Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 2871 times)

Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:59:43 pm »
This is unfortunate timing as I was about to amend Cat. 11. Will have to speed run it now. I'll be honest. I'm not convinced Nedved is a Klopp player. Lovely footballer, but never saw him as a pressing demon. Where would Klopp play him? You can make your argument below as follows, Lastrador -

Announce! I was working on this before the nausea. Here goes -

Category [11] Pick a player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football (you may not pick any previous or current Klopp players)



Okay, this category needs a bit of sprucing/spicing up. It's a bit wishy washy at present. It's meant to be easy, but I still have a feeling people may jam players in that don't really fit the Klopp way. So, a small tweak:

- When making this pick you must now JUSTIFY it's existence. You can do this very simply by writing a short sentence or two explaining how said player would fit in a Klopp team/what makes him a Klopp player. No need to be Shakespearean, but any picks made without this will be invalid.

My judgement will be swift and fair. And when I make my pick in this category I expect the same courtesy.

(bonus point to anyone who can name what I'm referencing here)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:03:07 pm »
Red Dwarf. I'm less sure about the justification part though. Partly because I didn't see your post before I picked Mascherano.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online child-in-time

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #282 on: Today at 07:04:35 pm »
Nesta never played under Sacchi. He was chosen for Euro 1996, but didn't feature. His first cap for Italy came under Maldini, few months later.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #283 on: Today at 07:06:33 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 07:04:35 pm
Nesta never played under Sacchi. He was chosen for Euro 1996, but didn't feature. His first cap for Italy came under Maldini, few months later.

Yes! I was trying to find a way of picking him but couldn't. Thank goodness for the rulebook.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:03:07 pm
Red Dwarf. I'm less sure about the justification part though. Partly because I didn't see your post before I picked Mascherano.

No worries, just add a sentence or two now. I think he's a perfect fit personally. But I'd like to see how you describe him in a Klopp team  :)

I'm now reading all this horizontally, so excuse me if I pass out at some point.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #285 on: Today at 07:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:59:43 pm
My judgement will be swift and fair. And when I make my pick in this category I expect the same courtesy.

(bonus point to anyone who can name what I'm referencing here)

Lahm's hair?


I actually thought Nedved was a great heavy metal pick
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #286 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 07:04:35 pm
Nesta never played under Sacchi. He was chosen for Euro 1996, but didn't feature. His first cap for Italy came under Maldini, few months later.
Bastard! :D
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #287 on: Today at 07:12:36 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:08:16 pm
I actually thought Nedved was a great heavy metal pick

Interesting. I adore him, but I could never see him playing the Mane role on the left wing which was his prime position. So where else would he play? Maybe as one of the midfield 3? Would he have the pressing power for that?

I'm happy to be proven wrong. Football is all about opinions. It would be nice to get more discussion going in these threads, hence the 'justification' idea  :)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #288 on: Today at 07:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:07:43 pm
No worries, just add a sentence or two now. I think he's a perfect fit personally. But I'd like to see how you describe him in a Klopp team  :)

I'm now reading all this horizontally, so excuse me if I pass out at some point.

Honestly it was more about personality than how he'd function under Klopp, as he's a different type of player to say, Fabinho. Klopp's big on characters as well as quality footballers and I suspect Mascehrano would be part of a leadership group if he were here. On the pitch, I think while nominally he'd play in the same position as Fabinho, I think he'd be given licence to press further up pitch given his energy, and he'd be ace it under Klopp.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #289 on: Today at 07:14:41 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 07:04:35 pm
Nesta never played under Sacchi. He was chosen for Euro 1996, but didn't feature. His first cap for Italy came under Maldini, few months later.

False.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/1090510
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online child-in-time

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #290 on: Today at 07:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:14:41 pm
False.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/1090510
That's his debut. And it was under Cesare Maldini. Sacchi was sacked after Euro 1996.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #291 on: Today at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 07:16:50 pm
That's his debut. And it was under Cesare Maldini. Sacchi was sacked after Euro 1996.

https://eu-football.info/_match.php?id=10555
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #292 on: Today at 07:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:13:55 pm
Honestly it was more about personality than how he'd function under Klopp, as he's a different type of player to say, Fabinho. Klopp's big on characters as well as quality footballers and I suspect Mascehrano would be part of a leadership group if he were here. On the pitch, I think while nominally he'd play in the same position as Fabinho, I think he'd be given licence to press further up pitch given his energy, and he'd be ace it under Klopp.

