Done and PMed Red. Hopefully we can move a bit faster today. I'm off sick right now so don't hesitate to send me your picks if you're not going to be about.FYI I spent a disproportionate amount of time last night looking at pictures of Lahm's hair, and came to the conclusion that it is probably light brown. Even though in the right light it did occasionally appear blond-ish. The things we do for drafting.Edit: well, that was interesting timingThink we might need to have a chat about this one.Also, I've just found out Popcorn did not PM CIT. So let's pause while he catches up and we ponder Lahm's hair colour. Please always remember to PM the guy below/above you in the order.