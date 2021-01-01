Im going to post Sarges and my pick now, its been over an hour.
Definitely memorable. Its in the same bracket as Suarezs dive in front of Moyes for me; the celebrations unique nature eclipses the actual goal scored.
The pick deadline is two hours. Think you've jumped the gun, mate.
It's 2 hours is it not? Just about to post
I really have butchered the picking this draft. Apologies, Ive dipped in and out and all drafts Ive done in the past have been one hour slots. Ill remove and pop them back in 20 mins or so when the two hours is up.
Bobby will be about to pick the player I am next haha, three this draft
I really hope not, Draex. Gutted for you over the 19 shout
Ah thats part of the fun, sends me down rabbit holes nerding over a new player.Jairzinho Is the one though, what a player.
Was he a no.19 or in a TV advert? I've found some truly hilarious TV ads through all the rabbit holes I've gone down. Can't wait to post them when we're done.
Ah I was using cat 11 for him, hes basically Salah on steroids. Anyway no more fluffing Bobbys team
Pick list is up to date
How is Brucie going to have time to save shots when he's in the stands taking bungs old man?
Have to say, looking over the squads so far, this is a really tough one. Whoever wins this can consider themselves a top drafter. There's nuance too, as at its heart is Jurgen and his philosophy both as a coach and a human. That's what I'll be considering when I decide who wins each match up. So, well played, BB. I know you've had some unpopular calls to make but the draft is an absolute beauty to be involved with. Enjoying it immensely, particularly if I can get my last two picks away...somehow I doubt it.Looking forward to finding out who's fucked up with their last two categories and who has played a blinder.
Because this is still causing issues, I'm going to lay this out for Category [6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration.So there are two types of celebrations that fit as the idea was always to pay tribute to Klopp's uniqueness in this way:1. A one-off celebration that is unique, one of a kind or totally off the wall (Tardelli going crazy in 82, Suarez's fake dive in front of the Everton bench, Totti's selfie etc)2. A signature celebration that is unique to that player and not unimaginative or run of the mill (Bale's stupid heart thing, Batigol's machine gun fingers, King Kenny's arms in the air etc) Should have done this from the beginning, but I think every goal picked so far has met this criteria. I appreciate some of this is subjective. I'll be honest I am totally biased towards Liverpool goals and probably King Kenny is a stretch for this rule. But we're Liverpool fans, so whatever.
Never seen too many celebrations where a captain kisses its captain bracelet. Specially when its the Catalonia flag, and scoring against Madrid, with all its implications. But okay, Ill change the pick.
Kahn is a bottle blonde, it doesn;t count.
