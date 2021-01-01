« previous next »
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm »
Wanted Suarez but had him in mind for the advert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTNjswv968E&ab_channel=AbitabOficial
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
Wanted Suarez but had him in mind for the advert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTNjswv968E&ab_channel=AbitabOficial

Haha great minds, mate. Sadio was my second choice.

I've PMed both Tubby and Surfer by the way. Though I'm pretty sure Tubby is out. Surfer also hasn't been online since he signed up for the draft! You'll be up again just before 11pm (UK time) if neither of them show up.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:33:14 pm
If you want to change your pick you are totally welcome to. Musk too. I wasn't trying to trick anyone with that category. Just figured with it being the least wordy of them and and not including the words natural blond, people would see it won't be too strict. Of course, if someone tries to sneak in obviously brown hair it won't pass the test.

I'm more than happy to have Schuster in my team. Won't lie, it was just a pick off the top of my head this morning. But, what a player. I loved watching him when I was young.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:43:18 pm »
I'll pick in about 20 minutes if no sign of the others. Suits that I don't have to pick tomorrow morning as in office and in meetings from 8.30-13.00 so awkward getting online.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm »
Yep, Tubby has declared himself out. Surfer might possibly have been muted? His last comment was in a politics thread, which is always dangerous territory.

Once Popcorn has picked we're outside draft hours, so no-one will miss their go until we restart the clock at 9am. Though if anyone is online they can pick of course. I will if I get a chance  :)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Potentially risky picking a City player this early but imagine how good De Bruyne would be playing in Jurgen's system.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Potentially risky picking a City player this early but imagine how good De Bruyne would be playing in Jurgen's system.

De Bruyne is well rated in drafts. One of a handful of acceptable blue mancs. Liverpool supporter too  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:25:08 am »
Sorry Betty, have pmed my pick if it's still ok to draft.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:47:12 am »
Take your pick mate.  You have 2 to do. :D
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:14:52 am »
In that case, second pick is Paolo Maldini, category 9.
Video:
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/4o_8NbOaoWU&amp;pp=ygUVQWR2ZXJ0aXNlbWVudCBtYWxkaW5p" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/4o_8NbOaoWU&amp;pp=ygUVQWR2ZXJ0aXNlbWVudCBtYWxkaW5p</a>

First pick I've pmed Betty.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:21:29 am »
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:11:51 am »
Left my picks with Betty and Haz. PM them when Im up.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:53:21 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm
No worries, i went round to his house anyway.
Thanks for dropping by.  Glad we've got half our defence sorted out now.

Marauding centre back Ruud the perfect Klopp player
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:54:23 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:48:16 pm
Prof's not been online since yesterday.
Stalker!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:54:47 am »
CIT's time is up at 11am. I will pick shortly after that.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:24:56 am »
Done and PMed Red. Hopefully we can move a bit faster today. I'm off sick right now so don't hesitate to send me your picks if you're not going to be about.

FYI I spent a disproportionate amount of time last night looking at pictures of Lahm's hair, and came to the conclusion that it is probably light brown. Even though in the right light it did occasionally appear blond-ish. The things we do for drafting.

Edit: well, that was interesting timing  :-X  Think we might need to have a chat about this one.

Also, I've just found out Popcorn did not PM CIT. So let's pause while he catches up and we ponder Lahm's hair colour. Please always remember to PM the guy below/above you in the order.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:51 am by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Lahm was on my list as blonde
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:41:51 am »
Can we get some opinions on Lahm's hair?

I ruled himself out for myself, because I felt it was more of a light brown. But I am not infallible.

Maybe I'm colour blind. There are definitely some pictures where it appears blond-ish, but those I think have been lifted by the stadium lighting. Normally it seems to look more like this -



I'm starting to regret this category though. It's definitely going to be a mess. Maybe it's best if we just don't take the blond category at all seriously and let anything vaguely blond go. Feel bad for Hazell though.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
