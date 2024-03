Coutinho is one of the most naturally gifted players I’ve ever seen ply at Anfield, and he was up there with Suarez almost for ‘something out of nothing’ moments. If we’re brutal though, he only ever actually played anywhere near his best at Espanyol and Liverpool, perhaps about 6 months at Villa. His Liverpool career was - similar to Torres - not the zenith trophy wise but in terms of his own personal performances and adoration from a fanbase, he never had it so good.



I do wonder what might have been had he stayed. Would he have remained a core member in the side considering Klopp was still transitioning the team? Or would he have been phased out eventually anyway? I do find it odd how quickly he just fell off a cliff performance-wise. The price tag and filling Iniesta's shoes was always going to put a huge weight on his shoulders. Some players just aren't strong enough mentally. That's often what separates the greats from the could have beens. He had all the talent, but I think he underestimated how much Klopp added to his game and helped elevate his career. I don't think he ever reached those heights again despite a few brief flutters at Bayern and Villa. Probably one of those players in drafts who will become more and more 'hipster' as time passes.