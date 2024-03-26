« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 7420 times)

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #760 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
Only in from work, picked and I'll get the formation sorted now.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #761 on: Today at 05:58:38 pm »
Logged

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #762 on: Today at 06:09:47 pm »
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/66030f1420bb1206a4fdbcd9

Can someone possibly attach this please. I'm having a nightmare with this  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:52 pm by Popcorn »
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,187
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #763 on: Today at 06:15:07 pm »


There you go.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:18:10 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #764 on: Today at 06:17:01 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:15:07 pm


There you go.
Thanks Red.. No idea why that caused me so many issues. Blurry eyes from hectic day haven't helped.

What a team though. Counter attack pressing machine.
Logged

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #765 on: Today at 06:18:02 pm »
Thanks lads
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #766 on: Today at 06:35:13 pm »
One of my favourite teams in awhile. Wanted to try and replicate a classic Klopp 433 with attacking fullbacks which almost become wingers, a hard pressing controlling midfield full of excellent passers, and three fluid hard running attackers who could hurt any defence. Probably Robben is the least Klopp like player in there, but I liked that he could replicate some of Salah's dangerous ability to cut inside and score worldies.

Passed up a few players I'd normally pick just because I wanted ones that best fit the Klopp way. Please forgive me Hagi.

BUT saying all that, it won't be going into the voting. From the start, I never had any intention to include my final team. I had far too great of an advantage over all of you. Not saying I'd win it (pretty sure I've made several enemies after the blonde/celebration drama), but it never felt fair. I spent several weeks planning out the categories, which basically meant researching each one individually and working out whether they were viable/had enough good players in each. I have a whole list of discarded categories that were either too hard or too easy. Be thankful I didn't go with the first version of the German rule - a German who never played outside of Germany. There are only about 5 good ones. 

This meant I knew where all the best picks were and could mostly kick my feet up while you all panicked. Sorry to anyone whose players I stole, but I needed some incentive to run this thing and keep you lunatics in order. The drafting has always been the best bit. So I'm happy I got to do that.



Having one team less also makes things easier with an even 14 teams. This way we'll do straight knock-outs and then decide some way of the best runner-up getting a reprieve and going into the next round.

Thanks all for making it such a fun draft and keeping me entertained while I was sick all last week  :wave

Draw is as follows 1 vs 2, 3 vs 4, 5 vs 6 etc -



Congrats to Bobby on his bye into round 2  ;)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #767 on: Today at 06:39:15 pm »
Thanks for running Betty
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,142
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #768 on: Today at 06:41:27 pm »
Thanks Betty, you should have stayed in it, I mean with respect, your team isn't "better" than anyone elses, its probably one of the closest drafts I've seen.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #769 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:41:27 pm
Thanks Betty, you should have stayed in it, I mean with respect, your team isn't "better" than anyone elses, its probably one of the closest drafts I've seen.

Yeah, I know that. I'm definitely not trying to suggest my team is substantially better. I just wouldn't feel right IF I were to win it and/or knock other teams out with the advance knowledge I had throughout the draft.

I actually tried to sabotage my own team slightly by picking in categories I knew I could have saved longer haha to make it more challenging.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:54:49 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,490
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #770 on: Today at 06:58:03 pm »
Thanks Betty for organising.

On players that didn't get pick, I had Rivera, Sagnol, Makelele and Maxi as no 19's, Zoff and Thomas Muller as players who played more than 325 games, Vierchowod as having played under Sacchi.

Wijnaldum and Henderson didn't get picked either, and I suspect the latter might done a year ago.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 