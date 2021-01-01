« previous next »
Absolutely electric start and then a display of total control.  It reminded me of when we dismantled Man U then went into ball retention mode after Pogba was sent off.

A surprising cameo from Musiałowski.  I thought after all his injuries that we'd never see him anywhere near the first team.  Hopefully a confidence booster for him.

Clark looked like he might have picked up a knock but otherwise no injuries!
Still in the hat. Happy Days.  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:01:16 pm
It's near Milan and Inter/AC are usually fine. We played them without fans 20/21.
Atalanta caused problems in Liverpool when they beat the shite at Goodison.
Really not worried about any of the remaining teams.

If we drew any of those teams in the quarters of the champions league wed all be confident of an easy draw. Leverkusen included.

We are miles better than every team left in the competition simply because we are a champions league team and the majority of these are not.

Great run out for the lads tonight. Lets hope to see something similar at the weekend
We discovered one thing tonight. Andy Robbo doesn't know how to play centre back.

Oh...and Harvey Elliott knows the game inside out. But we sort of knew that anyway.
A comfortable and efficient display. I was hoping to see Danns again but it was not to be. I think from about 60 minutes inwards we were solely interested in preventing injuries which dampened the pace of the match a bit. Good display, good win and a nice goal at Anfield for Clark.
Quote from: chromed on Today at 10:08:56 pm
Really not worried about any of the remaining teams.

If we drew any of those teams in the quarters of the champions league wed all be confident of an easy draw. Leverkusen included.

We are miles better than every team left in the competition simply because we are a champions league team and the majority of these are not.

Great run out for the lads tonight. Lets hope to see something similar at the weekend

Yep, something will have to go horrendously wrong somewhere for us not to win this, the FA Cup will be harder.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:07:28 pm
Atalanta caused problems in Liverpool when they beat the shite at Goodison.

That was the time when some Frankfurt fans got wasted by bouncers in Concert Square. Theyd come over because of some feud with Atalanta.
6-1!
A comfortable win. Was surprised we played such a strong lineup. No doubts about the ability and they deliverd. A dominant performance with goals for the front three, Clark and Szoboszlai. Good stuff!
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 10:11:26 pm
That was the time when some Frankfurt fans got wasted by bouncers in Concert Square. Theyd come over because of some feud with Atalanta.
Ah, yes, that's correct.
This is only the second time that we have scored 5 or more goals in each leg of a European tie.

The first time was our first ever European tie!
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 10:13:34 pm
6-1!
A comfortable win. Was surprised we played such a strong lineup. No doubts about the ability and they deliverd. A dominant performance with goals for the front three, Clark and Szoboszlai. Good stuff!
Thing is, even our fringe/reserve players make the line-up look strong these days.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:15:40 pm
This is only the second time that we have scored 5 or more goals in each leg of a European tie.

The first time was our first ever European tie!
Reykjavik?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:07:28 pm
Atalanta caused problems in Liverpool when they beat the shite at Goodison.

It'd be a shame if we end up with pricks turning up in the quarters or semis. The away fans have been great here this season in Europe and get a good welcome in the city. Not to mention us having to run the gauntlet in Rome or France.

Benfica are always sound. Leverkusen would be. Milan are okay. West Ham aren't that bad with us usually.
Very easy game. We are the obvious favourites for this trophy now but should take nothing for granted.
That was not competitive, really. 
Good gesture to Musialowski to get him game time at a full Anfield in Europe. He's missed out on first team minutes in the past with injuries and been here a while. I suspect he'll move on in the summer.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:22:27 pm
Very easy game. We are the obvious favourites for this trophy now but should take nothing for granted.

Some tricky teams left and would want to avoid going to Rome for obvious reasons. But we should be confident whoever we play. Would love to win this thing.
I know it's dull, but I think West ham at this stage would be OK, more chance to see the likes of roma get knocked out than having to face their fans on home turf.
Surprised to see Endo started. THought he would be rested with Macca.
We look so good we are gonna smash Man Utd.
Weakest sides left apart from West Ham are Marseille and Atalanta. Atalanta play in Bergamo, the city in the north of Italy that was hammered by Covid before it came here.
I thought Liverpool result was good.
Olympiacos beat Maccaibi Tel Aviv 7-1 away AET, after losing the home leg 4-1.
Maccaibi were 20/1 on to qualify
Hopefully smashing a shit team is good preparation for United...
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:38:55 pm
Weakest sides left apart from West Ham are Marseille and Atalanta. Atalanta play in Bergamo, the city in the north of Italy that was hammered by Covid before it came here.

Honestly theyre all week compared to us  just hope to avoid a draw where the traveling fans would be endangered
Maybe Leverkusen can give us a game  maybe. - but the rest wont touch us over 2 legs
Think our training games are more competitive.


Surprised Sparta were so weak. Do they have another keeper? It seemed like he couldn't stop anything at all.
Just got back from the game-that was fun. There was talk of another Dundalk or Stromgodset result, after the first 15 minutes...bunch of slackers couldn't keep it going. ;D

Brilliant night. Hoping for Atalanta next. Nice trip to Venice included. 8)
Marseille probably the shittest team left bar maybe a Moysie masterclass.  ;D
That goalkeeper of theirs did a belting Adrián impression over the two legs.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:48:54 pm
Marseille probably the shittest team left bar maybe a Moysie masterclass.  ;D
The Velodrome is a tough place to go. As long as we respect the remaining teams away from home, we have a great chance.

Obviously an easy draw tomorrow which will be a bye into the semis.
If we play the way we played against Abu Dhabi at Anfield there's not a team in the Europa that can live with us.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:42:43 pm


Decent teams left in it now. Atalanta probably the 'easiest' of them?
Lovely little game of togger that, boss little atmosphere, multiple scorers, what's not to love Reds.

The away fans were annoyingly entertaining - annoying in the sense that you'd find yourself glancing over at the mad bastards every couple of minutes.
All sound though.

I reckon most of them missed their goal because they were too busy playing catch with a ball that had gone in to their end.

The Ref was ok until he got a cob on with Jurgen because Jurgen got a cob on with him for being a prick.

Hope everyone there had a lovely time.
A special day indeed.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:59:04 pm
If we play the way we played against Abu Dhabi at Anfield there's not a team in the Europa that can live with us.
Yeah (at home) but we have to respect the difference between playing at home vs away. We need to play a very strong 11 all through now. The kids can get 5-10 minutes if we're comfortable.
