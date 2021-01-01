Go watch the interview where hes asked about Citys loss to Real Madrid in the CL or the pitch side argument with Fernandinho and tell me thats a Klopp player. Hes arrogant as they come.



He wasn't picked in the Klopp category regardless so it's all very odd he's being called out of everyone in the draft?There's players in your team who I wouldn't think Klopp would generally be interested in despite their incredible ability and careers so it seems odd you're picking out one random player in the whole draft to pick on when he was selected for the advert category.De Bruyne can be petulant at times but he's an incredible player and along with Salah is in the top two players in the league since Klopp and Pep came in. A player doesn't last for 8 years as Pep's main man if his attitude is poor. As much as I dislike Pep he's one of the greatest managers of all time and we've seen him cut players immediately if there's any doubts about their attitude.