Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 1707 times)

Offline Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm »
Wanted Suarez but had him in mind for the advert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTNjswv968E&ab_channel=AbitabOficial
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
Wanted Suarez but had him in mind for the advert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTNjswv968E&ab_channel=AbitabOficial

Haha great minds, mate. Sadio was my second choice.

I've PMed both Tubby and Surfer by the way. Though I'm pretty sure Tubby is out. Surfer also hasn't been online since he signed up for the draft! You'll be up again just before 11pm (UK time) if neither of them show up.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:33:14 pm
If you want to change your pick you are totally welcome to. Musk too. I wasn't trying to trick anyone with that category. Just figured with it being the least wordy of them and and not including the words natural blond, people would see it won't be too strict. Of course, if someone tries to sneak in obviously brown hair it won't pass the test.

I'm more than happy to have Schuster in my team. Won't lie, it was just a pick off the top of my head this morning. But, what a player. I loved watching him when I was young.
Offline Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:43:18 pm »
I'll pick in about 20 minutes if no sign of the others. Suits that I don't have to pick tomorrow morning as in office and in meetings from 8.30-13.00 so awkward getting online.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm »
Yep, Tubby has declared himself out. Surfer might possibly have been muted? His last comment was in a politics thread, which is always dangerous territory.

Once Popcorn has picked we're outside draft hours, so no-one will miss their go until we restart the clock at 9am. Though if anyone is online they can pick of course. I will if I get a chance  :)
Offline Popcorn

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Potentially risky picking a City player this early but imagine how good De Bruyne would be playing in Jurgen's system.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Potentially risky picking a City player this early but imagine how good De Bruyne would be playing in Jurgen's system.

De Bruyne is well rated in drafts. One of a handful of acceptable blue mancs. Liverpool supporter too  :D
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:25:08 am »
Sorry Betty, have pmed my pick if it's still ok to draft.
Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:47:12 am »
Take your pick mate.  You have 2 to do. :D
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:14:52 am »
In that case, second pick is Paolo Maldini, category 9.
Video:
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/4o_8NbOaoWU&amp;pp=ygUVQWR2ZXJ0aXNlbWVudCBtYWxkaW5p" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/4o_8NbOaoWU&amp;pp=ygUVQWR2ZXJ0aXNlbWVudCBtYWxkaW5p</a>

First pick I've pmed Betty.
Offline Samie

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:21:29 am »
Offline Lastrador

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:11:51 am »
Left my picks with Betty and Haz. PM them when Im up.
Offline Prof

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:53:21 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm
No worries, i went round to his house anyway.
Thanks for dropping by.  Glad we've got half our defence sorted out now.

Marauding centre back Ruud the perfect Klopp player
Offline Prof

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:54:23 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:48:16 pm
Prof's not been online since yesterday.
Stalker!
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:54:47 am »
CIT's time is up at 11am. I will pick shortly after that.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:24:56 am »
Done and PMed Red. Hopefully we can move a bit faster today. I'm off sick right now so don't hesitate to send me your picks if you're not going to be about.

FYI I spent a disproportionate amount of time last night looking at pictures of Lahm's hair, and came to the conclusion that it is probably light brown. Even though in the right light it did occasionally appear blond-ish. The things we do for drafting.

Edit: well, that was interesting timing  :-X  Think we might need to have a chat about this one.

Also, I've just found out Popcorn did not PM CIT. So let's pause while he catches up and we ponder Lahm's hair colour. Please always remember to PM the guy below/above you in the order.
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Lahm was on my list as blonde
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:41:51 am »
Can we get some opinions on Lahm's hair?

I ruled himself out for myself, because I felt it was more of a light brown. But I am not infallible.

Maybe I'm colour blind. There are definitely some pictures where it appears blond-ish, but those I think have been lifted by the stadium lighting. Normally it seems to look more like this -



I'm starting to regret this category though. It's definitely going to be a mess. Maybe it's best if we just don't take the blond category at all seriously and let anything vaguely blond go. Feel bad for Hazell though.
Online Hazell

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:47:22 am »
Is it Las's turn? I have his pick.

I'm after Las bit might be an hour so.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm »
Seems no-one is about. Quietest draft discussion thread there's been in ages. Usually there'd be a huge argument by now  :D 

My original intention for the rule was that players like Lahm would be acceptable. I only started re-thinking (and probably overthinking) after Hazell's round 1 Brehme pick.

So I guess we just let it be what it is. Anything blond-ish is fair game. Sorry Haz.
Offline Prof

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:41:51 am
Can we get some opinions on Lahm's hair?

I ruled himself out for myself, because I felt it was more of a light brown. But I am not infallible.

