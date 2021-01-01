Arsenal 2nd favorites? They needed pens to beat Porto.
I'd even rate Bayern higher than them. With this meantality, a good CL side will beat Arsenal.
I honestly think a lot of reds are being a bit daft when it comes to Arsenal, and are planning their demise in more blind hope than anything else.
City are the best team left in the tournament. For me, Arsenal are the 2nd best team left IMO.
They haven't been impressive against Porto but they've been very impressive in the PL recently and if they can use that for momentum, who knows.
I think its possible that the reason they haven't been as impressive in the UCL is because they are obsessed with winning the PL.