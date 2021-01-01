PAVEL NEDVED: KLOPP'S PERFECT ATTACKING MIDFIELDER





Much has been written about Klopp's "Heavy Metal Football" philosophy. When you think of Heavy Metal, you think of Speed, Intensity and precision. Those three things perfectly describe the Czech dynamo as a football player. I would also add space exploitation and tactical versatility as two other key elements in both Klopp's teams and Nedved skill set.So what sort of player was Pavel Nedved?I think there's this misguided perception, that he was primarily a left-winger. He did play on the left, but more as a tactical starting place, than as an actual left-winger trying to stretch the lines and get to the byline. The reality is that much like Steven Gerrard when Rafa deployed him on the right, or later on as a second striker, Nedved played kind of a free role in Juventus, Lazio and the Czech Republic, roaming all over the opposite half. He could get to the byline from the left, or from the right. Cut inside and play more central. Wherever there was space to exploit, he would find it.His intelligence in finding little spots of space was remarkable, but the reason why he could play so effectively in so many parts of the pitch it's because he simply had a complete and near-flawless skill set. He was an excellent passer, crosser and a deadly shooter. And he could use both feet with equal proficiency. While not a flashy dribbler he had a great close-control at speed and touch. As an athlete, he was quick on both short and long distances and had an ungodly amount of stamina. He would run from the 1st minute to the last with the same level of intensity. In an age where there was not so much emphasis on athleticism as it is today, Nedved stood out both as an athlete and as a footballer.Defensively, he was probably the hardest-working attacking midfielder of his time and a proficient tackler. He was also a strong and tenacious fucker, which helped on this end too. His hot head being probably his weaker spot. It cost him a UCL final and probably a title. The following video shows how a 34 years old Nedved, still could compete on both ends with the eventual world champions Italy in the 2006 WC. So if you have any doubts about his defensive output this should squash that.Regarding the pressing question. While counter-pressing wasn't really a thing in the Nedved era, he did excel at Marcello Lippi's Juventus, which was one of the best exponents of pressing from that era. And I think Nedved had all the qualities to not only adapt but excel at counter-pressing.So would such a unique talent fit in a Klopp's team? I have no doubts that he would fit in perfectly and seamlessly into any iterations of Klopp's teams, and he would elevate all of them. His direct, dynamic, and incredibly precise play style is tailor-made for Klopp.For Dortmund he would pretty much replace Großkreutz, who was a solid and hard-working player, but on another planet to Nedved skill-wise.For Liverpool, he would have probably played in that midfield three, with the other two midfielders having more defensive and positional responsibilities. A bit like Curtis, Harvey or Dom play for us on these days. Or like Klopp hoped Naby would.Could you imagine prime Nedved feeding the likes of Mane, Salah and Bobby, while also stretching and supporting the wide players from all sides, and delivering crossers the likes of Henderson could never quite pull? While also being a complete pest and scoring in double figures with some outrageous strikes from all distances?Mouthwatering, and I doubt Jurgen would think any different.