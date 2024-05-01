« previous next »
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« on: Yesterday at 01:35:29 pm »
Okay, the time is upon us. This will be a special celebratory draft in honour of the great man stepping down end of season. Planning to start this in the international break.



Below are 11 facts and stats linking to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. Your job is to cross them off one by one (like a shopping list) until you have 11 players.

All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. Klopp himself is ineligible!

[1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final).



[2] A German player with blond hair.



[3] A player who wore the 19 shirt at pro level (must provide picture evidence of them visibly wearing the number in a match)



[4] A player who has/had a height of at least 191cm OR a player who was born in 1967.

     

[5] A player who played under Klopp at any of his clubs (Mainz, Dortmund, Liverpool).



[6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration (video, picture or a good account required as evidence)




[7] A European player who made at least 325 league appearances for one club.



[8] Klopp often cites Arrigo Sacchi as one of his main footballing influences. Pick a player who played under him at club or International level.



[9] A player who has appeared in a TV advert, but NOT for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, or any sports brand (including Fifa, PES etc). Please provide video, GIF or picture evidence.




[10] A player who went onto manage a club team he once played for (e.g. you could pick Xabi Alonso Paisley who both played for and managed Liverpool)



[11] And finally, pick a player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football (you may not pick any previous or current Klopp players)



As a final twist, because Klopp teams are not about individuals/superstars, a top 20 list of all-timers will be banned for this draft. In spoilers here:

BAN LIST
Messi
Ronaldo
Maradona
Pelé
Cruyff
Best
Garrincha
Beckenbauer
Zidane
Matthaus
C. Ronaldo
Eusebio
Ronaldinho
G. Muller
Di Stefano
Puskas
Xavi
Zico
Platini
Laudrup
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:39:58 pm »
These were the sign-ups in the other thread, but if you could re-confirm you're all good to start this next Monday that would be great -

Quote from: Betty Blue on February 13, 2024, 02:44:36 pm
Samie √ + Prof
Popcorn √
Tubby √
Draex √
Lastrador
Red1977 √
Hazell √
Bobby √
Sarge √
child-in-time
Max √
RobbieRedman √
Drinks Sangria √
Musketeer Gripweed √
surfer √

16 drafters woohoo!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:42:47 pm »
Also, if any rules want tweaking then now is the time to say something. The ban list isn't definitive and I deliberately left out some players who fit in one specific category.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,987
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:03:41 pm »
I'm in, I love the ban list.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:03:41 pm
I'm in, I love the ban list.

Thought it might be a nice change to take the big guns out of the equation  :)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:49:06 pm »
Yeah I am down too. Lets do this  8)
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,369
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:48:50 pm »
Thanks for putting this together Betty.

On the last category, that's a bit subjective so I suppose anything goes and it's up to voters to decide whether someone like Matt Le Tissier embodies heavy metal football.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,029
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:51:01 pm »
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,646
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:53:38 pm »
Half of me is in
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:48:50 pm
Thanks for putting this together Betty.

On the last category, that's a bit subjective so I suppose anything goes and it's up to voters to decide whether someone like Matt Le Tissier embodies heavy metal football.

It was a lot of fun coming up with these  :)

Yeah, I think that one and [6] the iconic celebration are definitely a bit subjective. I'll be quite lenient on both. Though I reserve the right to step in if someone really takes the piss (or we can leave it to the masses to destroy them in the vote!). I'd probably think of the 'Heavy Metal' as a player Klopp would want to have in his team. Could be someone who would press like a madman, a marauding fullback, a tireless forward, or a sweeper keeper. But e.g. say if Laudrup was available, I'd say he's not a player Klopp would go for. Of course, you're welcome to draft these sorts of players in other categories.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm »
Nice. Looks a tough one. In please.
Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,357
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm »
Ok
Y.N.W.A.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:43:13 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm
Nice. Looks a tough one. In please.