Maybe I'm colour blind. There are definitely some pictures where it appears blond-ish, but those I think have been lifted by the stadium lighting. Normally it seems to look more like this -



I'm starting to regret this category though. It's definitely going to be a mess. Maybe it's best if we just don't take the blond category at all seriously and let anything vaguely blond go. Feel bad for Hazell though.
Quite clearly not blonde.  I'm not in the fence on this one.  However, for the category to work (and be a laugh) I think any player who has a photo (not edited by us) with blonde hair is allowed (I'd go as far as removing the German bit).

An example could be, Phil Babb dressed up as Marilyn Monroe would be accepted.
Online tubby

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
Just popping in to say that Lahm does not have blonde hair.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm »
Ooooh now it's getting tasty  ;D

Might have to pause again while we argue this out  :P
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm »
He's not close to blonde.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:13:19 pm
Quite clearly not blonde.  I'm not in the fence on this one.  However, for the category to work (and be a laugh) I think any player who has a photo (not edited by us) with blonde hair is allowed (I'd go as far as removing the German bit).

An example could be, Phil Babb dressed up as Marilyn Monroe would be accepted.

It is probably too late to make changes to that rule now. Also needs to be Klopp relevant in any case. Unless you have a picture of Klopp dressed as Marilyn Monroe somewhere (asking for a friend).

I also don't think Lahm has blonde hair in the strictest sense (maybe he gets highlights sometimes *shrug*). The question is how strict do we want to be on this rule? Because we need to hammer this out now before it creates more issues down the line.

What's the verdict on bleached blonde hairdos for example

Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
So.....

We need to decide on the blond rule asap.

- Clearly blond players only?

For: Musk, Prof,

- Passably blond players okay?

For: Draex

(I am neutral)
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
I'd go with the bleeched/highlights guys too makes it a bit more fun and i'd say they possibly more qualified blonde than someone like Lahm who's clearly light brown ;D
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
I'd say from now it must be blonde, we only have Lahm who is very close.

I more meant the pics I had seen of Lahm were blonde so he was on my list.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
I'm happy just to make it any German international player. I'm sure most were blonde until they were 10 anyway.

Could I use Guy Pearce as a blonde? :D
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:57:07 pm
I'd go with the bleeched/highlights guys too makes it a bit more fun and i'd say they possibly more qualified blonde than someone like Lahm who's clearly light brown ;D
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:57:19 pm
I'd say from now it must be blonde, we only have Lahm who is very close.

I more meant the pics I had seen of Lahm were blonde so he was on my list.

Yeah, I think at this point we probably have to let Lahm slide. Too many picks have since passed to make it fair to Red1977. So let's just say from now on we stick to blonds and highlights/bleaches. If it's a grey area then post in here and we can debate.

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:08:31 pm
I'm happy just to make it any German international player. I'm sure most were blonde until they were 10 anyway.

Could I use Guy Pearce as a blonde? :D

In hindsight that might have been a smarter rule. Originally I was going to allow anyone with a 'tache in too  ;D
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:16:52 pm »
P.S. Consensus. Is it blond or blonde? Google says blond is male and blonde is female. But something feels odd about typing blond without the e.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:21:26 pm »
To be fair Lahm was my intended next pick. A bit gutted to see Henry go, I felt he was a really good lesser-known one for having managed Monaco. Wouldve been a nice way to get a world class player into the team.

Will settle for Hansen! Sarge has been PMd and the clock is ticking.
Online red1977

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:57:22 pm »
 ;D Just seen the Lahm debate. I knew it would be boatderline. In the pic Ive posted he looks blond to me but will concede in others he doesnt. Happy to change it. What do you think?.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #153 on: Today at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:57:22 pm
;D Just seen the Lahm debate. I knew it would be boatderline. In the pic Ive posted he looks blond to me but will concede in others he doesnt. Happy to change it. What do you think?.

Seems half the drafters had him on their shortlist too, so I think it's fine to leave it. A bit of controversy never hurt any draft  :D
Online Draex

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #154 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:16:52 pm
P.S. Consensus. Is it blond or blonde? Google says blond is male and blonde is female. But something feels odd about typing blond without the e.

Please never use anything I spell as a basis for anything official! I'm a terrible speller.
Online red1977

« Reply #155 on: Today at 03:13:15 pm »


Ok. Cheers. Blond here for sure.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

« Reply #156 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 03:13:15 pm


Ok. Cheers. Blond here for sure.

But look at the eyebrows. A touch of the Targaryeons going on there.
Online red1977

« Reply #157 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
I will change it. Would rather have a solid pick rather than a dubious one. Can delete and post a new one now. Betts?.
Offline Samie

« Reply #158 on: Today at 03:36:14 pm »
Keep it for fucks sakes.
Online Betty Blue

« Reply #159 on: Today at 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 03:34:51 pm
I will change it. Would rather have a solid pick rather than a dubious one. Can delete and post a new one now. Betts?.

People are just playing. Keep it, mate. I think there will be far more dubious picks to come anyway  :-X
