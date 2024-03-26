One of my favourite teams in awhile. Wanted to try and replicate a classic Klopp 433 with attacking fullbacks which almost become wingers, a hard pressing controlling midfield full of excellent passers, and three fluid hard running attackers who could hurt any defence. Probably Robben is the least Klopp like player in there, but I liked that he could replicate some of Salah's dangerous ability to cut inside and score worldies.Passed up a few players I'd normally pick just because I wanted ones that best fit the Klopp way. Please forgive me Hagi.BUT saying all that, it won't be going into the voting. From the start, I never had any intention to include my final team. I had far too great of an advantage over all of you. Not saying I'd win it (pretty sure I've made several enemies after the blonde/celebration drama), but it never felt fair. I spent several weeks planning out the categories, which basically meant researching each one individually and working out whether they were viable/had enough good players in each. I have a whole list of discarded categories that were either too hard or too easy. Be thankful I didn't go with the first version of the German rule - a German who never played outside of Germany. There are only about 5 good ones.This meant I knew where all the best picks were and could mostly kick my feet up while you all panicked. Sorry to anyone whose players I stole, but I needed some incentive to run this thing and keep you lunatics in order. The drafting has always been the best bit. So I'm happy I got to do that.Having one team less also makes things easier with an even 14 teams. This way we'll do straight knock-outs and then decide some way of the best runner-up getting a reprieve and going into the next round.Thanks all for making it such a fun draft and keeping me entertained while I was sick all last weekDraw is as follows 1 vs 2, 3 vs 4, 5 vs 6 etc -Congrats to Bobby on his bye into round 2