Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:46:05 am »
I have sent my pick to Betty in case I am sleeping message betts.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:36:16 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
One whole pick. What a day.

Think we should move on if Musk isn't with us by morning

Yep he can pick on the way back, loads available in the first 4 rounds.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:14:50 am »
Give me a heads up when I can go, Im locked and loaded and weve had over 12 hours since last pick.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:19:08 am »
Sorry, been really busy. I'll have my pick now. I can only apologise.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:26:39 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:19:08 am
Sorry, been really busy. I'll have my pick now. I can only apologise.

Glad you made it, mate. Think everyone needed an off day after Sunday.

Have made Max's pick. Over to Bobby.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:07:03 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:26:39 am
Glad you made it, mate. Think everyone needed an off day after Sunday.

Have made Max's pick. Over to Bobby.

I really am busy at work just now. I am also the world's worst loser though. That was a factor, I can admit it.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:25:33 am »
Ive PMd Bobby just in case any of the newer drafters werent fully aware of the rules; Ill give Bobby a few hours yet to make his chess move.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
Everyone okay if I go?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:46:59 am
Everyone okay if I go?

If Bobby has missed his go, it should be Sarge next.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm »
Sorry for delay. I've posted and notified sarge. My evidence will be with you shortly
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
Sangria, mate. It's not your pick. Best remove that for now. Sarge has at least 2 hours, though we're still being lenient on day 1 (ish)
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:27:58 pm
Sangria, mate. It's not your pick. Best remove that for now. Sarge has at least 2 hours, though we're still being lenient on day 1 (ish)
woops, sorry. In my head I was following Bobby. Have removed.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:36:49 pm
woops, sorry. In my head I was following Bobby. Have removed.

No worries, mate. Fingers crossed you still get your man.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
We'll go with two hour limits this round. Everyone should know the draft has started by now and it will drag on forever if we give everyone unlimited time.

That means DS is up at 2pm
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:27:53 pm »
I have secured the Egyptian King. Surprisingly hard to find an advert where he doesnt play football, but we acquired it.

Samie has been informed.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:27:53 pm
I have secured the Egyptian King. Surprisingly hard to find an advert where he doesnt play football, but we acquired it.

Samie has been informed.

Yep, good stuff mate. Big flurry for tv advert players so far...

Thought Mo would be first pick to go regardless of category as well.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:39:36 pm »
I'm waiting for a reponse from Prof.  ;D
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:36 pm
I'm waiting for a reponse from Prof.  ;D

Prof's not been online since yesterday. Might be a long wait!

You have until 4.30pm, mate.
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:52:09 pm »
No worries, i went round to his house anyway.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:56:57 pm »
:lmao  Draex

Great pick, mind. Thought he'd be in the top 2.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:09 pm
No worries, i went round to his house anyway.

Ultimate Prof redemption arc incoming... just a question of what position Gullit plays for you now.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Sorry, not sorry.

I had him in at least half the categories, but imagine him under Klopp..
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:58:39 pm
Sorry, not sorry.

I had him in at least half the categories, but imagine him under Klopp..

Same. It's a real mindfuck deciding which categories to cross out. Not sure any are truly that weak though. Just some involve a bit more research than others. Expecting strong teams across the board.

Where do you think Klopp would play him? In the Bobby role?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:01:25 pm
Same. It's a real mindfuck deciding which categories to cross out. Not sure any are truly that weak though. Just some involve a bit more research than others. Expecting strong teams across the board.

Where do you think Klopp would play him? In the Bobby role?

Yep, although I did have to delete about 15 players from one category when I saw it specified where they are from :D

I had this beauty lined up for Kenny and Cat 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-mK0Lw7FKp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-mK0Lw7FKp4</a>

I think Klopp would go 4231, Kenny roaming as the "10" behind a striker would be devastating.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm »
Will pick in around 15/20 minutes. Might be a tactical pick given the dearth of good quality blond haired Germans.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:45:59 pm
Will pick in around 15/20 minutes. Might be a tactical pick given the dearth of good quality blond haired Germans.

I beg to differ

Spoiler
[close]
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm »
Number 19 as well. Hmmm, which category to pick?
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:56:09 pm
Number 19 as well. Hmmm, which category to pick?

Don't overthink it. Just make sure you pick a player you like first of all  :)
« Reply #107 on: Today at 05:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:51:48 pm
I beg to differ

Spoiler
[close]

That's one of those ladies from that 2018 World Cup draft you did?  ;D

Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:45:59 pm
Will pick in around 15/20 minutes. Might be a tactical pick given the dearth of good quality blond haired Germans.


 ;D

I would say some are more "mousey" than blond. I am sure they will come up.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:22:43 pm »
FYI to all, I'll be very lenient on most of these categories. So try not to stress. Obviously some like the shirt number, Klopp players and the manager ones are very cut and dry, but  I won't be terribly strict on the others. It's just a bit of fun to celebrate Klopp's brilliance and keep us entertained in the international break. If anyone gets stuck, I'm also happy to lend a hand as I've researched each category pretty deeply to make sure none are impossible.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:13:37 pm
That's one of those ladies from that 2018 World Cup draft you did?  ;D

Is it? Good memory if so. Looks to be Van Bommel's missus.

Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:21:44 pm

 ;D

I would say some are more "mousey" than blond. I am sure they will come up.

Aye, the wording is deliberately very simplistic for a reason....
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Damn. Ah well, Brehme's one of the best left backs ever and we all know how important full backs are in a Klopp side.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:08 pm
Damn. Ah well, Brehme's one of the best left backs ever and we all know how important full backs are in a Klopp side.

If you want to change your pick you are totally welcome to. Musk too. I wasn't trying to trick anyone with that category. Just figured with it being the least wordy of them and and not including the words natural blond, people would see it won't be too strict. Of course, if someone tries to sneak in obviously brown hair it won't pass the test.
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:33:14 pm
If you want to change your pick you are totally welcome to. Musk too. I wasn't trying to trick anyone with that category. Just figured with it being the least wordy of them and and not including the words natural blond, people would see it won't be too strict. Of course, if someone tries to sneak in obviously brown hair it won't pass the test.

It's a good category Betts and one we must all consider when to play it. If the evidence is blond, i've found a few pics where a player is deffo blond, but in others not. probs blow dried his hair for panini.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:49:27 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:46:41 pm
It's a good category Betts and one we must all consider when to play it. If the evidence is blond, i've found a few pics where a player is deffo blond, but in others not. probs blow dried his hair for panini.

Haha yeah, there's a few even I'm unsure of to be honest. So hoping it will lead to some good old fashioned in-thread debates.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #114 on: Today at 05:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:33:14 pm
If you want to change your pick you are totally welcome to. Musk too. I wasn't trying to trick anyone with that category. Just figured with it being the least wordy of them and and not including the words natural blond, people would see it won't be too strict. Of course, if someone tries to sneak in obviously brown hair it won't pass the test.

Thanks. I'll stick I think. I like to live dangerously. Also have a bunch of other players I want to pick so will probably spend ages deciding who to replace him with.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #115 on: Today at 06:53:30 pm »
Sorry lads only in from work, up to my proverbial in it so i will get around to my picks so if not about just go.

It'll be fair on you all that I am handicapped.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #116 on: Today at 06:57:32 pm »
Can someone be a lamb and PM next  :wave
