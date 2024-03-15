Robbie to kick things off whenever he's ready. Clock starts at 9am UK time on Monday. Two hours per pick. We like to say that everybody gets their first pick (even if they go awol), but we should probably have like a 5 hours cut off so it doesn't kill all momentum.
Newbie note: DO NOT PICK A GOALKEEPER in the first few rounds.
General note: I've made one small tweak to category [9] A player who has appeared in a TV advert, but NOT for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, or any sports brand (including Fifa, PES etc). They must also be doing something other than playing football. Please provide video, GIF or picture evidence.
Kind of the point of this category is to find ridiculous ads and the ones where they just play footy/use stock footage are a bit dull. So this closes that loophole.
Also, a reminder that all these players are banned:
Messi
Ronaldo
Maradona
Pelé
Cruyff
Best
Garrincha
Beckenbauer
Zidane
Matthaus
C. Ronaldo
Eusebio
Ronaldinho
G. Muller
Di Stefano
Puskas
Xavi
Zico
Platini
M. Laudrup