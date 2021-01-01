« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March  (Read 10382 times)

Online smicer07

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm »
Leverkusen 0-2
Online Libertine

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:24:20 pm
Cafarguliyev for Qarabag gets red cared for bringing down Frimpong when sort of clear through. The ref gives a yellow, but VAR sends him to the monitor an he over turns it to a red. I don't believe it warrants a red... Leverkusen getting a slice of luck.

Ridiculous decision. Barely touched him and he went down in installments. Where's the ref from?
Online OkieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:26:53 pm »
10 men Qarabag score a second goal...

Crazy crazy.

Online Libertine

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm »
What's April like in Azerbaijan?
Online smicer07

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm »
Leverkusen get a goal back
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:30:18 pm »
Frimpong... here we go...
Online Fromola

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:31:09 pm »
Would have been good to see Leverkusen go out as they're the 2nd best team in it, but Qarabag will (again) throw it away quicker than Luton town.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:32:12 pm »
Seems I was a bit behind of live. Wonder what you would get for a 3-2 Leverkusen win...
Online OkieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:31:09 pm
Would have been good to see Leverkusen go out as they're the 2nd best team in it, but Qarabag will (again) throw it away quicker than Luton town.

They haven't looked great over two legs here. Very odd.
Online Elzar

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:25:22 pm
Ridiculous decision. Barely touched him and he went down in installments. Where's the ref from?

Its the Armenian known as Anthony Taylor.
