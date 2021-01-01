« previous next »
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
Samie's not even here and he's taking bullets.  ;D
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
I keep thinking Spain 82 was only a couple of world cups ago. 42 fucking years. That's scary.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Will I pick Bobby awol 24 hours?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Hmmm that Thuram goal is one of my favourite goals ever as a France fan, but I'm not convinced his celebration was all that memorable. Nice little moment but it feels like people are getting bit lost in the occasion of some of these goals rather than the celebration itself. I had honestly completely forgotten it until you posted and France are MY team. But I'm also coming to accept that this category is a complete mess and not what I had in mind when I created it - certainly nothing much that nods to Klopp - so I don't know anymore. Maybe there's no going back anymore.

Sincerely from my deathbed.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #324 on: Today at 12:00:17 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Hmmm that Thuram goal is one of my favourite goals ever as a France fan, but I'm not convinced his celebration was all that memorable. Nice little moment but it feels like people are getting bit lost in the occasion of some of these goals rather than the celebration itself. I had honestly completely forgotten it until you posted and France are MY team. But I'm also coming to accept that this category is a complete mess and not what I had in mind when I created it - certainly nothing much that nods to Klopp - so I don't know anymore. Maybe there's no going back anymore.

Sincerely from my deathbed.

Thuram only scored two goals in 142 caps for France. Both of them were in that World Cup semi-final.  The celebration is not the most passionate or over-the-top celebration but that is why it's memorable because the fucker never scored again. Imagine if Joe Gomez scored in the last game of the season and won the league for us and did that celebration. That would be bonkers.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #325 on: Today at 02:21:52 am
PAVEL NEDVED: KLOPP'S PERFECT ATTACKING MIDFIELDER


Much has been written about Klopp's "Heavy Metal Football" philosophy. When you think of Heavy Metal, you think of Speed, Intensity and precision. Those three things perfectly describe the Czech dynamo as a football player. I would also add space exploitation and tactical versatility as two other key elements in both Klopp's teams and Nedved skill set.

So what sort of player was Pavel Nedved?

I think there's this misguided perception, that he was primarily a left-winger. He did play on the left, but more as a tactical starting place, than as an actual left-winger trying to stretch the lines and get to the byline. The reality is that much like Steven Gerrard when Rafa deployed him on the right, or later on as a second striker, Nedved played kind of a free role in Juventus, Lazio and the Czech Republic, roaming all over the opposite half. He could get to the byline from the left, or from the right. Cut inside and play more central. Wherever there was space to exploit, he would find it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ckHgAfhreic&amp;t=176s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ckHgAfhreic&amp;t=176s</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4lM3r0croTg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4lM3r0croTg</a>

His intelligence in finding little spots of space was remarkable, but the reason why he could play so effectively in so many parts of the pitch it's because he simply had a complete and near-flawless skill set. He was an excellent passer, crosser and a deadly shooter. And he could use both feet with equal proficiency. While not a flashy dribbler he had a great close-control at speed and touch. As an athlete, he was quick on both short and long distances and had an ungodly amount of stamina. He would run from the 1st minute to the last with the same level of intensity. In an age where there was not so much emphasis on athleticism as it is today, Nedved stood out both as an athlete and as a footballer.
 
Defensively, he was probably the hardest-working attacking midfielder of his time and a proficient tackler. He was also a strong and tenacious fucker, which helped on this end too. His hot head being probably his weaker spot. It cost him a UCL final and probably a title. The following video shows how a 34 years old Nedved, still could compete on both ends with the eventual world champions Italy in the 2006 WC. So if you have any doubts about his defensive output this should squash that.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DXm7fzt5DLc&amp;t=197s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DXm7fzt5DLc&amp;t=197s</a>

Regarding the pressing question. While counter-pressing wasn't really a thing in the Nedved era, he did excel at Marcello Lippi's Juventus, which was one of the best exponents of pressing from that era. And I think Nedved had all the qualities to not only adapt but excel at counter-pressing.

So would such a unique talent fit in a Klopp's team? I have no doubts that he would fit in perfectly and seamlessly into any iterations of Klopp's teams, and he would elevate all of them. His direct, dynamic, and incredibly precise play style is tailor-made for Klopp.

For Dortmund he would pretty much replace Großkreutz, who was a solid and hard-working player, but on another planet to Nedved skill-wise.

For Liverpool, he would have probably played in that midfield three, with the other two midfielders having more defensive and positional responsibilities. A bit like Curtis, Harvey or Dom play for us on these days. Or like Klopp hoped Naby would.

Could you imagine prime Nedved feeding the likes of Mane, Salah and Bobby, while also stretching and supporting the wide players from all sides, and delivering crossers the likes of Henderson could never quite pull? While also being a complete pest and scoring in double figures with some outrageous strikes from all distances?

