Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 6915 times)

Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #720 on: Today at 12:20:12 am »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:14:32 am
No conning attempted

Just having a laugh like the old days with a wiki edit  ;D

Seriously though, Neeskens' celebrations should be allowed.  That one where he's doing his trademark double arm jump and single arm punch getting interrupted by Cruyff trying to hug him is one of the most iconic moments for that side.

Honestly, I'm just tired of the moaning and the strops. I'll leave it to the other drafters to decide whether you can have Neeskens or Bellingham or have to re-pick.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #721 on: Today at 12:22:28 am »
I have Draex's pick, but I need someone with specialist knowledge of Brazil 1970 to advise before it gets the greenlight. Waiting for Bobby to get back online.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #722 on: Today at 05:15:02 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:20:12 am
Honestly, I'm just tired of the moaning and the strops. I'll leave it to the other drafters to decide whether you can have Neeskens or Bellingham or have to re-pick.

Has anyone else noticed how lippy Samie gets when he's with Prof? He, like, shows off doesn't he? Poses, all that giving it the big un. And they can fuck off with Bellingham unless it's Linda
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:44:16 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:53:01 pm
I'm off to bed shortly, but if you two are having trouble finding a midfielder in this category then I'll be kind on you and let you trade out Gento cat. 7 for a CM and then you'll probably find it much easier to pick a forward who has a unique goal celebration.

Nah cant do this, you said I couldnt swap my Kenny and Rush cats!
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #724 on: Today at 07:46:10 am »
I have saved my team, but I don't have a clue how to upload it. ;D
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #725 on: Today at 07:55:03 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:46:10 am
I have saved my team, but I don't have a clue how to upload it. ;D

Save the pic and upload here https://imgbb.com/
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #726 on: Today at 08:29:42 am »


Third time lucky.

Thanks Draex.
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:53:46 am »
Online Prof

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #728 on: Today at 11:44:57 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:44:16 am
Nah cant do this, you said I couldnt swap my Kenny and Rush cats!
Don't worry, we won't be doing this

Beside the moral aspect, we love Gento too much  ;D

Online Prof

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #729 on: Today at 11:48:21 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:15:02 am
Has anyone else noticed how lippy Samie gets when he's with Prof? He, like, shows off doesn't he? Poses, all that giving it the big un. And they can fuck off with Bellingham unless it's Linda
;D

I'm a bad influence on him

What's a draft if it doesn't have some sort of controversy and a bit of silliness thrown in? 
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #730 on: Today at 12:59:01 pm »
Just noticed Surfer picked out of order. If anyone was going to pick Mahrez before then you can. I'm also not sure that celebration really qualifies since he didn't do anything out of the ordinary. However, Surfer has been a gent throughout and the Leicester win itself was unique, so I'm inclined to let this one pass.

Hazell not about. Have PMed Lastrador. Let's get this finished today!
Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #731 on: Today at 01:22:23 pm »
Clearly me and prof are skint bastard's becasue Surf's bung got through.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #732 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:59:01 pm
Just noticed Surfer picked out of order. If anyone was going to pick Mahrez before then you can. I'm also not sure that celebration really qualifies since he didn't do anything out of the ordinary. However, Surfer has been a gent throughout and the Leicester win itself was unique, so I'm inclined to let this one pass.

Hazell not about. Have PMed Lastrador. Let's get this finished today!

Blame Draex :P

I was deciding between Cech and Schmeichel so Las has made up mind for me.
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #733 on: Today at 01:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:22:23 pm
Clearly me and prof are skint bastard's becasue Surf's bung got through.

It's Mahrez, Betty has done it because it makes his team worse :D

(sorry Hazel)
Offline Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #734 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
Offline Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #735 on: Today at 01:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:32:50 pm
It's Mahrez, Betty has done it because it makes his team worse :D

(sorry Hazel)

Now worries, all good :wave
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #736 on: Today at 01:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:32:50 pm
It's Mahrez, Betty has done it because it makes his team worse :D

(sorry Hazel)

Haha in truth I've mainly done because Surfer isn't a moaning git like those two
Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #737 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
We accept Mahrez for Surfs therfore we're taking Neeskens then Betts.  :wave
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #738 on: Today at 01:40:37 pm »
Haha, thanks.

Apologies for picking out of order, thought everyone was done after the day's gap. I should have checked.

Fair enough if someone was picking Mahrez before me, then go ahead, I can change formation and pick another.




Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #739 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:45 pm
We accept Mahrez for Surfs therfore we're taking Neeskens then Betts.  :wave

Samie, you seem to be under the false impression that you have some leverage here. Either make a suitable pick or I will for you, and I can tell you it won't be a great one -

Offline Lastrador

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #740 on: Today at 01:43:33 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Jimmy Bullard? Hmmm
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #742 on: Today at 01:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:42:30 pm
Samie, you seem to be under the false impression that you have some leverage here. Either make a suitable pick or I will for you, and I can tell you it won't be a great one -



Offline red1977

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #743 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
Online child-in-time

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #744 on: Today at 03:00:21 pm »


 :wave
Online Prof

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #745 on: Today at 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:42:30 pm
Samie, you seem to be under the false impression that you have some leverage here. Either make a suitable pick or I will for you, and I can tell you it won't be a great one -


To be fair - If you took a picture of Jimmy Bullard in a very pixelated way, he'd look just like Neeskens

 :D :D :D
Online Prof

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #746 on: Today at 03:44:46 pm »
Any feedback?

Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #747 on: Today at 03:48:59 pm »
Prof, fun fact for you mate. Did you know Jimmy "Neeskens" Bullard's best mate was Johan Cruyff?