Are you trying to talk me out of him being in your team?  ;D

The players don't need to be carbon copies. Klopp teams have always gone through constant evolution anyway, so Masch doesn't need to be Fabinho. He just needs to be a player you think he'd utilize and has attributes that fit his teams.

Just to help everyone going forward, because I haven't a doubt that Masch is a good fit. This is an example of what I'd write for him:

- We all know Klopp teams are built on a need to press and hunt down opposition players, forcing them into mistakes. Who better than Masch to help achieve that objective? All while breaking up the play from deep in the DM role that every Klopp team needs. Endless running, incredible drive, and a character you know Klopp would love.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #293 on: Today at 07:22:10 pm »
I look at Mac Allister and he just screams of someone cloning Alonso and Masher.
Online child-in-time

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #294 on: Today at 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:37 pm
https://eu-football.info/_match.php?id=10555
Ha! I just looked at the timestamp in the Gazzeta and apparently he was sacked only in October, after that qualifier. Good job on it, I passed on Nesta thinking Maldini selected him.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:12:36 pm
Interesting. I adore him, but I could never see him playing the Mane role on the left wing which was his prime position. So where else would he play? Maybe as one of the midfield 3? Would he have the pressing power for that?

I'm happy to be proven wrong. Football is all about opinions. It would be nice to get more discussion going in these threads, hence the 'justification' idea  :)
Ok look at Coutinho, he flourished under Klopp on the left while Mane was on the right, similar in having no great speed but technically fantastic and gifted. He could play a number of roles with Klopp's coaching and adapt to the press.

With 2 more defensive like minded midfielders i.e. Henderson/Fabinho he could play the attacking midfielder role too in a midfield 3
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:25:26 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 07:22:20 pm
Ha! I just looked at the timestamp in the Gazzeta and apparently he was sacked only in October, after that qualifier. Good job on it, I passed on Nesta thinking Maldini selected him.

This is like the reverse Barnes situ. Trying to undo your goodwill earlier  ;D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:26:46 pm »
Yeah Nedved was a 'busy', tactically aware and technically very good cog in that Juve side, not your lazy but talented winger type. Would be similar to Lallana and Klopp loved him.
Nedved fits Klopp for me.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #298 on: Today at 07:27:07 pm »
Nedved isnt a Klopp player. Hazell has absolutely nailed it with Mascherano though.

On Nesta, hes listed as having played once for Sacchi on Transfermarkt, so fair game?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #299 on: Today at 07:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:21:26 pm
Are you trying to talk me out of him being in your team?  ;D

I know. I hadn't thought about writing anything when I posted, other than Mascherano being suited personality wise and footballing wise to the type of game Klopp plays. Klopp's Liverpool side is my go-to so that comparison was only natural for me. But yes, I think he's perfectly suited to a Klopp side.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #300 on: Today at 07:29:28 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:24:07 pm
Ok look at Coutinho, he flourished under Klopp on the left while Mane was on the right, similar in having no great speed but technically fantastic and gifted. He could play a number of roles with Klopp's coaching and adapt to the press.

With 2 more defensive like minded midfielders i.e. Henderson/Fabinho he could play the attacking midfielder role too in a midfield 3

Fair points. Ones Lastrador should be making haha. But I agree he could fit that role. I will say that I am not a fan of saying 'Klopp could coach xxxx' because you could say that with anyone. He's an incredible coach and brings the best out of almost everyone. But this is about picking a player that is already a Klopp player, not one that *could* become one.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #301 on: Today at 07:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:29:28 pm
Fair points. Ones Lastrador should be making haha. But I agree he could fit that role. I will say that I am not a fan of saying 'Klopp could coach xxxx' because you could say that with anyone. He's an incredible coach and brings the best out of almost everyone. But this is about picking a player that is already a Klopp player, not one that *could* become one.
I dont love Nedved as a pick and honestly Id probably not categorise Coutinho or Lallana as Klopp players if they hadnt played for him. Same with Shinji Kagawa, so maybe Im being unfair but none of them feel heavy metal.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #302 on: Today at 07:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:31:35 pm
I dont love Nedved as a pick and honestly Id probably not categorise Coutinho or Lallana as Klopp players if they hadnt played for him. Same with Shinji Kagawa, so maybe Im being unfair but none of them feel heavy metal.

Also fair. That distinction is interesting - utilizing vs wanting. Would Klopp have ever signed either if they weren't already placed in his squad? Probably not. Has Klopp ever signed a player similar to Nedved? Genuine question. I can't think off the top of my head.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
