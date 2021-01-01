« previous next »
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:03:21 pm
Im going to post Sarges and my pick now, its been over an hour.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:10:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:03:21 pm
Im going to post Sarges and my pick now, its been over an hour.

The pick deadline is two hours. Think you've jumped the gun, mate.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:11:21 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:03:21 pm
Im going to post Sarges and my pick now, its been over an hour.

It's 2 hours is it not? Just about to post
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:11:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:02:05 pm
Definitely memorable. Its in the same bracket as Suarezs dive in front of Moyes for me; the celebrations unique nature eclipses the actual goal scored.

Yeah, the greatness of the goal has fuck all to do with it. Just about being unique and/or trademark.
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:11:43 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:10:10 pm
The pick deadline is two hours. Think you've jumped the gun, mate.
I really have butchered the picking this draft. Apologies, Ive dipped in and out and all drafts Ive done in the past have been one hour slots. Ill remove and pop them back in 20 mins or so when the two hours is up.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:12:26 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:11:21 pm
It's 2 hours is it not? Just about to post

It is. If either player were intended picks for you then they're fair game. Hopefully for the sake of drama you were looking elsewhere though.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:13:42 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:11:43 pm
I really have butchered the picking this draft. Apologies, Ive dipped in and out and all drafts Ive done in the past have been one hour slots. Ill remove and pop them back in 20 mins or so when the two hours is up.

They can stay, no problem. I have been slow in the past so it's fine, DS
Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:14:22 pm
Bobby will be about to pick the player I am next haha, three this draft :)
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:14:37 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:11:43 pm
I really have butchered the picking this draft. Apologies, Ive dipped in and out and all drafts Ive done in the past have been one hour slots. Ill remove and pop them back in 20 mins or so when the two hours is up.

Haha it's okay, mate. You're right it's normally been one hour, but with the research heavy nature of this draft I thought it would be better to give everyone some extra time on their turns. Doesn't seem to have dragged too much, so it's worked pretty well I think
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:19:47 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:14:22 pm
Bobby will be about to pick the player I am next haha, three this draft :)

I really hope not, Draex. Gutted for you over the 19 shout
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:33:33 pm
Posted, so leave the dm with you, DS.
Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:37:47 pm
How is Brucie going to have time to save shots when he's in the stands taking bungs old man?
Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:47:26 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:19:47 pm
I really hope not, Draex. Gutted for you over the 19 shout

Ah thats part of the fun, sends me down rabbit holes nerding over a new player.

Jairzinho Is the one though, what a player.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:53:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:47:26 pm
Ah thats part of the fun, sends me down rabbit holes nerding over a new player.

Jairzinho Is the one though, what a player.

Was he a no.19 or in a TV advert? I've found some truly hilarious TV ads through all the rabbit holes I've gone down. Can't wait to post them when we're done.
Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:55:26 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:53:25 pm
Was he a no.19 or in a TV advert? I've found some truly hilarious TV ads through all the rabbit holes I've gone down. Can't wait to post them when we're done.

Ah I was using cat 11 for him, hes basically Salah on steroids. Anyway no more fluffing Bobbys team ;)
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 02:56:43 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:55:26 pm
Ah I was using cat 11 for him, hes basically Salah on steroids. Anyway no more fluffing Bobbys team ;)

Haha good description
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 03:06:53 pm
Pick list is up to date  :)
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 04:23:19 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:06:53 pm
Pick list is up to date  :)

Have to say, looking over the squads so far, this is a really tough one. Whoever wins this can consider themselves a top drafter. There's nuance too, as at its heart is Jurgen and his philosophy both as a coach and a human. That's what I'll be considering when I decide who wins each match up.  So, well played, BB. I know you've had some unpopular calls to make but the draft is an absolute beauty to be involved with. Enjoying it immensely, particularly if I can get my last two picks away...somehow I doubt it.Looking forward to finding out who's fucked up with their last two categories and who has played a blinder.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 04:29:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:37:47 pm
How is Brucie going to have time to save shots when he's in the stands taking bungs old man?

Allegedly, Samie my friend. Wibble wobble
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 05:14:26 pm
Hazell's time is up shortly, but he's lurking online so I'll hold off a little before PMing Lastrador. It is Sunday after all.

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:23:19 pm
Have to say, looking over the squads so far, this is a really tough one. Whoever wins this can consider themselves a top drafter. There's nuance too, as at its heart is Jurgen and his philosophy both as a coach and a human. That's what I'll be considering when I decide who wins each match up.  So, well played, BB. I know you've had some unpopular calls to make but the draft is an absolute beauty to be involved with. Enjoying it immensely, particularly if I can get my last two picks away...somehow I doubt it.Looking forward to finding out who's fucked up with their last two categories and who has played a blinder.

Yep, looks like a very tight draft. Can't see an obvious winner in there. Glad you're enjoying it, mate. I spent awhile perfecting all the categories and wanted them all to hit that sweet spot of challenging, fun to research, and yet not impossibly hard.
Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 05:15:40 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:02:05 pm
Definitely memorable. Its in the same bracket as Suarezs dive in front of Moyes for me; the celebrations unique nature eclipses the actual goal scored.

Fair eough.

