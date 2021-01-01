It may just be because we are involved this year, but I'm finding the Europa games much more entertaining than the ECL. It may be pressure due to the size and previous success of the clubs involved, but something kills entertaining football in the ECL.



I think it's the fact that the clubs involved in UCL are all not at the peak of their powers (apart from Arsenal currently?).Bayern are having their worst season in years, Barca look horrific at times, PSG are PSG and worse than previous years, Atletico look average in the league and worse than previous years, Dortmund are at their worst since before Klopp was there, City are heavy favorites despite not looking as good as last season, Real do not feel as good as previously and then there is Arsenal who are at their best they have been in the last 15 years, but that team has not won anything yet.So yeah, it just feels like most of the clubs are not at their best right now, so the quality has not been great yet.