I hope for a jolly nice weekend of kicky ball and I hope, HOPE! that I can chill and enjoy it.



To this end, I'm having a bit of a jam this morning with my mate, trying a few things out on the guitar we haven't done before and he's a drum teacher and he'll be taking me through a few starter lessons for my electronic drums as I'm hoping to help my missus out with her beginning bass stuff - me playing the guitar with her isn't really working out, so hoping me learning drumming at the same time she's learning bass, it could be great fun as we hopefully progress together.



After that, having a pint with the missus then watching the game in town tomorrow with my mate, who's birthday it is then onto a bit of fun karaoke and a nice curry - probably on Bold Street - Mogli (Or whatever it's called)





Going to try and make a point of not getting angry or pissed off in the pub tomorrow and hoping I can keep my gob shut and just enjoy the spectacle and have a nice, fun day out.