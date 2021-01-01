« previous next »
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:20:48 pm »
I've got it

The perfect scenario. Are you all ready ?

Arsenal beat city in the semi after extra time

Meet Bayern in the final where they lose to a Harry Kane injury time winner

Thoughts?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #721 on: Today at 11:20:52 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:20:13 pm
City will be massive favourites now to repeat, probably with Arsenal and Real as joint 2nd favourites and then everyone else.

Would be great if Arsenal could get City in the semis.
Arsenal 2nd favorites? They needed pens to beat Porto.

I'd even rate Bayern higher than them. With this meantality, a good CL side will beat Arsenal.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #722 on: Today at 11:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:18:01 pm
Wish they had lost tonight. They need to get to the semis to get them playing 4 games in. 2 weeks.
So you want them to play more games but you wanted them to lose tonight?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #723 on: Today at 11:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:16:10 pm
I couldn't give a monkeys what they do in the next round, hopefully they'll start believing their own hype and get a rude awakening.

Them continuing in Europe could give them momentum in the league rather than have the affect that posters are claiming it will have

Or it may give them more chance of getting some key players injured. Who knows and I really dont care. Its up to us now to win every game and to rack up a lot of goals doing so. Reel them in and dont leave anything to chance.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #724 on: Today at 11:22:26 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:19:07 pm
Napoli have lost their manager after the season and focused on the league last season as they have not won the Serie A in ages.

I am not saying Inter WILL beat City or Arsenal, but i think they are being slept on.

Same goes for Real Madrid, their midfield and attack is still great and they just have that UCL aura. I don't think Arsenal would go through against either of them, especially after seeing how nervous they were tonight. They were shitting it in extra time.

Arsenal could go out to most teams in it because they lack the know-how and experience.

I'd make Arsenal favourites against Barca or Dortmund/PSV because neither are up to much and also either lack the experience or in Barca's case have been shit in Europe for a while and their best players are out injured.

Inter/Bayern/PSG/Real could go either way.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #725 on: Today at 11:22:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:21:33 pm
So you want them to play more games but you wanted them to lose tonight?

Just realised that for them to have meaningful extra games, it needs to be the semis.issue is momentum may be them across.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #726 on: Today at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:12:01 pm
They have now, mostly the same players as well.

Their biggest issue is they have a lack of experienced winners in the side, look at the difference Milner made to us. An experienced player would have grabbed hold of that team and told them to just play. Instead they fell for Porto's spoiling tactics. If they got a couple of winners in that team it would make a bigger difference.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #727 on: Today at 11:24:36 pm »
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #728 on: Today at 11:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:52 pm
Just realised that for them to have meaningful extra games, it needs to be the semis….issue is momentum may be them across.

No, extra games are extra games. Your making it sound like a 1/4 final in the CL will be easy. Thats more load on them and less that they are used to.

If it were easy, more teams would do it.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #729 on: Today at 11:27:38 pm »
Professional athletes with access to the best sports nutritionists, doctors, physios and what have you not are going to play two more matches in between league games against dross such as Luton or Crystal Palace (no idea who they'll actually be playing). It's not going to make any difference to their league form.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #730 on: Today at 11:28:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:24:48 pm
No, extra games are extra games. Your making it sound like a 1/4 final in the CL will be easy. Thats more load on them and less that they are used to.

If it were easy, more teams would do it.

Hopefully one of them or City win the CL so there's the super cup next season etc, bit of extra media and stuff, could tire them out. Hopefully we lose the europa final.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #731 on: Today at 11:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:27:38 pm
Professional athletes with access to the best sports nutritionists, doctors, physios and what have you not are going to play two more matches in between league games against dross such as Luton or Crystal Palace (no idea who they'll actually be playing). It's not going to make any difference to their league form.

What if they get injuries in those extra games ?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #732 on: Today at 11:30:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:20:52 pm
Arsenal 2nd favorites? They needed pens to beat Porto.

I'd even rate Bayern higher than them. With this meantality, a good CL side will beat Arsenal.

I honestly think a lot of reds are being a bit daft when it comes to Arsenal, and are planning their demise in more blind hope than anything else.

City are the best team left in the tournament. For me, Arsenal are the 2nd best team left IMO.

They haven't been impressive against Porto but they've been very impressive in the PL recently and if they can use that for momentum, who knows.

I think its possible that the reason they haven't been as impressive in the UCL is because they are obsessed with winning the PL.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #733 on: Today at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:30:14 pm
I honestly think a lot of reds are being a bit daft when it comes to Arsenal, and are planning their demise in more blind hope than anything else.

City are the best team left in the tournament. For me, Arsenal are the 2nd best team left IMO.

They haven't been impressive against Porto but they've been very impressive in the PL recently and if they can use that for momentum, who knows.

I think its possible that the reason they haven't been as impressive in the UCL is because they are obsessed with winning the PL.

Which is why we needed them to be knocked out tonight.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #734 on: Today at 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:29:15 pm
What if they get injuries in those extra games ?

They've had wonderful fortune with injuries so far this season. Of course it could happen given the extra games but it doesn't seem as likely as it would for us for example.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #735 on: Today at 11:31:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:24:48 pm
No, extra games are extra games. Your making it sound like a 1/4 final in the CL will be easy. Thats more load on them and less that they are used to.

If it were easy, more teams would do it.

