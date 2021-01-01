Damn. Ah well, Brehme's one of the best left backs ever and we all know how important full backs are in a Klopp side.



If you want to change your pick you are totally welcome to. Musk too. I wasn't trying to trick anyone with that category. Just figured with it being the least wordy of them and and not including the words natural blond, people would see it won't be too strict. Of course, if someone tries to sneak in obviously brown hair it won't pass the test.