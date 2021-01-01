« previous next »
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread

Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #640
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
This draft has made me realise I apparently dont know what Blonde is.

Yup ;D
Max_powers

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #641
Redondo, Modric, and Didi is perhaps the best midfield I have assembled in a draft.
Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #642
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed
Cracking player, but now he's gone i do actually have a back up plan. Just means I have to juggle my Sacchi selection a wee bit.

My front 3 is Son, Shearer & Zola.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #643
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
Coutinho is one of the most naturally gifted players Ive ever seen ply at Anfield, and he was up there with Suarez almost for something out of nothing moments. If were brutal though, he only ever actually played anywhere near his best at Espanyol and Liverpool, perhaps about 6 months at Villa. His Liverpool career was - similar to Torres - not the zenith trophy wise but in terms of his own personal performances and adoration from a fanbase, he never had it so good.

I do wonder what might have been had he stayed. Would he have remained a core member in the side considering Klopp was still transitioning the team? Or would he have been phased out eventually anyway? I do find it odd how quickly he just fell off a cliff performance-wise. The price tag and filling Iniesta's shoes was always going to put a huge weight on his shoulders. Some players just aren't strong enough mentally. That's often what separates the greats from the could have beens. He had all the talent, but I think he underestimated how much Klopp added to his game and helped elevate his career. I don't think he ever reached those heights again despite a few brief flutters at Bayern and Villa. Probably one of those players in drafts who will become more and more 'hipster' as time passes.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #644
Agreed Betty; at his best Coutinho was an absolute joy to watch. One of the best finesse strikers from distance in the modern game.

Currently researching in desperation to find my Klopp heavy metal European. He doesnt fit the position but Gigi Riva had to have the best nickname of all time, Rombo Di Tuorno, The Rolling Thunder. The Italians give all the best footballers nicknames.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #645
Quote from: Sarge
I have one but the is he really blonde argument will be met with some, but are they really blonde defense ;D

Can't wait

surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #646
In case I miss my drafting window, I will post later. Final player. Might not be on for a while.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #647
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator.
In case I miss my drafting window, I will post later. Final player. Might not be on for a while.

We're at the top of the order, so pretty far off from your final pick. Likely to come up tomorrow in the day. You can leave your pick with me if you won't be about. Would be good if you can send me a formation too using https://www.buildlineup.com/ as vote threads will go up tomorrow/Wednesday.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #648
:lmao  Robbie

Are we really posted pictures of kids with blonde hair now. You're lucky I did some extra research in case Kahn went and discovered Ter Stegen had a bottle blonde era in 2014 -



Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #649
I can't believe I managed to get Butregueno and Sanchez with Prosinicki behind. I'm so 1980's. :D
RobbieRedman

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #650
 ;D  Betty

Thought i'd have bit of a laugh with my last pick, had the same photo you posted as back up.

Great draft, left the 2 hardest categories last which was dangerous, made up with the team.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #651
Until his weird hair transplant seems to have made his hair brown, to me Ter Stegen was a natural blond anyway. But so is Kimmich

You dont need to be an ice-blonde ubermensch to be blonde.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #652
I was certain Van Der Sar would be someones sneaky number 19.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #653
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
Until his weird hair transplant seems to have made his hair brown, to me Ter Stegen was a natural blond anyway. But so is Kimmich

You dont need to be an ice-blonde ubermensch to be blonde.

Blond



Not blond

Max_powers

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #654
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #655
I am sorry but that is a blond man. I will go about my business and live in my delusions if Kimmich isnt blond. Hes not mousey, hes not light brown - look at his colouring as well as his hair. The man is blond.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #656
Quote from: Betty Blue
I do wonder what might have been had he stayed. Would he have remained a core member in the side considering Klopp was still transitioning the team? Or would he have been phased out eventually anyway? I do find it odd how quickly he just fell off a cliff performance-wise. The price tag and filling Iniesta's shoes was always going to put a huge weight on his shoulders. Some players just aren't strong enough mentally. That's often what separates the greats from the could have beens. He had all the talent, but I think he underestimated how much Klopp added to his game and helped elevate his career. I don't think he ever reached those heights again despite a few brief flutters at Bayern and Villa. Probably one of those players in drafts who will become more and more 'hipster' as time passes.