Hopefully just the right amount  :)

Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm
Ok

I can feel your enthusiasm  :P
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,987
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:48:50 pm
Thanks for putting this together Betty.

On the last category, that's a bit subjective so I suppose anything goes and it's up to voters to decide whether someone like Matt Le Tissier embodies heavy metal football.

Le Tissier thinks heavy metal football is Iron Maiden Revelations..
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,369
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:06:55 pm
It was a lot of fun coming up with these  :)

Yeah, I think that one and [6] the iconic celebration are definitely a bit subjective. I'll be quite lenient on both. Though I reserve the right to step in if someone really takes the piss (or we can leave it to the masses to destroy them in the vote!). I'd probably think of the 'Heavy Metal' as a player Klopp would want to have in his team. Could be someone who would press like a madman, a marauding fullback, a tireless forward, or a sweeper keeper. But e.g. say if Laudrup was available, I'd say he's not a player Klopp would go for. Of course, you're welcome to draft these sorts of players in other categories.

Fair enough mate, sounds good :)

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:47:19 pm
Le Tissier thinks heavy metal football is Iron Maiden Revelations..

;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,944
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:06:53 pm »
Yep! Looks great.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:51:02 pm »
I'm away this week, no way I can do something this complicated. But I'll be sure to vote!
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,349
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm »
Looking forward to it
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 08:51:02 pm
I'm away this week, no way I can do something this complicated. But I'll be sure to vote!

No worries, mate. Definitely involves a bit of research, but should be worth the effort. And if anyone needs any help, there are resources for most categories I can point people to  :)  Transfermarkt is particularly useful.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,696
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:33:59 pm »
Yes please
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,986
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm »
Looks a good one Betty. But I dont think I can fit this in at the moment, or do it justice. But Ill follow with interest!
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:59 pm
Yes please

Nice one. Just two more drafters needed. Assuming Popcorn, Lastrador, and child-in-time are still on board.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm
Looks a good one Betty. But I dont think I can fit this in at the moment, or do it justice. But Ill follow with interest!

Nick turning down a draft. What has the world come to.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,646
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm »
I think the kids these days call it " Bottling it".
Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,099
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:15:31 am »
In, cheers!
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:57:32 am »
I might struggle, but I'll give it a go. Never done a football one before, be gentle with me.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,029
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:07:09 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:57:32 am
I might struggle, but I'll give it a go. Never done a football one before, be gentle with me.

No.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:42:36 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:57:32 am
I might struggle, but I'll give it a go. Never done a football one before, be gentle with me.

Category [12] pick a film Klopp might go to see on a Sunday afternoon.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:51:38 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:42:36 am
Category [12] pick a film Klopp might go to see on a Sunday afternoon.

Slap Shot



Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:11:09 am »
Still waiting to hear from Lastrador and child-in-time. Then only one more drafter is needed to hit the magic 16. Don't mind going over if there is more interest though.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,173
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:18:52 pm »


Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,646
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm »
You got the spidey sense I was heading your way eventually mate?  ;D
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,173
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:31:43 pm »
Aye, might as well show some commitment this time ;D
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:56:34 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:18:52 pm


Nice one.

We're at 16 now if Lasty and CIT ever show up.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:38 pm
You got the spidey sense I was heading your way eventually mate?  ;D

I got there first  :D  Nice to get some of the old gang back in on it. Though noticed a few who haven't posted in nearly two years!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:49:58 pm »
One thing to think about before we kick off on Monday -

Do we make it so people can nominate their picks for multiple categories which keeps options open, or have to decide on only one category and therefore no flexibility to change them later.

e.g. King Kenny could be picked as [1], [7], [10] and probably a few others.

Last time we did this we allowed multi-categories. I don't mind what people prefer.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,646
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:00:43 pm »
Pick the catgory.
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Sign-up in here
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:59:53 pm »
Thanks for the invite, I'll watch from the sidelines.  :wave
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