Mouthwatering, and I doubt Jurgen would think any different.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #326 on: Today at 07:17:26 am
Id vote yes for you Las!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #327 on: Today at 07:31:03 am
I back Betty, if you need an essay to explain why, then no is the answer.

Also, I have zero recollection of that Thuram celebration and 98 was my first World Cup. The one you always remember. Or maybe Im salty as he was my next pick.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #328 on: Today at 07:41:39 am
Overanalysis imo.

Physically, tactically, technically Nedved was very good. He would fit the approach of any manager, from the low block of Mourinho to Klopp's higher risk approach. If Klopp required arcane, esoteric qualities from his work he would be working in a lab not managing men.

Nedved is an easy yes for a Klopp side, think the category is just nebulous. If you're a committed, decent player than you are a player for most coaches. Where failed cases achieve notoriety is usually down to the mental aspect.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #329 on: Today at 07:51:10 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:31:03 am
I back Betty, if you need an essay to explain why, then no is the answer.

Also, I have zero recollection of that Thuram celebration and 98 was my first World Cup. The one you always remember. Or maybe Im salty as he was my next pick.

If Betty says no to Thuram I am just swapping categories for him.  ;D

Also, I think Nedved would have been a great Klopp player. Versatile, hardworking, technically gifted. Basically a better James Milner   ;).

He was not pressing a lot because most teams in Serie A at that time didn't play that style of football.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #330 on: Today at 09:41:24 am
Sarge has gone again, is it me now, Ive lost the thread.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #331 on: Today at 09:55:38 am
should of been Vivabobby before Sarge, maybe they have spoken in dm's but I think it should be bobby
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #332 on: Today at 10:05:02 am
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:55:38 am
should of been Vivabobby before Sarge, maybe they have spoken in dm's but I think it should be bobby
I think it was fair game for Sarge to go given Bobbys been inactive for over 24 hours. I am lost with this draft.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #333 on: Today at 10:47:28 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:05:02 am
I think it was fair game for Sarge to go given Bobbys been inactive for over 24 hours. I am lost with this draft.
I get you but there are times the PM hasn't been sent

I'll pm Bobby then give him say to 11.30? he has been online this morning
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #334 on: Today at 11:16:17 am
Just about to post, guys. Sorry for delay. Back in the mix now
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #335 on: Today at 11:37:30 am
Sorry but I felt I could go, bobby is back now so we can get moving.

Well happy with that 5 so far.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #336 on: Today at 11:43:04 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:37:30 am
Sorry but I felt I could go, bobby is back now so we can get moving.

Well happy with that 5 so far.

No prob, Sarge. Not sure who to pm as next?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #337 on: Today at 11:43:48 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:43:04 am
No prob, Sarge. Not sure who to pm as next?

Going down so who is below you?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #338 on: Today at 11:52:46 am
Erm....you, Sarge?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #339 on: Today at 11:55:09 am
Just dm'd DS
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #340 on: Today at 12:30:13 pm
Samie has been notified.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #341 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm
I have some meetings this afternoon so if it gets round to me, just carry on and I'll pick later on.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #342 on: Today at 01:25:22 pm
I have slept for an eternity and feel a little better. Thanks for keeping things running guys. I will catch up with everything slowly and update the pick list shortly  :)
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #343 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm
Am I picking? Home now.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #344 on: Today at 01:44:34 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:12:39 pm
Blonde German - Joshua Kimmich



DS - Surfer picked Kimmich and it wasn't accepted due to complaints. So I can't allow him here, even though you have found a slightly more blond pic. Though that's mostly because it's oversaturated with a yellow tint. You can see the difference below. I don't think he quite meets (the admittedly low) Lahm threshhold.

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 10:36:47 am
Hey fellas. Since it's so peaceful here, I've got another blondie to vet:



That qualifies right?  ;D
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #345 on: Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:00:17 am
Thuram only scored two goals in 142 caps for France. Both of them were in that World Cup semi-final.  The celebration is not the most passionate or over-the-top celebration but that is why it's memorable because the fucker never scored again. Imagine if Joe Gomez scored in the last game of the season and won the league for us and did that celebration. That would be bonkers.

I think you just made my point for me. It's all about the ridiculousness of HIM of all people scoring those goals. They are remembered regardless of the celebration. The goals are the iconic part.

I think this is a good solution if that's okay with you -

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:51:10 am
If Betty says no to Thuram I am just swapping categories for him.  ;D
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Musk -

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
Cat 4 - Marco Tardelli.



I assume you mean Cat. 6 given the GIF. Great goal celebration. Exactly the madbox thing I had in mind for this category  :)
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
Reply #347 on: Today at 02:03:04 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:00:19 pm
Musk -

I assume you mean Cat. 6 given the GIF. Great goal celebration. Exactly the madbox thing I had in mind for this category  :)

Spot on. I've already used my Cat 4 for Socrates. It was very lkate for me last night. Usually tucked up by 10 these days.
