« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 4391 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,085
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:55:35 pm
Yes but look at Kaka's celebration, been done many times before. Or Henderson's trophy lift, it wasn't unique, wasn't first time it was done, still iconic.

It's not my favourite, but I think a shirt that reads "I belong to Jesus" is pretty damn extreme. If it was just I love Jesus I'd have been like 'so what'.

You're getting stuck on the word iconic. That was a simple descriptor, so the category wasn't 2000 words long. As I've tried to clarify several times in the discussion thread, the full category is about uniqueness and how that links to Klopp.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,420
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:54:34 pm
I hope it's what I think it is  :)

I think it might be.


Johnstons Paints Trophy Final 1993 ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:59:03 pm
It's not my favourite, but I think a shirt that reads "I belong to Jesus" is pretty damn extreme. If it was just I love Jesus I'd have been like 'so what'.

You're getting stuck on the word iconic. That was a simple descriptor, so the category wasn't 2000 words long. As I've tried to clarify several times in the discussion thread, the full category is about uniqueness and how that links to Klopp.

Sure, but that is very subjective. Nobody would remember Iniesta's celebration if it was against Rayo Vallecano in the league.

We remember Salah taking his shirt off against United because it was an iconic goal and the celebration captured that moment perfectly. The celebration was not unique or elaborate.

The occasion matters, and so does the nature of the goal.

2002 was the last dance for the Brazillian football team in many ways. Many people including me have very fond memories of 02 World Cup and that Brazil team. This is one of the most iconic goals and celebrations of that World Cup. If Klopp was in the dugout he would gone mental too after that goal.

But fine I will go pick some idiot doing a fortnite dance after scoring or something,  :no
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,085
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:08:46 pm
The occasion matters, and so does the nature of the goal.

In football, yes. In this draft, no. Sorry I didn't explain that well enough from the beginning of the draft.

Unfortunately I was already ill while setting everything up and probably not on my a-game. But I hope you understand this is not personal. I'm simply sticking to the ideas that I spent a lot of time planning for this draft and letting Rivaldo go would mean a whole host of other similar 'easy' picks being made thereafter.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,823
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:16:30 pm »
Maxwell has a point on this betts.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,988
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:21:21 pm »
I think the world 'trademark' would perhaps be better than iconic?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 