« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 8243 times)

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #760 on: March 26, 2024, 05:55:24 pm »
Only in from work, picked and I'll get the formation sorted now.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,206
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #761 on: March 26, 2024, 05:58:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #762 on: March 26, 2024, 06:09:47 pm »
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/66030f1420bb1206a4fdbcd9

Can someone possibly attach this please. I'm having a nightmare with this  ;D
« Last Edit: March 26, 2024, 06:14:52 pm by Popcorn »
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #763 on: March 26, 2024, 06:15:07 pm »


There you go.
« Last Edit: March 26, 2024, 06:18:10 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #764 on: March 26, 2024, 06:17:01 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on March 26, 2024, 06:15:07 pm


There you go.
Thanks Red.. No idea why that caused me so many issues. Blurry eyes from hectic day haven't helped.

What a team though. Counter attack pressing machine.
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #765 on: March 26, 2024, 06:18:02 pm »
Thanks lads
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #766 on: March 26, 2024, 06:35:13 pm »
One of my favourite teams in awhile. Wanted to try and replicate a classic Klopp 433 with attacking fullbacks which almost become wingers, a hard pressing controlling midfield full of excellent passers, and three fluid hard running attackers who could hurt any defence. Probably Robben is the least Klopp like player in there, but I liked that he could replicate some of Salah's dangerous ability to cut inside and score worldies.

Passed up a few players I'd normally pick just because I wanted ones that best fit the Klopp way. Please forgive me Hagi.

BUT saying all that, it won't be going into the voting. From the start, I never had any intention to include my final team. I had far too great of an advantage over all of you. Not saying I'd win it (pretty sure I've made several enemies after the blonde/celebration drama), but it never felt fair. I spent several weeks planning out the categories, which basically meant researching each one individually and working out whether they were viable/had enough good players in each. I have a whole list of discarded categories that were either too hard or too easy. Be thankful I didn't go with the first version of the German rule - a German who never played outside of Germany. There are only about 5 good ones. 

This meant I knew where all the best picks were and could mostly kick my feet up while you all panicked. Sorry to anyone whose players I stole, but I needed some incentive to run this thing and keep you lunatics in order. The drafting has always been the best bit. So I'm happy I got to do that.



Having one team less also makes things easier with an even 14 teams. This way we'll do straight knock-outs and then decide some way of the best runner-up getting a reprieve and going into the next round.

Thanks all for making it such a fun draft and keeping me entertained while I was sick all last week  :wave

Draw is as follows 1 vs 2, 3 vs 4, 5 vs 6 etc -



Congrats to Bobby on his bye into round 2  ;)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #767 on: March 26, 2024, 06:39:15 pm »
Thanks for running Betty
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #768 on: March 26, 2024, 06:41:27 pm »
Thanks Betty, you should have stayed in it, I mean with respect, your team isn't "better" than anyone elses, its probably one of the closest drafts I've seen.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #769 on: March 26, 2024, 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 26, 2024, 06:41:27 pm
Thanks Betty, you should have stayed in it, I mean with respect, your team isn't "better" than anyone elses, its probably one of the closest drafts I've seen.

Yeah, I know that. I'm definitely not trying to suggest my team is substantially better. I just wouldn't feel right IF I were to win it and/or knock other teams out with the advance knowledge I had throughout the draft.

I actually tried to sabotage my own team slightly by picking in categories I knew I could have saved longer haha to make it more challenging.
« Last Edit: March 26, 2024, 06:54:49 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,504
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #770 on: March 26, 2024, 06:58:03 pm »
Thanks Betty for organising.

On players that didn't get pick, I had Rivera, Sagnol, Makelele and Maxi as no 19's, Zoff and Thomas Muller as players who played more than 325 games, Vierchowod as having played under Sacchi.

Wijnaldum and Henderson didn't get picked either, and I suspect the latter might done a year ago.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #771 on: March 26, 2024, 07:44:10 pm »
Crespo was my backup 19 striker.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #772 on: March 26, 2024, 07:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 26, 2024, 07:44:10 pm
Crespo was my backup 19 striker.

The remainder of my 19 list -

Ruggeri, Inzaghi, Karembeu, Radebe, van Bronckhorst, Reuter, Crespo, Mostovoi, Balbo, Law, Rivera, Sagnol, Juninho 1 & 2, Canizares, Boksic, Favalli, P. Sousa, Gilberto Silva, Sane, Pique, Baraja, Hakimi, Chiesa, Montella, Joaquín, Senna, Sagna, Sturridge, Kewell, Heinze, Varane, Kluivert, Anelka

Some of these I hadn't checked whether you could actually find a picture of them in a 19 shirt though.

