EL: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

EL: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
« on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 12, 2024, 11:54:42 am


Liverpool v Sparta Praha
Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Anfield

Referee: Artur Dias POR
Assistant referees: Paulo Soares POR, Pedro Ribeiro POR
Fourth official: Gustavo Correia POR
Video Assistant Referee: Tiago Martins POR
Assistant Video Assistant RefereeHugo Miguel POR



Does this season ever stop?

I'm actually looking forward to the wretched International football break at this point, I'm simply emotionally exhausted. It has been in all honestly several weeks of such emotional intensity and pressure, that even though we aren't getting a break in the schedule - a break in intensity will be more than welcome. We have the result, we've done the hard work and we're at Anfield. So this match should be different to the rollercoaster of nail-biting, last minute, against all odds games we've been on in past weeks.

Sparta didn't play badly in the first game, well to me at least. Their keeper was kind of crap, we scored (well, Darwin did) a few worldies but they kept finding the way to our goal repeatedly, at times too easily. It was their final pass and finishing that just as consistently let them down, the difference in quality was obvious and the end result reflected it. It does seem they put a lot emotionally into that game, because over the past weekend they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by third place team FC Viktoria Plzeň - all goals coming in the second half. They are still top in their league, but to me that result speaks of a team that was physically and emotionally drained and the fatigue caught up to them against a solid team. And team they'll face at Anfield will be much stronger than Viktoria, even with expected flurry of changes to Liverpool's lineup. Only thing in their favour is that they can play completely unburdened. It looks like it's over, they are away in what will be the biggest game of many of their careers - they can just go out there and savour the moment, show their best. But I'm sure we'll expect this and also have enough on the bench to stop them if needed.

What about us? Well, for us this game is really even split between 'play those who need minutes' and 'rest those who played a lot'. That's about it. I can see Mo, Szobo, Nunez getting 45 minutes, possibly Konate if he's actually fit to train before the game. Rotate everything else really but especially Mac, Harvey, Diaz and Van Dijk. We can afford to rotate heavily, we should use that to our benefit. Use the game to get sharper and fitter for Old Trafford, use that one to fire another manager.

Re: EL: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:49:03 pm »
Re: EL: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm »
Re: EL: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:26 pm »
0 Szoboszlai gets us under way as we attack the anfield road end.
Re: EL: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:42 pm »
2 corner to Sparta

They tried a clever one to the edge of the area but we were wise to it.
Re: EL: Liverpool vs Sparta Prague
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:04:41 pm »
4 corner to us.

Taken short .didn't work at all.