Hard to argue with much of that. He made a huge mistake and is still paying the price. He went to Barca and they ruined him. Messi didn't rate him by all accounts (Neymars mate) And Luis turned his back on him cos he didn't want to upset his new found bezzie. Should have been tougher that's true but his dream move quickly turned to shit and there was no way back. Jurgen clearly wanted him to stay...even with his antics over his back and fought hard to keep him. He was his mix of Gundogan and Goetze. I think he would have turned him into a superstar, he was half way there back then. As DS eloquently says, he lit up Anfield and was adored, I loved watching him play. His saving grace and why I can forgive him is he paid for Virgil and Ali. Here's to Phil, 'the little magician.'

Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #657
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
I am sorry but that is a blond man. I will go about my business and live in my delusions if Kimmich isnt blond. Hes not mousey, hes not light brown - look at his colouring as well as his hair. The man is blond.

I think the only way we can prove this is if Kimmich grows a big bushy moustache.
Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #658
I thought I had clear run for Ter Stegen, took a risk leaving him until last and got fucked   :wanker

Thought the brown wig he got put on would throw people off

Thought Robbie would use the 191m+ player on his keeper
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #659
Quote from: Popcorn
I thought I had clear run for Ter Stegen, took a risk leaving him until last and got fucked   :wanker

Thought the brown wig he got put on would throw people off

Never underestimate other drafters research capabilities. There are surprisingly few German goalkeepers with blonde hair for some reason. I googled about 10 different keepers from different eras and all of them, from famous to obscure, were dark haired. Looking forward to seeing who you can find   :-X
Max_powers

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #660
Coutinho thrived for us when had a lot of dynamic attackers making runs ahead of him. This allowed him to make those killer passes and dribble into space and shoot or arrive late into the box and score.

His best seasons were when he was playing with Suarez, Sturridge and Sterling  (13/14) or Bobby, Mane and Lallana (Later Salah too) (16/17, 17/18).

All of Barcelona's players were aging and no longer able to produce that type of dynamic attacking football. Valverde was the coach who mostly played a passive style of football. He left everything that enabled him to shine behind to join a team that was on its way down.

After a while his confidence was shot and he just looked a lot more sluggish and indecisive.
Max_powers

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #661
IMO the blond criteria is too strictly applied here. You can find plenty of Klopp photos where his hair looks less than blond because they are wet or because lighting or how thick they have grown. Of course at times Klopp coloured his hair too.




Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #662
Quote from: Max_powers
IMO the blond criteria is too strictly applied here. You can find plenty of Klopp photos where his hair looks less than blond because they are wet or because lighting or how thick they have grown. Of course at times Klopp coloured his hair too.


People's hair colour tends to darken as they age. I purposely chose a younger picture of Klopp because I wanted the picks to be closest to that. If the criteria wasn't applied strictly then it would've been too easy. The best part of these drafts is going down rabbit holes researching. I know I've made myself the bad guy in this, but it made the draft a lot more fun IMO.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #663
One of the oddest things was Barcelona looking to replace Iniesta with Coutinho. They had a lot of skill crossover but were essentially different players functionally. Iniesta was more of a Mezzala, dictating the play, opening up space for others with his dribbling and using others as essentially static objects to bounce passes off and re-orientate the entire pitch. Personally Ive always preferred Iniesta to Xavi.