The biggest shock for me was that nobody picked Klinsmann as their blonde German. That was one of the picks I deliberately passed up. I was expecting someone to pull an amazing round 11 heist on him, but then nothing.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #773 on: March 26, 2024, 07:49:41 pm »
Glenn Hoddle was another n19 who was passed on. It took me forever to find a pic of him wearing the n19 for England so maybe thats why.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #774 on: March 26, 2024, 07:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March 26, 2024, 07:48:26 pm

The biggest shock for me was that nobody picked Klinsmann as their blonde German. That was one of the picks I deliberately passed up. I was expecting someone to pull an amazing round 11 heist on him, but then nothing.

He was on my list but I couldnt not have Kenny and Rush the greatest Liverpool pairing of all time.

Very happy with my defence especially, no weakness.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #775 on: March 26, 2024, 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on March 26, 2024, 07:49:41 pm
Glenn Hoddle was another n19 who was passed on. It took me forever to find a pic of him wearing the n19 for England so maybe thats why.

You found one? I spent ages looking but he never had his back showing in the pics. Rivera was another one.
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #776 on: March 26, 2024, 07:56:12 pm »
Very nearly took Bobby Charlton instead of Gattuso but wanted to stick to my 433 shape utilising Kante playing that left sided/Gini role with Mane and Roberto Carlos.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,468
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #777 on: March 26, 2024, 07:56:43 pm »
No list for me I winged it.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #778 on: March 26, 2024, 08:03:58 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on March 26, 2024, 07:53:32 pm
You found one? I spent ages looking but he never had his back showing in the pics. Rivera was another one.

Yeah, thats the only one I could find

Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #779 on: March 26, 2024, 08:07:03 pm »
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #780 on: March 26, 2024, 08:12:03 pm »
Fair play. I was looking for days and had to give up.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #781 on: March 26, 2024, 08:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March 26, 2024, 05:43:42 pm
I really wanted to put Redondo on the ban list to be honest, but couldn't work out whose place he could take in the top 20.

I was torn between Redondo and Arturo Vidal who in my opinion is the most heavy metal player ever. 

Despite Vidal being a monster, he never was a true defensive mid, so went for Redondo. 

Surprised Vidal and Falcao went unpicked.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,468
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #782 on: March 26, 2024, 09:09:10 pm »
I went with a strong down the middle side that will be both dangerous attacking but with players who will work their balls off, eg. Son and Zola tracking back. Keane in CDM screaming orders with VVD backing him up, then Ally backing him up. The back 5 is top class with muscle all over the park and that bit of hard working flair where needed.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #783 on: March 26, 2024, 09:11:29 pm »
I couldn't pick Falcao, I really wanted to as well. Also would have like Cannigia, Boniek and my especially Dragan Stojkovic. I loved that Yugoslavia team.

Surprised Ashley Cole didn't get picked.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #784 on: March 26, 2024, 09:14:46 pm »
Oh aye, thanks for running that Betty, especially because of all the unruly kids playing up all the time. :D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #785 on: March 26, 2024, 09:18:27 pm »
Rob Rensebrink  wearing 19



all the great dutch players loved a 19 in America :D

Also had Kane, Gotze, Torres, Costa
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #786 on: March 26, 2024, 09:29:08 pm »
Can't believe no-one picked Mainoo.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,504
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #787 on: March 26, 2024, 09:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March 26, 2024, 09:29:08 pm
Can't believe no-one picked Mainoo.

Can't believe you didn't put him on the banned list.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #788 on: March 26, 2024, 09:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 26, 2024, 09:34:31 pm
Can't believe you didn't put him on the banned list.

;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #789 on: March 26, 2024, 10:42:44 pm »
Thanks for running this Betty.  It was fun to come out of retirement to join in a tribute to Klopp.

Like you, we went for a Klopp style team.  Getting his two full backs was a nice win.  All the other picks we made were trying to match the style of player to the league winning system.  The drafting is the bit I enjoy and getting a team together that matches the intention is always good.

Keegan as Mane, Gullit as Bobby, Figueroa as Virgil and Bullard (or Neeskens  ;)) as an upgrade on Henderson (who we could have signed with the Hendo Shuffle trophy lift, but who has lost his rep over the last year).

Good luck with the voting rounds everyone.  Some really good sides in there.  I think my votes will go to the teams that best represent Klopp's values and style of play.
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #790 on: Today at 12:04:28 am »
So... Samie mentioned in a pm the cricket simulator I ran during lock down to run the cricket draft teams against each other and suggested I try and do something similar for football.

I've had a brief play around with this today and think it's probably doable with the obvious limitations around the data that determines the relative strengths of players

Is there any appetite/interest in this?
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:10:37 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:10 am by Prof »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 