Same 10 outfield players as their last game all starting again for Arsenal. I will keep bringing this up every week until hopefully their legs fall off.
This is the important point. They have a core of 15-16 players and not much after that. At least not much in terms of Arteta trusting them.
Those 15-16 players need to be fit and firing for Arsenal to maintain challenges in 2 competitions. Its why I think them getting through and having more intense games in CL helps our title bid. Weve seen with our own squad how resources can be stretched thinly when the games come thick and fast.
I dont buy the notion that Arsenal are 2nd favourites in CL. City and Real are clear favourites. I think Dortmund, PSV, and Atletico are the 3 weakest teams remaining. Arsenal are in that group with PSG, Bayern, Inter and Barcelona. I might be being kind to Barcelona there more than anyone.