning an internationals withdrawal here
decosabute

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #454 on: Today at 07:15:10 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:12:09 pm
He's so average.

Another Pep is a Genius signing.

Hopefully the sign of Txiki buying expensive Bums again.

Loads of people have said to me this season what a great buy he was, as though he was some kind of absolute unknown, plucked from obscurity by the genius of Guardiola and City's scouting. He's been linked everywhere (including us) for years and played shitloads of games, including a World Cup, for Belgium. Reminiscent of the shite talked about how they got Haaland for £45m - "how did they do it?"
smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #455 on: Today at 07:17:27 pm
Haaland did a lot of walking around.
BobPaisley3

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #456 on: Today at 07:17:35 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:07:39 pm
Doku stank the place out.
Any karate kicks today?
Vegeta

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #457 on: Today at 07:17:52 pm
City will get Coventry

We will get Chelsea.

Anything more nailed on wish I could place a bet on that lol.
John C

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #458 on: Today at 07:18:09 pm
Imagine if Son had signed for a different team all those years back.
Us, City, Chelsea, Man U, perhaps Arsenal. He'd have had a happier and more successful career than with that set of fucking losers.
JRed

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:18:45 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 07:17:52 pm
City will get Coventry

We will get Chelsea.

Anything more nailed on wish I could place a bet on that lol.
Yeah, Id definitely put 5K on that
kesey

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:19:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:55:57 pm
I think the banner is about their actual accounts.

That is a beauty !
MonsLibpool

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #461 on: Today at 07:20:10 pm
Almiron has regressed to the mean.
