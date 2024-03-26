No conning attemptedJust having a laugh like the old days with a wiki edit Seriously though, Neeskens' celebrations should be allowed. That one where he's doing his trademark double arm jump and single arm punch getting interrupted by Cruyff trying to hug him is one of the most iconic moments for that side.
Honestly, I'm just tired of the moaning and the strops. I'll leave it to the other drafters to decide whether you can have Neeskens or Bellingham or have to re-pick.
I'm off to bed shortly, but if you two are having trouble finding a midfielder in this category then I'll be kind on you and let you trade out Gento cat. 7 for a CM and then you'll probably find it much easier to pick a forward who has a unique goal celebration.
I have saved my team, but I don't have a clue how to upload it.
Nah cant do this, you said I couldnt swap my Kenny and Rush cats!
You are my hero Prof.
Has anyone else noticed how lippy Samie gets when he's with Prof? He, like, shows off doesn't he? Poses, all that giving it the big un. And they can fuck off with Bellingham unless it's Linda
Just noticed Surfer picked out of order. If anyone was going to pick Mahrez before then you can. I'm also not sure that celebration really qualifies since he didn't do anything out of the ordinary. However, Surfer has been a gent throughout and the Leicester win itself was unique, so I'm inclined to let this one pass. Hazell not about. Have PMed Lastrador. Let's get this finished today!
Clearly me and prof are skint bastard's becasue Surf's bung got through.
It's Mahrez, Betty has done it because it makes his team worse (sorry Hazel)
We accept Mahrez for Surfs therfore we're taking Neeskens then Betts.
Samie, you seem to be under the false impression that you have some leverage here. Either make a suitable pick or I will for you, and I can tell you it won't be a great one -
