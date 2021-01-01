One whole pick. What a day.Think we should move on if Musk isn't with us by morning
Sorry, been really busy. I'll have my pick now. I can only apologise.
Glad you made it, mate. Think everyone needed an off day after Sunday.Have made Max's pick. Over to Bobby.
Everyone okay if I go?
Sangria, mate. It's not your pick. Best remove that for now. Sarge has at least 2 hours, though we're still being lenient on day 1 (ish)
woops, sorry. In my head I was following Bobby. Have removed.
I have secured the Egyptian King. Surprisingly hard to find an advert where he doesnt play football, but we acquired it.Samie has been informed.
I'm waiting for a reponse from Prof.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]