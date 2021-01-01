« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March  (Read 9930 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #960 on: Today at 07:23:14 pm »

West Ham [4] - 0 Freiburg; Mohammed Kudus 77' [4-1 agg.] - https://streamin.one/v/9c0bb696 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1768356996372173035
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,928
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #961 on: Today at 07:24:39 pm »
Imagine losing 4-0 away at West Ham 😬
Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #962 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Lovely goal by Kudus
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,928
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #963 on: Today at 07:27:06 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:26:36 pm
Lovely goal by Kudus

Kudus to him.
Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #964 on: Today at 07:27:26 pm »
Kudus is a really fun player to watch.
Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #965 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
It may just be because we are involved this year, but I'm finding the Europa games much more entertaining than the ECL. It may be pressure due to the size and previous success of the clubs involved, but something kills entertaining football in the ECL.
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,928
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #966 on: Today at 07:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:27:26 pm
Kudus is a really fun player to watch.

Infuriating though.
Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #967 on: Today at 07:28:23 pm »
That is some goal from Kudus, wonderful to see any player do that (as long as its not against us)


Can a European game goal count as a candidate for goal of the season?
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,928
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #968 on: Today at 07:29:49 pm »
Marseille about to do a Barca at Anfield.
Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #969 on: Today at 07:30:27 pm »
GOAL - West Ham 5-0 Freiburg (Agg 5-1)
Mohammed Kudus
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #970 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »

West Ham [5] - 0 Freiburg; Mohammed Kudus 85' [5-1 agg.] - https://streamin.one/v/13d58067 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1768358999236239643
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,369
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #971 on: Today at 07:30:49 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:24:39 pm
Imagine losing 4-0 away at West Ham 😬

5-0 now. Although Kalvin Phillips is on now so it's not a certainty just yet.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #972 on: Today at 07:31:50 pm »
Villarreal 3 Marseille 0
(Agg 3-4)
86 mins
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,265
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #973 on: Today at 07:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 07:31:50 pm
Villarreal 3 Marseille 0
(Agg 3-4)
86 mins

Hope they get a fourth.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #974 on: Today at 07:33:20 pm »

Villarreal [1] - 0 Marseille [1-4 on agg.] - Etienne Capoue 32' - https://streamin.one/v/42463275

Villarreal [2] - 0 Marseille [2-4 on agg.] - Alexander Sorloth 58' - https://streamin.one/v/25c459f2

Villarreal [3] - 0 Marseille [3-4 on agg.] - Yerson Mosquera 88' - https://streamin.one/v/262e475b

Villarreal 3 - [1] Marseille [3-5 on agg.] - Jonathan Clauss 90+5' - https://streambug.org/cv/6cc06e


Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague) straight red card against Milan 21' - https://streamin.one/v/aa4d4623

Slavia Prague 0 - [1] AC Milan - Christian Pulisic 34' [2-5 agg.] - https://streamin.one/v/29bdc37a

Slavia Prague 0 - [2] AC Milan - Ruben Loftus-Cheek 36' [2-6 agg.] - https://streamin.one/v/730a2aa5

Slavia Prague 0 - [3] AC Milan - Rafael Leao [2-7 on agg.] - https://dubz.link/c/86e794

Slavia Prague [1] - 3 AC Milan - Matej Jurasek 85' [3-7 agg.] - https://streamin.one/v/80b23ab3

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,682
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #975 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm »
I really dont want to go back to Villarreal  ;D
Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #976 on: Today at 07:37:02 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 07:27:45 pm
It may just be because we are involved this year, but I'm finding the Europa games much more entertaining than the ECL. It may be pressure due to the size and previous success of the clubs involved, but something kills entertaining football in the ECL.

I think it's the fact that the clubs involved in UCL are all not at the peak of their powers (apart from Arsenal currently?).

Bayern are having their worst season in years, Barca look horrific at times, PSG are PSG and worse than previous years, Atletico look average in the league and worse than previous years, Dortmund are at their worst since before Klopp was there, City are heavy favorites despite not looking as good as last season, Real do not feel as good as previously and then there is Arsenal who are at their best they have been in the last 15 years, but that team has not won anything yet.

So yeah, it just feels like most of the clubs are not at their best right now, so the quality has not been great yet.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,986
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #977 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:22:29 pm
Not sure its everytime.

Just dont want to play a team in the PL.

Know what you mean but would rather that than a trip to Rome. Or a harder team.
Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #978 on: Today at 07:38:42 pm »
Slavia Prague 1 AC Milan 3
(Agg 3-7)
84 mins
Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #979 on: Today at 07:39:35 pm »
Rangers Out
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,025
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #980 on: Today at 07:40:59 pm »
That was some terrible football at the end when needing a goal, I think they got one cross in in the 5 minutes of injury time, despite having possession for most of it
Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #981 on: Today at 07:41:17 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:37:02 pm
I think it's the fact that the clubs involved in UCL are all not at the peak of their powers (apart from Arsenal currently?).

Bayern are having their worst season in years, Barca look horrific at times, PSG are PSG and worse than previous years, Atletico look average in the league and worse than previous years, Dortmund are at their worst since before Klopp was there, City are heavy favorites despite not looking as good as last season, Real do not feel as good as previously and then there is Arsenal who are at their best they have been in the last 15 years, but that team has not won anything yet.

So yeah, it just feels like most of the clubs are not at their best right now, so the quality has not been great yet.

Yep, I guess it's a bit of a lottery as Europe is a reward for the previous season form
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #982 on: Today at 07:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:40:59 pm
That was some terrible football at the end when needing a goal, I think they got one cross in in the 5 minutes of injury time, despite having possession for most of it

Was very weird, the stupid high line leaving no one back at 0-0 as well was like they wanted to go out.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,672
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #983 on: Today at 07:48:27 pm »
5 English teams in the CL next season pretty much confirmed with the West Ham result?
Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #984 on: Today at 07:49:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:48:27 pm
5 English teams in the CL next season pretty much confirmed with the West Ham result?

That's a shame.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,369
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #985 on: Today at 07:50:38 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:48:27 pm
5 English teams in the CL next season pretty much confirmed with the West Ham result?

I knew Moysie would one day deliver for Man Utd.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,672
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #986 on: Today at 07:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:49:39 pm
That's a shame.

Puts less pressure on Spurs to get results towards the end of the season
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #987 on: Today at 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:50:38 pm
I knew Moysie would one day deliver for Man Utd.

5 teams not 8
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,534
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #988 on: Today at 07:59:56 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:53:35 pm
Puts less pressure on Spurs to get results towards the end of the season

We need MU to start getting closer to then. If city win at the weekend then spurs v man city goes into the final midweek when  they may not need to even try to still be assured of CL. Bollocks.
