Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #760 on: Today at 09:17:06 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:40:14 am
Any side left will be a hard game for Arsenal. Some weird shouts in here has them as second favorites. Abu Dhabi, Inter, Madrid, Atletico, Munich, Barcelona, PSG are all better than them and more likely to win it. I'd say Arsenal have as much chance as Dortmund or PSV

Atletico are on their way out tonight so in no way are they likely to win it. Also Barcelona better than them? Have you seen the state of them lately? PSG is also disputable. I'd say that the teams better than them still left in the competition are Real, Bayern, City and possibly Inter. In fact going into a tie with Bayern I'd say it's 50-50 given Bayern's current state too.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #761 on: Today at 09:35:48 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:57:04 am
Same 10 outfield players as their last game all starting again for Arsenal.  I will keep bringing this up every week until hopefully their legs fall off. 

This is the important point. They have a core of 15-16 players and not much after that. At least not much in terms of Arteta trusting them.

Those 15-16 players need to be fit and firing for Arsenal to maintain challenges in 2 competitions. Its why I think them getting through and having more intense games in CL helps our title bid. Weve seen with our own squad how resources can be stretched thinly when the games come thick and fast.

I dont buy the notion that Arsenal are 2nd favourites in CL. City and Real are clear favourites. I think Dortmund, PSV, and Atletico are the 3 weakest teams remaining. Arsenal are in that group with PSG, Bayern, Inter and Barcelona. I might be being kind to Barcelona there more than anyone.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #762 on: Today at 10:59:49 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:17:06 am
Atletico are on their way out tonight so in no way are they likely to win it. Also Barcelona better than them? Have you seen the state of them lately? PSG is also disputable. I'd say that the teams better than them still left in the competition are Real, Bayern, City and possibly Inter. In fact going into a tie with Bayern I'd say it's 50-50 given Bayern's current state too.

Eh Atletico are 1-0 down only and are at home. They aren't the Atletico of years gone by but i wouldn't be so confident they are on their way out just yet. Would like to see them get through and draw Arsenal or City and spend the two legs shithousing them hopefully causing injuries in the process.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #763 on: Today at 11:11:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Missed it Wendell, missed it Wendell yeah

12 hours on and still fuming that no-one was annoyed enough by this to comment. Heathens.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #764 on: Today at 11:24:40 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:59:49 am
Eh Atletico are 1-0 down only and are at home. They aren't the Atletico of years gone by but i wouldn't be so confident they are on their way out just yet. Would like to see them get through and draw Arsenal or City and spend the two legs shithousing them hopefully causing injuries in the process.

Atleticos form has been poor recently. Only won twice in last 9 games in all comps. Lost 5 which including Seville and Cadiz who are bottom half La Liga teams.

They arent a poor team by any stretch. But they arent close to the peak Atletico of 2013-19.

Will be an interesting game for Inter. They look a tremendous team this year but 1-0 going into an away leg is a dangerous lead. Previously it was a much better result with the away goals rule
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #765 on: Today at 11:27:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Missed it Wendell, missed it Wendell yeah

Ive been so annoyed by this that Ive only just brought myself to post about.

Its Mr Wendal, not Wendell for a start.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #766 on: Today at 11:29:08 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:27:32 am
Ive been so annoyed by this that Ive only just brought myself to post about.

Its Mr Wendal, not Wendell for a start.

I realised that when I googled the lyrics. But from about an hour into the game I thought Ill have to use that if it goes to a shoot out (even if he scores).
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #767 on: Today at 11:56:59 am
Who will be the best two to go through tonight ?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #768 on: Today at 12:00:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:59 am
Who will be the best two to go through tonight ?

Inter are probably the better team but Atletico are an absolute arse to play against when they're on it.  Maybe Dortmund in the other game?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
Reply #769 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:59 am
Who will be the best two to go through tonight ?

Inter and Dortmund for me.
