Lovely little game of togger that, boss little atmosphere, multiple scorers, what's not to love Reds.
The away fans were annoyingly entertaining - annoying in the sense that you'd find yourself glancing over at the mad bastards every couple of minutes.
All sound though.
I reckon most of them missed their goal because they were too busy playing catch with a ball that had gone in to their end.
The Ref was ok until he got a cob on with Jurgen because Jurgen got a cob on with him for being a prick.
Hope everyone there had a lovely time.
A special day indeed.