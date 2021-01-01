« previous next »
Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
Samie's not even here and he's taking bullets.  ;D
Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
I keep thinking Spain 82 was only a couple of world cups ago. 42 fucking years. That's scary.
Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Will I pick Bobby awol 24 hours?
Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Hmmm that Thuram goal is one of my favourite goals ever as a France fan, but I'm not convinced his celebration was all that memorable. Nice little moment but it feels like people are getting bit lost in the occasion of some of these goals rather than the celebration itself. I had honestly completely forgotten it until you posted and France are MY team. But I'm also coming to accept that this category is a complete mess and not what I had in mind when I created it - certainly nothing much that nods to Klopp - so I don't know anymore. Maybe there's no going back anymore.

Sincerely from my deathbed.
Today at 12:00:17 am
Betty Blue:
Hmmm that Thuram goal is one of my favourite goals ever as a France fan, but I'm not convinced his celebration was all that memorable. Nice little moment but it feels like people are getting bit lost in the occasion of some of these goals rather than the celebration itself. I had honestly completely forgotten it until you posted and France are MY team. But I'm also coming to accept that this category is a complete mess and not what I had in mind when I created it - certainly nothing much that nods to Klopp - so I don't know anymore. Maybe there's no going back anymore.

Sincerely from my deathbed.

Thuram only scored two goals in 142 caps for France. Both of them were in that World Cup semi-final.  The celebration is not the most passionate or over-the-top celebration but that is why it's memorable because the fucker never scored again. Imagine if Joe Gomez scored in the last game of the season and won the league for us and did that celebration. That would be bonkers.

