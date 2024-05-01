Okay, the time is upon us. This will be a special celebratory draft in honour of the great man stepping down end of season. Planning to start this in the international break.
Below are 11 facts and stats linking to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. Your job is to cross them off one by one (like a shopping list) until you have 11 players.
All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. Klopp himself is ineligible! [1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final).
[2] A German player with blond hair.
[3] A player who wore the 19 shirt at pro level (must provide picture evidence of them visibly wearing the number in a match)
[4] A player who has/had a height of at least 191cm OR a player who was born in 1967.
[5] A player who played under Klopp at any of his clubs (Mainz, Dortmund, Liverpool).
[6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration (video, picture or a good account required as evidence)
[7] A European player who made at least 325 league appearances for one club.
[8] Klopp often cites Arrigo Sacchi as one of his main footballing influences. Pick a player who played under him at club or International level.
[9] A player who has appeared in a TV advert, but NOT for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, or any sports brand (including Fifa, PES etc). Please provide video, GIF or picture evidence.
[10] A player who went onto manage a club team he once played for (e.g. you could pick
Xabi Alonso Paisley who both played for and managed Liverpool)
[11] And finally, pick a player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football (you may not pick any previous or current Klopp players)
As a final twist, because Klopp teams are not about individuals/superstars, a top 20 list of all-timers will be banned for this draft. In spoilers here:
Spoiler
BAN LIST
Messi
Ronaldo
Maradona
Pelé
Cruyff
Best
Garrincha
Beckenbauer
Zidane
Matthaus
C. Ronaldo
Eusebio
Ronaldinho
G. Muller
Di Stefano
Puskas
Xavi
Zico
Platini
Laudrup