Theres no inbetween on here with Arsenal.



People either declare them as the best team ever or others think they will falter and fade away.



Yeah, they do seem to be the marmite team.Truthfully, they are the form team in the PL and that injury to Ederson may just tip the balance in their favour. They have statistically the best attack and defence. They aren't just going to choke like last year IMO.It seems pretty simple. If we had beaten City, we would probably be favourites because of the belief and momentum we would gain from it. If they beat City away from home in their next PL game then they are definitely favourites IMO.