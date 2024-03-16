« previous next »
FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm
Last Edit: Today at 02:23:11 pm by oojason
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:13:56 pm
What an end to a game :lmao
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:14:01 pm
The magic of the cup!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm
Wow. Brilliant!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:14:23 pm
Hope they enjoy their day at Wembley (against City).

Great game.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:14:38 pm

Win tomorrow and were going to the draw them in the semi.

Saudi v Leicester in the other one.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm
I wouldn't put it past Newcastle and Leicester going through either. Neither probably will but we just have to do our part tomorrow.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm
Fantastic game that, made up for Coventry.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #168 on: Today at 02:15:10 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:14:01 pm
The magic of the cup!
Absolutely mate, fucking dead right.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #169 on: Today at 02:15:10 pm
Well done Coventry , hopefully we get to play you at Wembley
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:15:28 pm
Hopefully, we draw Coventry in the semis after smashing the red mancs :D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:15:35 pm
Is the draw defo after our match ?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #172 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm
Amazing last 15 minutes or so there ;D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #173 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm
City nailed on to get Cov in the semi. Wolves would be well beaten if they'd got through too tho, terrible
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #174 on: Today at 02:17:05 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:14:47 pm
I wouldn't put it past the club previously known as Newcastle and Leicester going through either. Neither probably will but we just have to do our part tomorrow.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #175 on: Today at 02:17:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:35 pm
Is the draw defo after our match ?

Yes mate. 15 minutes after the finish of our match - and live on ITV1 according to this:-


www.liverpoolfc.com/news/emirates-fa-cup-semi-final-draw-details-0

'Liverpool will be seeking to put their name in the hat when they travel to rivals Manchester United for a last-eight clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, which kicks off at 3.30pm GMT.

The draw for the next round is scheduled to take place around 15 minutes after the Reds meeting with United concludes.

It will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK and streamed across the official FA Cup social media channels.

If Liverpool do progress, they will be ball number two in the draw.

Semi-final fixtures will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20/21.'
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #176 on: Today at 02:17:35 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:17:03 pm
Abu Dhabi nailed on to get Cov in the semi
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #177 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:15:28 pm
Hopefully, we draw Coventry in the semis after smashing the red mancs :D
No mate, let's play them in the final!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #178 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 02:15:10 pm
Well done Coventry , hopefully we get to play you at Wembley

We need to watch out for Dave Bennett and Keith Houchen. Classic big man, little man duo.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #179 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm
Smash the red mancs then Coventry in the semis please!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #180 on: Today at 02:22:09 pm
Great stuff!

That Simms looks a good prospect.  I wonder if any Premier League teams have had a look at him.  Definitely more about him than those expensive foreigners like Beto  ;)
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #181 on: Today at 02:22:10 pm
What a match! Thoroughly deserved win for Coventry. Congrats to them!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #182 on: Today at 02:22:42 pm
Well done Coventry.

Mark Robins - Best manager in the football league.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #183 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm
Can't believe I turned it off when Bueno scored...
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #184 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm
What a game that was! Well done Coventry!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #185 on: Today at 02:29:54 pm
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Today at 02:22:42 pm
Well done Coventry.

Mark Robins - Best manager in the football league.

They were really impressive, not often you'll see a championship side or even lower premier league side that good in their build up and smart with their decision making. Play off teams in the championship will be hoping they don't make it in.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #186 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 02:22:52 pm
Can't believe I turned it off when Bueno scored...

Yep, switched over to South Wales like a proper dumbass  ;D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #187 on: Today at 02:30:42 pm
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 02:30:13 pm
Yep, switched over to South Wales like a proper dumbass  ;D

Have Swansea won the league?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #188 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm
Haha, that kid. He definitely will be chanting sacked in the morning soon.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #189 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Today at 02:22:42 pm
Well done Coventry.

Mark Robins - Best manager in the football league.

Lets not lose sight of the fact hes a horrible Manc prick (probably).
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #190 on: Today at 02:33:16 pm
.
The 3pm league matches...


Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Vitinho, Berge, Cullen, Larsen, Odobert, Fofana.
Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Zanka, Ajer, Collins, Reguilon, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Wissa, Toney.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/burnley-vs-brentford-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.net/chat/ch6.php & https://s2watch.link/32
& https://reddit2.sportshub.fan/event/burnl%D0%B5y_br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_197210284 (multiple links)


Luton XI: Kaminski, Kabore, Mpanzu, Mengi, Burke, Doughty, Barkley, Clark, Chong, Ogbene, Morris.
Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Sangare, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Origi, Wood.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://vipleague.im/football/luton-town-vs-nottingham-forest-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.net/chat/ch7.php
& https://reddit2.sportshub.fan/event/lut%D0%BEn_t%D0%BEwn_n%D0%BEtt%D1%96ngh%D0%B0m_f%D0%BEr%D0%B5st_197210282 (multiple links)
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #191 on: Today at 02:35:24 pm
well deserved win by coventry

being playing some great football for a few years now

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #192 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #193 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:12:47 pm
Fabulous goal, fabulous game🥳

100%
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #194 on: Today at 02:41:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:31:41 pm
Lets not lose sight of the fact hes a horrible Manc prick (probably).

Kept Fergie in the job
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
Reply #195 on: Today at 02:45:11 pm
Coventry winning it in 87 is still the best FA Cup final i ever saw (that didn't involve us), luckily one of the earliest ones i watched.

Always had a soft spot for Coventry.

