Same 10 outfield players as their last game all starting again for Arsenal. I will keep bringing this up every week until hopefully their legs fall off.



This is the important point. They have a core of 15-16 players and not much after that. At least not much in terms of Arteta trusting them.Those 15-16 players need to be fit and firing for Arsenal to maintain challenges in 2 competitions. Its why I think them getting through and having more intense games in CL helps our title bid. Weve seen with our own squad how resources can be stretched thinly when the games come thick and fast.I dont buy the notion that Arsenal are 2nd favourites in CL. City and Real are clear favourites. I think Dortmund, PSV, and Atletico are the 3 weakest teams remaining. Arsenal are in that group with PSG, Bayern, Inter and Barcelona. I might be being kind to Barcelona there more than anyone.