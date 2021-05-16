He's so average.



Another Pep is a Genius signing.



Hopefully the sign of Txiki buying expensive Bums again.



Loads of people have said to me this season what a great buy he was, as though he was some kind of absolute unknown, plucked from obscurity by the genius of Guardiola and City's scouting. He's been linked everywhere (including us) for years and played shitloads of games, including a World Cup, for Belgium. Reminiscent of the shite talked about how they got Haaland for £45m - "how did they do it?"