Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March  (Read 8074 times)

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #840 on: Today at 10:19:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:17 pm
True. Darmian though! Couldnt tell you much about him, just one of those names who arrived at United, did nothing, stuck around longer than you thought and then oissed off again with no one mourning his departure.

Yep.

I think it also shows that United had players that could do a job, but they (United) were the problem. Even "big names" like Di Maria were shite at United.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #841 on: Today at 10:21:45 pm
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #842 on: Today at 10:23:41 pm
Are We going To Have A Winner In Extra Time Or Are We Going To Penalties Again
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #843 on: Today at 10:24:11 pm
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #844 on: Today at 10:25:44 pm
Right in the pubes. Didnt know he was such a Savic Garden fan.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #845 on: Today at 10:27:07 pm
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #846 on: Today at 10:30:39 pm
Dortmund through . No doubt a spanking by City awaits in the next round and then maybe they can feed them more players in summer.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #847 on: Today at 10:30:49 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:23:41 pm
Are We going To Have A Winner In Extra Time Or Are We Going To Penalties Again

Is that a film or an album?
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #848 on: Today at 10:31:54 pm
Penalties It Is
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #849 on: Today at 10:32:26 pm
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #850 on: Today at 10:32:26 pm
No shoot out for 8 years in the CL and then two in two days. Truly spoiling us.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #851 on: Today at 10:33:09 pm
Anyone got a stream? ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #852 on: Today at 10:33:48 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:18:09 pm
I know most pundits talk shit but every time Joe Cole opens his mouth its just like theyve let some young mascot on there. The guy sounds like he is limited mentally, keep expecting him to start drooling into a fucking cup.

Seriously? Genuinely amazes me what people are willing to write on the internet.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #853 on: Today at 10:34:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:33:48 pm
Seriously? Genuinely amazes me what people are willing to write on the internet.

You been reading back on your post history?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #854 on: Today at 10:34:40 pm
Any link to the Atletico pens?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #855 on: Today at 10:35:03 pm
Joe cole should try not to speak.



alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #856 on: Today at 10:35:16 pm
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #857 on: Today at 10:36:10 pm
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #858 on: Today at 10:36:37 pm
Inter Go First

Goal
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #859 on: Today at 10:36:56 pm
thunderous
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #860 on: Today at 10:37:24 pm
Madrid  1-1
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #861 on: Today at 10:37:41 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:36:37 pm
Inter Go First

Goal

Ah shit, I must be on a delay. Will have to keep out if this for a few minutes.

Just to say, Ive been making Staying Out For the Sommer puns since his Basel days, wonder if I can get it in once more here.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #862 on: Today at 10:38:05 pm
SAVED
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #863 on: Today at 10:38:46 pm
awful
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #864 on: Today at 10:38:57 pm
MADRID  SAVED
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #865 on: Today at 10:39:13 pm
save again
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #866 on: Today at 10:39:36 pm
Milan  SAVED AGAIN
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #867 on: Today at 10:39:38 pm
Saved again

Thats not actually a bad hit, great save from Oblak
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #868 on: Today at 10:39:46 pm
arsenal win the champions league
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #869 on: Today at 10:39:51 pm
saves all round
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #870 on: Today at 10:40:11 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:39:46 pm
arsenal win the champions league

;D
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #871 on: Today at 10:40:33 pm
Madrid Lead
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #872 on: Today at 10:40:40 pm
2-1 after 3 each
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #873 on: Today at 10:41:10 pm
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #874 on: Today at 10:41:12 pm
Milan Scores
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #875 on: Today at 10:42:08 pm
GOAL MADRID
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #876 on: Today at 10:42:09 pm
3-2 Atletico after 4 each. They cant lose from here can they?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #877 on: Today at 10:42:52 pm
Athleti win
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #878 on: Today at 10:42:57 pm
MILAN HAS TO SCORE

MISSES


MADRID WINS
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #879 on: Today at 10:43:01 pm
Have Inter got enough PL rejects?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
