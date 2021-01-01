« previous next »
Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 4893 times)

Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:31:29 pm
You need a picture of the player in the shirt, Samie.

Here, I'll save you the trouble -




Thanks mate.  ;D
Online Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm »
Moaning me, I did not bring it up you and Bobby did ;D

Anyway a good team for me so far rock solid all over, now to make it pretty.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 04:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:35:06 pm
Bobby's point was not fair it was personal opinion, a player having an argument with a manager, hold the front page we have a new breaking story ;D

Keane would have been unreal under Klopp and he would push players even futher.

It's all about personal opinions, Sarge, isn't it? Good luck to you, you got him through.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 04:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm
Moaning me, I did not bring it up you and Bobby did ;D

Anyway a good team for me so far rock solid all over, now to make it pretty.

Remember who is judging your goal celebration  :D
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm »
In the Klopp category I think personality is massively important. Keane I think is okay because Klopp would harness his leadership. I was thinking at one stage of De Bruyne for that category; powerful, technically brilliant and a strong, tireless runner. He felt like as a player he fit. But he doesnt fit personality wise; the arrogance, the petulance, the air of superiority that doesnt quite feel earned. Hes not a Klopp player.
Online Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 05:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm
In the Klopp category I think personality is massively important. Keane I think is okay because Klopp would harness his leadership. I was thinking at one stage of De Bruyne for that category; powerful, technically brilliant and a strong, tireless runner. He felt like as a player he fit. But he doesnt fit personality wise; the arrogance, the petulance, the air of superiority that doesnt quite feel earned. Hes not a Klopp player.
De Bruyne being labelled as arrogant and petulant seems very harsh. Players are allowed to be emotional, they're human. A disagreement coming off the pitch like with Pep happens, we've seen many Liverpool players have a moment or two over the years and we don't write them off.

I didn't pick him as a Klopp player, he was a different category too so of all the people chosen in this draft seeing him being the one called out is odd.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 05:17:33 pm
De Bruyne being labelled as arrogant and petulant seems very harsh. Players are allowed to be emotional, they're human. A disagreement coming off the pitch like with Pep happens, we've seen many Liverpool players have a moment or two over the years and we don't write them off.

I didn't pick him as a Klopp player, he was a different category too so of all the people chosen in this draft seeing him being the one called out is odd.
Go watch the interview where hes asked about Citys loss to Real Madrid in the CL or the pitch side argument with Fernandinho and tell me thats a Klopp player. Hes arrogant as they come.
Online Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 05:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
Go watch the interview where hes asked about Citys loss to Real Madrid in the CL or the pitch side argument with Fernandinho and tell me thats a Klopp player. Hes arrogant as they come.
He wasn't picked in the Klopp category regardless so it's all very odd he's being called out of everyone in the draft?

There's players in your team who I wouldn't think Klopp would generally be interested in despite their incredible ability and careers so it seems odd you're picking out one random player in the whole draft to pick on when he was selected for the advert category.

De Bruyne can be petulant at times but he's an incredible player and along with Salah is in the top two players in the league since Klopp and Pep came in. A player doesn't last for 8 years as Pep's main man if his attitude is poor. As much as I dislike Pep he's one of the greatest managers of all time and we've seen him cut players immediately if there's any doubts about their attitude.
Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm »
Pops is hiding in KdB's bushes again is he?
Online Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 06:04:54 pm »
Sorry for the delay, PM'd Las.
Online Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm »
Benzema is a great get Las.
Offline Lastrador

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 06:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
Benzema is a great get Las.
Thanks mate. Took quite a bit of research but found a gem I think.
Online Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:20:06 pm
Thanks mate. Took quite a bit of research but found a gem I think.

Deffo and this late too.
Online Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 06:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:20:06 pm
Thanks mate. Took quite a bit of research but found a gem I think.

Yeah great pick mate.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 06:24:07 pm »
Finally, some draft drama that has nothing to do with me  :D

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:20:06 pm
Thanks mate. Took quite a bit of research but found a gem I think.

Definitely one I expected to go sooner. Still quite a lot of hidden gems around.

Luis Figo an excellent pick up too.
Online Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 07:42:25 pm »
Had Tassotti ready to go. Typical
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 09:00:00 pm »
Yeah I was going to go Tassotti too.

