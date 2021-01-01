Pick list is up to date



Have to say, looking over the squads so far, this is a really tough one. Whoever wins this can consider themselves a top drafter. There's nuance too, as at its heart is Jurgen and his philosophy both as a coach and a human. That's what I'll be considering when I decide who wins each match up. So, well played, BB. I know you've had some unpopular calls to make but the draft is an absolute beauty to be involved with. Enjoying it immensely, particularly if I can get my last two picks away...somehow I doubt it.Looking forward to finding out who's fucked up with their last two categories and who has played a blinder.