Cafarguliyev for Qarabag gets red cared for bringing down Frimpong when sort of clear through. The ref gives a yellow, but VAR sends him to the monitor an he over turns it to a red. I don't believe it warrants a red... Leverkusen getting a slice of luck.
Would have been good to see Leverkusen go out as they're the 2nd best team in it, but Qarabag will (again) throw it away quicker than Luton town.
Ridiculous decision. Barely touched him and he went down in installments. Where's the ref from?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]