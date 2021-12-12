« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March  (Read 3199 times)

Online Phineus

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:18:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:16 pm
Marco Silva saying he's dropped Broja from the squad basically because he's shit.

Do they have to pay more money to Chelsea if get gets a certain amount of appearances or something?
Online Chris~

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:18:17 pm
Do they have to pay more money to Chelsea if get gets a certain amount of appearances or something?
opposite. Supposed to pay £4m if he doesn't hit a certain minutes/starts/games threshold..which should say something about how and he's been and fuck Chelsea more than the £4m given they seemee to need or want £50m for him in January
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:21:27 pm »
Is KDB actually injured ?
Online Phineus

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:20:14 pm
opposite. Supposed to pay £4m if he doesn't hit a certain minutes/starts/games threshold..which should say something about how and he's been and fuck Chelsea more than the £4m given they seemee to need or want £50m for him in January

Ah wow, yeah thats bad. Shows how out of touch with reality Chelsea ownership are over transfer fees lovely stuff.
Online Phineus

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:21:27 pm
Is KDB actually injured ?

Hes got out of international duty but probably not.
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:23:26 pm
Hes got out of international duty but probably not.

Konate better pull out
Online Phineus

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:24:32 pm
Konate better pull out

Were too nice for that. I think KDB has been put in the black goo until the Arsenal game.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
How long have them cheating bastards had the "We See things they'll never see" banner?
Online End Product

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm »
City stealing the we see things they'll never see banner  :lmao
Online Bincey

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:30:58 pm »
Why were they playing The Exorcist theme?
Online Darren G

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:31:09 pm »
If anybody need a stable stream for the Oil State Derby: https://sportshd.sx/soccer/manchester-city-live-stream
Online End Product

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm »
Plastic club haha.
Online JRed

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:31:36 pm »
Come on Saudis, fucking slaughter these cheating bastards.

Did I miss the pre-match stoning or is it at half time?
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:34:12 pm »
Those advertising hoardings are insane
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 05:30:26 pm
City stealing the we see things they'll never see banner  :lmao
Must be in reference to 115 charges and financial penalties imposed by UEFA when they were found guilty of cheating
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm »
Hope someone loses his head...
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm »
Why are Spurs wearing the Chelsea kit?
Online FiSh77

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:37:22 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 05:30:26 pm
City stealing the we see things they'll never see banner  :lmao

They've had it a while, more to do with shite manc music than robbing it off of us, it's lyrics from Live Forever and banner is same design/font as Oasis logo
Online FlashGordon

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:24:32 pm
Konate better pull out

Thankfully his father didn't all those years ago.
Online Gerard00

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:40:54 pm »
Seeing they're most probably lying about KDB it would be nice to see Rodri or Foden pick up a hammy injury for the run in.
Online andyrol

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:41:21 pm »
Can't understand why Newcastle don't just kick the opposition in the chest? Officials say that's fair after last week
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:41:40 pm »
Doku is just another Adama Traore without the greasy muscles
Online smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Fluke for city
Online OkieRedman

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:44:49 pm »
Goodness. What a jammy goal that was. Created noting and a goal up
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »
Awful defending by Burn
Online Gerard00

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:44:10 pm
Fluke for city

As if they needed any luck.
Offline Claire.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:45:09 pm »
🙄
Online oojason

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm »
Online Darren G

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:44:10 pm
Fluke for city

Coming though. Passively sitting off City and not putting pressure on the ball-carrier never works. Geordies looking way too passive.
Online smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:46:15 pm »
Yeah Newcastle are crap. This will finish at least 4-0
Online meady1981

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:46:52 pm »
From a good-football perspective, I secretly used to admire watching prime Utd. And prime Arsenal. And prime Chelsea. I get absolutely no joy from watching Man City.
Offline Claire.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #271 on: Today at 05:47:00 pm »
They cant have a right go because theyll get done, they dont look like theyve got enough in the tank after 15 mins to be pressing. This is not gonna be pretty.
Online smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #272 on: Today at 05:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:45:43 pm
Coming though. Passively sitting off City and not putting pressure on the ball-carrier never works. Geordies looking way too passive.

Howe must have seen our performance against them and thought 'nah, not doing that!'
Online RJH

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #273 on: Today at 05:47:33 pm »
That's enough of the City game for now.

Newcastle look crap  City unbelievably boring to watch, then go ahead by a fluke deflection
Offline Claire.

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #274 on: Today at 05:47:48 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:46:52 pm
From a good-football perspective, I secretly used to admire watching prime Utd. And prime Arsenal. And prime Chelsea. I get absolutely no joy from watching Man City.

Boring as fuck arent they
Online FlashGordon

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #275 on: Today at 05:48:33 pm »
That Maddison dive.
Online meady1981

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #276 on: Today at 05:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:47:48 pm
Boring as fuck arent they

I can imagine a Boston Dynamics team playing like this in 20 years.
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #277 on: Today at 05:48:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:47:06 pm
Howe must have seen our performance against them and thought 'nah, not doing that!'

They cant do that
Online Elzar

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #278 on: Today at 05:49:02 pm »
Hahahah so thats a foul and a booking?
Online OkieRedman

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #279 on: Today at 05:49:06 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:46:52 pm
From a good-football perspective, I secretly used to admire watching prime Utd. And prime Arsenal. And prime Chelsea. I get absolutely no joy from watching Man City.

100% Robo football. Their pattern of play is so contrived. 
