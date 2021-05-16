Yep, it's very strange, maybe one day Liverpool can get a nice comment!
Please find my 100's of Anti Liverpool post. I have been positive throughout the season. I love how people just like to say your a fake fan without any actual proof
Doku stank the place out.
Who has accused you of being a fan?
Hi Jase, hope you're well mate.
Any Kung Fu kicks today?
All good, cheers mate Hopefully we all still be after tomorrow's beating of the Utd!
He's so average.Another Pep is a Genius signing.Hopefully the sign of Txiki buying expensive Bums again.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
City will get CoventryWe will get Chelsea. Anything more nailed on wish I could place a bet on that lol.
I think the banner is about their actual accounts.