I agree.but you would fancy them vs Villa with  the additional 2 days rest Arsenal will have.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #736 on: Today at 11:32:20 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:30:14 pm
I honestly think a lot of reds are being a bit daft when it comes to Arsenal, and are planning their demise in more blind hope than anything else.

City are the best team left in the tournament. For me, Arsenal are the 2nd best team left IMO.

They haven't been impressive against Porto but they've been very impressive in the PL recently and if they can use that for momentum, who knows.

I think its possible that the reason they haven't been as impressive in the UCL is because they are obsessed with winning the PL.

Theres no inbetween on here with Arsenal.

People either declare them as the best team ever or others think they will falter and fade away.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #737 on: Today at 11:38:13 pm »
Hope they get City in the quarters.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #738 on: Today at 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:13:15 pm
Yes.

I'm not sure what people don't get about this :lmao

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #739 on: Today at 11:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:32:20 pm
Theres no inbetween on here with Arsenal.

People either declare them as the best team ever or others think they will falter and fade away.

Yeah, they do seem to be the marmite team.

Truthfully, they are the form team in the PL and that injury to Ederson may just tip the balance in their favour. They have statistically the best attack and defence. They aren't just going to choke like last year IMO.

It seems pretty simple. If we had beaten City, we would probably be favourites because of the belief and momentum we would gain from it. If they beat City away from home in their next PL game then they are definitely favourites IMO.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #740 on: Today at 11:40:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:20:48 pm
I've got it

The perfect scenario. Are you all ready ?

Arsenal beat city in the semi after extra time

Meet Bayern in the final where they lose to a Harry Kane injury time winner

Thoughts?

I'd rather City won it 7-0 in the final.

Would just iterate that they are fucking cheats.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #741 on: Today at 11:40:54 pm »
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #742 on: Today at 11:41:03 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:39:45 pm
Yeah, they do seem to be the marmite team.

Truthfully, they are the form team in the PL and that injury to Ederson may just tip the balance in their favour. They have statistically the best attack and defence. They aren't just going to choke like last year IMO.

It seems pretty simple. If we had beaten City, we would probably be favourites because of the belief and momentum we would gain from it. If they beat City away from home in their next PL game then they are definitely favourites IMO.

They're shite.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #743 on: Today at 11:42:11 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:30:14 pm
I honestly think a lot of reds are being a bit daft when it comes to Arsenal, and are planning their demise in more blind hope than anything else.

City are the best team left in the tournament. For me, Arsenal are the 2nd best team left IMO.

They haven't been impressive against Porto but they've been very impressive in the PL recently and if they can use that for momentum, who knows.

I think its possible that the reason they haven't been as impressive in the UCL is because they are obsessed with winning the PL.
Don't know what game you're watching but anytime they are under pressure, they shrink. Every good CL team will beat Porto in 180 minutes.

2nd favorites? That's laughable and a bit daft given that there are more seasoned teams in the competition.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #744 on: Today at 11:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:40:28 pm
I'd rather City won it 7-0 in the final.

Would just iterate that they are fucking cheats.

Yeah but to who Andy

No one cares. The people who have the power to do something either don't care or will be bought and shut up

The 115 charges will dissaoear like a pedo priests history

That just leaves us all ranting away at each other
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #745 on: Today at 11:45:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:43:01 pm
Yeah but to who Andy

No one cares. The people who have the power to do something either don't care or will be bought and shut up

The 115 charges will dissaoear like a pedo priests history

That just leaves us all ranting away at each other


I'd like them to win every competition they enter for the next 500 years.

Once people realise they are just boring cheats then no one will give a fuck any more.

Football is pretty much dead now anyway. Most of us used to watch pretty much every game. We couldn't get enough.

Now no one really gives a shite unless it's their own team.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #746 on: Today at 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:20:48 pm
I've got it

The perfect scenario. Are you all ready ?

Arsenal beat city in the semi after extra time

Meet Bayern in the final where they lose to a Harry Kane injury time winner

Thoughts?

I was with you all the way until the last line. Fuck that, dont want that dickhead winning a throw in, never mind scoring the deciding goal in a CL final  ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #747 on: Today at 11:47:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:42:11 pm
Don't know what game you're watching but anytime they are under pressure, they shrink. Every good CL team will beat Porto in 180 minutes.

2nd favorites? That's laughable and a bit daft given that there are more seasoned teams in the competition.

I think we'll probably just have to agree to disagree but just to be clear, i said they were the second best team left in the tournament, not second favourites. I think Madrid are probably second favourites although it does seem its City then everyone else.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #748 on: Today at 11:48:14 pm »
Small Time FC with the over celebrating again. They've won a last 16 tie and posting videos of Ian Wright screaming into cameras in the stadium. Fucking hell.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #749 on: Today at 11:48:47 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:47:06 pm
I think we'll probably just have to agree to disagree but just to be clear, i said they were the second best team left in the tournament, not second favourites. I think Madrid are probably second favourites although it does seem its City then everyone else.
You literally called them second favorites a few minutes ago 🤣🤣🤣🤣

"City will be massive favourites now to repeat, probably with Arsenal and Real as joint 2nd favourites and then everyone else."
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League fixtures 12th - 14th March
« Reply #750 on: Today at 11:49:38 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:07:46 pm
During pens the assistant is on line duty so it's pretty easy in that regard

During open play VAR would intervene

Grass roots, yes. I'm only blowing for that if it's particularly obvious to be honest

Must be extremely hard to see if someone is hovering over the line if their foot is up in the air though?