Whilst Coutinho had some of those qualities, he was more direct than Iniesta, less of a controller, more of a wide forward or inside forward who could operate a bit deeper. To me, Coutinho was more like a post-injury Del Piero, or more contemporary, Riyadh Mahrez. I never really thought he had the same game-management or possession-dominance of Iniesta. He would have been great in the same set up, or with a different role, but I always felt that Barcelonas own structure kind of misinterpreted their own legends most important features in identifying Coutinho as the replacement.

One of my absolute favourite Liverpool goals of the Klopp era was Coutinho away at Southampton.
RobbieRedman

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #664
Quote from: Popcorn
Thought Robbie would use the 191m+ player on his keeper
I was happy to leave the blond till last even if it was Karius as the better ones had gone and I know Betty wouldn't allow Litbarski. Also got a migraine looking for a 191+ in midfield.
RobbieRedman

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #665
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #666
I've let Sarge go as I'm struggling for a decent rb with the 300 odd appearances
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #667
Quote from: RobbieRedman
I was happy to leave the blond till last even if it was Karius as the better ones had gone and I know Betty wouldn't allow Litbarski. Also got a migraine looking for a 191+ in midfield.

I think Socrates and Vieira are the only good 191cm+ midfielders in existence. All the other players on my lists were GKs, CBs and strikers.
Max_powers

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #668
Quote from: vivabobbygraham
I've let Sarge go as I'm struggling for a decent rb with the 300 odd appearances

I can PM you a few.  ;D
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #669
You're good, Sarge. I found this pic of Hassler awhile ago and he's clearly blond here -

Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #670
The European element of the Klopp heavy metal player has stumped me. Really struggling for available left wingers that fit the brief, somehow had Stoichkov in the slot very smugly for about 2 days without realising he went in round 1.

I have someone who was a very good player but maybe not at the level of my other attackers and midfield. I need a short period to think.
Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #671
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
The European element of the Klopp heavy metal player has stumped me. Really struggling for available left wingers that fit the brief, somehow had Stoichkov in the slot very smugly for about 2 days without realising he went in round 1.

I have someone who was a very good player but maybe not at the level of my other attackers and midfield. I need a short period to think.

They dont have to be European!
Max_powers

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #672
Quote from: Betty Blue
I think Socrates and Vieira are the only good 191cm+ midfielders in existence. All the other players on my lists were GKs, CBs and strikers.

Was surprised to see Yaya Toure was only 6'2". He always looked taller.
Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #673
                                                                   Alisson Becker 

                                               Virgil Van Dijk                    Fabio Cannavaro       
                                                                                                                     
             Gianluca Zambrotta                                                                               Denis Irwin 
             
                                                                     Roy Keane

                                                 Thomas Hasler               Paul Gascoigne

                         Gianfranco Zola                                                              Son Heung-min   

                                                                     Alan Shearer

Thoughts?

Can someone make this shiny and pretty please?  :wave
Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #674
Quote from: Betty Blue
You're good, Sarge. I found this pic of Hassler awhile ago and he's clearly blond here -



Its how I roll.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #675
Quote from: Draex
They dont have to be European!
Not sure where Ive got that from then.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #676 on: Today at 09:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:15:19 pm
Was surprised to see Yaya Toure was only 6'2". He always looked taller.

Yeah, there are definitely a few players who seemed much taller in my memory. Always thought Thuram was an absolute giant for example, but he's only 6ft.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #677 on: Today at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:17:45 pm
Not sure where Ive got that from then.

There's a fantastic European very Klopp left winger who I'm gutted I can't pick....
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #678 on: Today at 09:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:21:55 pm
There's a fantastic European very Klopp left winger who I'm gutted I can't pick....
Was he at Arsenal around 20 years ago? Ive made my bed now anyway. Went with my favourite from the final 3 man shortlist, which also included an underrated Spaniard.
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #679 on: Today at 09:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:19:54 pm
Yeah, there are definitely a few players who seemed much taller in my memory. Always thought Thuram was an absolute giant for example, but he's only 6ft.

I was sure Ramos was around that but he's only 6 foot as well.
