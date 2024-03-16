Is the draw defo after our match ?



Yes mate. 15 minutes after the finish of our match - and live on ITV1 according to this:-'Liverpool will be seeking to put their name in the hat when they travel to rivals Manchester United for a last-eight clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, which kicks off at 3.30pm GMT.The draw for the next round is scheduled to take place around 15 minutes after the Reds meeting with United concludes.It will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK and streamed across the official FA Cup social media channels.If Liverpool do progress, they will be ball number two in the draw.Semi-final fixtures will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20/21.'