Sorry for the delay, I've jjust PM'd Las and I'll pick shrotly.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 05:42:12 pm
Got to say I'm sceptical on that Puyol celebration meeting the criteria. I'd file this under the Rivaldo shirt debacle. Very similar in nature and it certainly wouldn't be fair me blocking one and not the other. Sorry Lastrador.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 06:08:02 pm
I'm holding off my pick until Lastrador is back online, but just to reiterate this is the established criteria for this category since Rivaldo-gate.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 01:30:40 pm
Because this is still causing issues, I'm going to lay this out for Category [6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration.

So there are two types of celebrations that fit as the idea was always to pay tribute to Klopp's uniqueness in this way:

1. A one-off celebration that is unique, one of a kind or totally off the wall (Tardelli going crazy in 82, Suarez's fake dive in front of the Everton bench, Totti's selfie etc)

2. A signature celebration that is unique to that player and not unimaginative or run of the mill (Bale's stupid heart thing, Batigol's machine gun fingers, King Kenny's arms in the air etc)

Should have done this from the beginning, but I think every goal picked so far has met this criteria.

I appreciate some of this is subjective. I'll be honest I am totally biased towards Liverpool goals and probably King Kenny is a stretch for this rule. But we're Liverpool fans, so whatever.
Lastrador

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 06:14:05 pm
Never seen too many celebrations where a captain kisses its captain bracelet. Specially when its the Catalonia flag, and scoring against Madrid, with all its implications. But okay, Ill change the pick.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 06:25:24 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:14:05 pm
Never seen too many celebrations where a captain kisses its captain bracelet. Specially when its the Catalonia flag, and scoring against Madrid, with all its implications. But okay, Ill change the pick.

The circumstance has no bearing and it happens enough IMO that it's not particularly unique. Just a few after a quick google search



Appreciate you being chill about it. I have to be fair and consistent after Rivaldo.
Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 06:58:59 pm
Kahn is a bottle blonde, it doesn;t count.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 07:04:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:58:59 pm
Kahn is a bottle blonde, it doesn;t count.

That's legit his natural hair colour! Also we established way ago that bleached blondes are also fine

Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 07:13:00 pm
I got Betts here posting the Kahn family album that he nicked from his garage.  ;D
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 07:18:49 pm
Ahhhh balls. I've just spotted a big error. Should've noticed them at the time. Not sure why I didn't. [7] was always specifically for European players only - i.e. no South Americans. But I accidentally let through Marcelo and Zanetti. Can't undo those now though. Not the end of the world, just had intended to keep the south Americans out of that category to keep it from feeling too much like a freebie. Also was deliberately trying to direct people to picking all the attacking fullbacks under the heavy metal category! Ah well, is what it is. If anyone still has a pick left in that category I think we just say no appearances OUTSIDE of Europe. So that at least circumvents some of those picks a bit.
Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 07:49:12 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:18:49 pm
Ahhhh balls. I've just spotted a big error. Should've noticed them at the time. Not sure why I didn't. [7] was always specifically for European players only - i.e. no South Americans. But I accidentally let through Marcelo and Zanetti. Can't undo those now though. Not the end of the world, just had intended to keep the south Americans out of that category to keep it from feeling too much like a freebie. Also was deliberately trying to direct people to picking all the attacking fullbacks under the heavy metal category! Ah well, is what it is. If anyone still has a pick left in that category I think we just say no appearances OUTSIDE of Europe. So that at least circumvents some of those picks a bit.
Ok I'm happy my South American has his appearances in Europe as I've been waiting for him for a while.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 07:56:48 pm
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 07:49:12 pm
Ok I'm happy my South American has his appearances in Europe as I've been waiting for him for a while.

Guess I have to let it through now haha

It's my mistake not seeing the other two sneak through in the first place, even though the rule does specifically say European!
Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 08:07:00 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:56:48 pm
Guess I have to let it through now haha

It's my mistake not seeing the other two sneak through in the first place, even though the rule does specifically say European!
If we were changing all the South Americans I have a few Europeans I can pick for that slot
Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 08:09:41 pm
Should be repicked, so many available in the original cat, without South Americans.
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 08:14:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:09:41 pm
Should be repicked, so many available in the original cat, without South Americans.

It's tricky. It's there in black and white that it's for Europeans only, so there's an argument it's their fault. But I also ballsed up not spotting the offenders and no-one else picked up on it either. Pretty brutal to be taking back picks from several rounds ago now.
Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 08:20:38 pm
Only complicated thing now is the other two are going back to rounds 4 and 5 and it could be very difficult to repick and also may have messed with the categories?

I have to say myself I forgot it was Europeans only and seeing a few South Americans already picked it completely slipped my mind that was the criteria so I have used a few picks in recent round order with Mauro Silva in mind?

But it's up to you so let me know if I need to edit?
Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Today at 08:36:42 pm
We'll pause briefly while we sort this out. I'm also mid-cooking dinner haha
Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #596 on: Today at 08:38:26 pm »
Id say the two picked and their European alternatives are marginally worse so it wont make much if any difference.

All the teams are very evenly matched so I dont see a problem.
Online Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #597 on: Today at 08:41:32 pm »
I'm happy enough to change mine as the rule was discovered just before my pick but ideally let me know soon so I can change to my alternative before he somehow becomes unavailable  ;D
Online red1977

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #598 on: Today at 08:46:21 pm »
It's the pickers mistake. It clearly says European. I think a re pick is the fairest outcome.
Online Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #599 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
I'll change my pick now.

Changed from Mauro Silva to Gennaro Gattuso on the selection thread.