Matthews is playing football in that picture, no?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 05:26:53 pm
He wasn't picked in the Klopp category regardless so it's all very odd he's being called out of everyone in the draft?

There's players in your team who I wouldn't think Klopp would generally be interested in despite their incredible ability and careers so it seems odd you're picking out one random player in the whole draft to pick on when he was selected for the advert category.

De Bruyne can be petulant at times but he's an incredible player and along with Salah is in the top two players in the league since Klopp and Pep came in. A player doesn't last for 8 years as Pep's main man if his attitude is poor. As much as I dislike Pep he's one of the greatest managers of all time and we've seen him cut players immediately if there's any doubts about their attitude.
Is he your Dad or something? Its a Liverpool thread so there will be biases and I think he comes across as a prick, end of. He plays for the most odious football club to ever walk the face of the earth, he obviously is a phenomenal footballer, Im not disputing that. Not sure what its got to do with my team. Anyone who plays for Man City in my eyes automatically has a character flaw.

Part of the drafting enjoyment is taking the piss out of peoples picks and debating - I debated that character wise I dont think hes a Klopp player, Im unsure why youve taken such exception to a throwaway criticism.
Online Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm
Is he your Dad or something? Its a Liverpool thread so there will be biases and I think he comes across as a prick, end of. He plays for the most odious football club to ever walk the face of the earth, he obviously is a phenomenal footballer, Im not disputing that. Not sure what its got to do with my team. Anyone who plays for Man City in my eyes automatically has a character flaw.

Part of the drafting enjoyment is taking the piss out of peoples picks and debating - I debated that character wise I dont think hes a Klopp player, Im unsure why youve taken such exception to a throwaway criticism.

Ok mate I think you take this a bit more serious than I do. I'm just drafting footballers for a side I think would click under Klopp and play fast counter attacking football.

I only pulled it up as it seemed of all the players in the draft you picked him out as a non Klopp player when you highlighted him as in the Keane debate out of the blue. I did draft him but it wasn't under the category 11 so I thought it was a bit strange, nothing more than that.

I get not liking Man City and their players so I guess I've made a mistake picking a great player because of who he's played for. I thought biases like that would be thrown aside a bit. I hate City, United, Everton and these days Arteta's arrogant Arsenal but I can appreciate a great player.

Agree to disagree though, it's not that big.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:00:00 pm
Yeah I was going to go Tassotti too.

Matthews is playing football in that picture, no?

Ah yeah, fair point. Draex also sent me a TV ad with him in though. So think he's good if he wants to sub that in.

I've got CIT's pick. Will post now with mine.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 pm »
Too soon for Alexis in one of these? Possibly. But I don't care. He's my favourite Liverpool player right now. I want to look back in 10 years and think what a steal it was to get Alexis in round 8  :)
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm »
I am now starting to see the mental torment of a football draft. It's soul destroying coming home and reading selection after selection being picked by others.
Offline Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:35:25 pm
Too soon for Alexis in one of these? Possibly. But I don't care. He's my favourite Liverpool player right now. I want to look back in 10 years and think what a steal it was to get Alexis in round 8  :)

Was going to go for Endo. I know that will win some hardcore voters from the main forum..
Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
I am now starting to see the mental torment of a football draft. It's soul destroying coming home and reading selection after selection being picked by others.

Haha the beauty and horror of drafting in a nutshell

Stay strong mate  :D

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm
Was going to go for Endo. I know that will win some hardcore voters from the main forum..

Just as long as Al and ClassyCarra don't step in
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:51:33 am »
Oof. Son was going to be my heavy metal footballer. Always thought Klopp would have loved Son.
Online Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:52:58 am »
Son an exceptional attacking player who scores and works his bollox off, Klopp would love him. I'm liking my team.
Online Sarge

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:54:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:51:33 am
Oof. Son was going to be my heavy metal footballer. Always thought Klopp would have loved Son.

Snap!!

Klopp would love him. As I say my side is looking pretty tidy. Solid, flair and hard working.
Online Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #547 on: Today at 01:05:09 am »
I was hoping people forgot Neuer's hair got darker as he got older and had a mop of blonde hair at Schalke as a youngster  ;D
