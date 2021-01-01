One of the oddest things was Barcelona looking to replace Iniesta with Coutinho. They had a lot of skill crossover but were essentially different players functionally. Iniesta was more of a Mezzala, dictating the play, opening up space for others with his dribbling and using others as essentially static objects to bounce passes off and re-orientate the entire pitch. Personally Ive always preferred Iniesta to Xavi.



Whilst Coutinho had some of those qualities, he was more direct than Iniesta, less of a controller, more of a wide forward or inside forward who could operate a bit deeper. To me, Coutinho was more like a post-injury Del Piero, or more contemporary, Riyadh Mahrez. I never really thought he had the same game-management or possession-dominance of Iniesta. He would have been great in the same set up, or with a different role, but I always felt that Barcelonas own structure kind of misinterpreted their own legends most important features in identifying Coutinho as the replacement.



One of my absolute favourite Liverpool goals of the Klopp era was Coutinho away at Southampton.