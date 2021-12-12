« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March  (Read 475 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,414
FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 am »
SATURDAY 16TH MARCH

FA CUP QUARTER FINAL

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Coventry City 12:15 ITV1
Abu Dhabi v Saudi Arabia 17:30 BBC One

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burnley v Brentford 15:00
Luton Town v Nottingham Forest 15:00
Fulham v Tottenham 17:30 skysports


SUNDAY 17TH MARCH

FA CUP QUARTER FINAL

Chelsea v Leicester City 12:45 BBC One
Manchester United v Liverpool 15:30 ITV1

PREMIER LEAGUE

West Ham United v Aston Villa 14:00
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,357
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 am »
.



FA Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-fa-cup-football-on-tv.html (all the FA Cup matches are on BBC or ITV)

FA Cup matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/fa-cup


Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : https://crackstreamsfree.com : https://nizarstream.com : https://freestreams-live1se.nu : https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.hesgoals.top : www.techclips.net/schedule : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.hes-goals.io : www.footybite.to : www.elixx.xyz : https://foot.soccerstreams100.io : www.1stream.me  www.dlhd.sx



A note...

Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.

Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. If is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...

Finally... don't leave it until our match is about to kick off to watch a stream - test one of the other footy matches available shortly before our kick off. See if those other streams work okay - and what you may need to do to get the stream working for our match. A little practice and all that... Good luck with it. There are more stream sites to try below. :wave



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/fa-cup & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


Info: https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup & www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup & www.youtube.com/@thefacup & www.youtube.com/@BBCSport & www.youtube.com/@ITVSport


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://fullmatchsports.cc & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:51:43 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:59:45 am

PREMIER LEAGUE


Luton Town v Nottingham Forest 15:00


Low-key colossal game in amongst the weeds there too.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,155
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:18:29 pm »
Going to be a stuggle trying to beat Manchester United and that c*nt of a referee.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:09:11 pm »
Our game is on ITV and Chelsea v Leicester on BBC
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:09:11 pm
Our game is on ITV and Chelsea v Leicester on BBC
The TV coverage is the best thing about the FA Cup!  I love oojason as much as the next RAWKite (a lot!) but the streams can sometimes be a bit blood-pressure raising when they buffer/disconnect at key moments.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,155
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm »
Can't see Luton getting anything against Forest. They've done pretty well at home, but I think that Bournemouth result is a watershed moment for them. I don't think it's a blow they will recover from.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,283
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm
Can't see Luton getting anything against Forest. They've done pretty well at home, but I think that Bournemouth result is a watershed moment for them. I don't think it's a blow they will recover from.

There is hope for them in that Forest / Everton will be getting done this season won't they?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,414
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:18 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:09:11 pm
Our game is on ITV and Chelsea v Leicester on BBC

Blaming Flashscore for this mishap. Useless bastards they are.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,029
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:31:29 am »
El Plastico is going to be riveting..............
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,155
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:32 am »
I hope for a jolly nice weekend of kicky ball and I hope, HOPE! that I can chill and enjoy it.

To this end, I'm having a bit of a jam this morning with my mate, trying a few things out on the guitar we haven't done before and he's a drum teacher and he'll be taking me through a few starter lessons for my electronic drums as I'm hoping to help my missus out with her beginning bass stuff - me playing the guitar with her isn't really working out, so hoping me learning drumming at the same time she's learning bass, it could be great fun as we hopefully progress together.

After that, having a pint with the missus then watching the game in town tomorrow with my mate, who's birthday it is then onto a bit of fun karaoke and a nice curry - probably on Bold Street - Mogli (Or whatever it's called)


Going to try and make a point of not getting angry or pissed off in the pub tomorrow and hoping I can keep my gob shut and just enjoy the spectacle and have a nice, fun day out.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,029
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:39:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:34:32 am
I hope for a jolly nice weekend of kicky ball and I hope, HOPE! that I can chill and enjoy it.

To this end, I'm having a bit of a jam this morning with my mate, trying a few things out on the guitar we haven't done before and he's a drum teacher and he'll be taking me through a few starter lessons for my electronic drums as I'm hoping to help my missus out with her beginning bass stuff - me playing the guitar with her isn't really working out, so hoping me learning drumming at the same time she's learning bass, it could be great fun as we hopefully progress together.

After that, having a pint with the missus then watching the game in town tomorrow with my mate, who's birthday it is then onto a bit of fun karaoke and a nice curry - probably on Bold Street - Mogli (Or whatever it's called)


Going to try and make a point of not getting angry or pissed off in the pub tomorrow and hoping I can keep my gob shut and just enjoy the spectacle and have a nice, fun day out.

Had to drive my son to Wilmslow this morning at half 7 for a cadets thing, the soft twat forgot his beret, so had a 25 mile round trip to take it back to the dickhead. Since then I've replaced a flourescent tube, filled two bigs holes in the wall, sorted some other prep work and painted a whole wall in a shade of blue. I've now got two more walls to paint before hanging a window blind - I reckon this avvy I'll just fall asleep on the couch ;D.

She's watching tomorrow with her Scouse mate in a local bar, I'll watch with the kids and try to not get divorced if we lose to this shower of shite.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,155
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 17th March
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:41:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:39:49 am
Had to drive my son to Wilmslow this morning at half 7 for a cadets thing, the soft twat forgot his beret, so had a 25 mile round trip to take it back to the dickhead. Since then I've replaced a flourescent tube, filled two bigs holes in the wall, sorted some other prep work and painted a whole wall in a shade of blue. I've now got two more walls to paint before hanging a window blind - I reckon this avvy I'll just fall asleep on the couch ;D.

She's watching tomorrow with her Scouse mate in a local bar, I'll watch with the kids and try to not get divorced if we lose to this shower of shite.

You've earned a pint there mate!
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 