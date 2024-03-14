« previous next »
Author Topic: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...  (Read 2568 times)

Offline Samie

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #80 on: March 14, 2024, 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on March 14, 2024, 05:01:35 pm
So what's the difference to this compared to the old feeder teams or is this just moral outrage? We always had connections with the likes of crewe etc. If we say did something with tranmere and it gave them financial stability to survive then I don't see the downside. Unless I'm missing something

Diffrence is FSG would own that other club too. So they'd be our brother/sister club.
Offline Peabee

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #81 on: March 14, 2024, 05:38:51 pm »
A lot of brands are owned by the same entity. That's one way they fix prices without it being illegal.
Offline thejbs

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #82 on: March 14, 2024, 11:34:19 pm »
Everton are for sale. Handy having the feeder club so close to home.
Offline Redley

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on March 14, 2024, 05:01:35 pm
So what's the difference to this compared to the old feeder teams or is this just moral outrage? We always had connections with the likes of crewe etc. If we say did something with tranmere and it gave them financial stability to survive then I don't see the downside. Unless I'm missing something

I think the point is that this would, potentially, be a team with the goal of feeding Liverpool. Not just a friendly relationship where we occasionally send them players on loan and even more occasionally sign players from them.
Offline oojason

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:44:07 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on March 14, 2024, 05:01:35 pm
So what's the difference to this compared to the old feeder teams or is this just moral outrage? We always had connections with the likes of crewe etc. If we say did something with tranmere and it gave them financial stability to survive then I don't see the downside. Unless I'm missing something

'Moral outrage?'

It may be worth reading up on what fans of some of the clubs now under MCOs feel, such as this below, from in the OP of this thread...

Empathy-wise - how would we like it if our club was in their position, or this position below...? Is this really for the good of the game? How many clubs under MCO are enough, etc etc?

Quote
RC Strasbourg supporter group Ultra Boys 90 have now released a statement demanding an explanation [from BlueCo ownership group (US owners of Chelsea)]:

Racing is now nothing more than a financial asset, owned by an investment fund that already owns another football club. Weve said it before, and well say it again: Multiclub is killing football, and well fight it! said the statement.

Two transfer windows have also come and gone, and all we can do is watch helplessly as our club is stripped of all its experienced players. In favour of young up-and-coming players. It is now clear that BlueCo requires the recruitment of players aged 23 years or less. Were not fooled! No professional club can be competitive under these conditions.

Without balanced recruitment, the tens of millions invested in these young players will not serve Racing but only the interests of the new owners.

^ from https://www.insideworldfootball.com/2024/03/11/chelsea-owners-blueco-fire-fans-performing-rc-strasbourg

There are similar stories from fans of other clubs too - whether currently 'successful' - or not.

(as well as the main OP article, there are also around 10+ articles listed in there as a starting point)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:56:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 12, 2024, 06:58:37 pm
We have to do it to avoid getting left behind. The regulators seem fine with it.

It's more important to be morally correct than to be winners imo. The whole thing stinks of corruption and just another reason why the games gone to shit.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on March 14, 2024, 05:36:56 pm
Diffrence is FSG would own that other club too. So they'd be our brother/sister club.

Load of tosh, football is supposed to be competitive. It's should never be about rich clubs getting richer out of using other clubs in such a blatant way. None of you would like it if someone did this to our club and you know it. But suddenly people defend it when they are ones on top. Garbage.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:36:33 am
I think the point is that this would, potentially, be a team with the goal of feeding Liverpool. Not just a friendly relationship where we occasionally send them players on loan and even more occasionally sign players from them.

OK so how is that bad? Again if I'm a fan of say crewe and we get access to decent young players and financial security how is it a bad thing?
Offline DelTrotter

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm
OK so how is that bad? Again if I'm a fan of say crewe and we get access to decent young players and financial security how is it a bad thing?

Read a few posts up for quotes from fans of a club going through that.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:44:07 am
'Moral outrage?'

It may be worth reading up on what fans of some of the clubs now under MCOs feel, such as this below, from in the OP of this thread...

Empathy-wise - how would we like it if our club was in their position, or this position below...? Is this really for the good of the game? How many clubs under MCO are enough, etc etc?

There are similar stories from fans of other clubs too - whether currently 'successful' - or not.

(as well as the main OP article, there are also around 10+ articles listed in there as a starting point)


and is this the majority of fans' thoughts within these clubs or just the loudest? Many might like the stability it brings. It seems odd for us to hate the idea when it's not really our club that's affected.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 01:44:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:41:53 pm
Read a few posts up for quotes from fans of a club going through that.
Yes but we have split thoughts within our own club about FSG as owners. It's unlikely everyone is happy all the time. Is this beneficial to the stability of lower league football? Are these links permanent or can they be stopped by the smaller Club if they become more successful
Online MonsLibpool

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:54:18 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 01:44:10 pm
Yes but we have split thoughts within our own club about FSG as owners. It's unlikely everyone is happy all the time. Is this beneficial to the stability of lower league football? Are these links permanent or can they be stopped by the smaller Club if they become more successful
Of course it's beneficial for lower league fiotball because "smaller" sides get better players. It also gives their players an incentive to do improve because they have the carrot of potential playing for a juggernaut like us.

It will develop football in more obscure areas and make the football world smaller. How is that a bad thing?

Not every player will be good enough to make the step up but they will still be better than who those clubs can normally get and if they improve to a level where they can start competing with us, again how is that a bad thing??

FSG will simply reduce their investment. Our owners, for all the stick they might get, are ethical and they prioritise the long term development of their teams. Has anyone seen anything to suggest otherwise?

Also, these clubs are and will always be selling clubs. The only difference will be that they will be able to get better players and keep the ones that are  not quite up to our level but very good at their level.

Bridging the gap between smaller leagues and bigger leagues will be good for football as it will improve the chances of talented players in remote regions making it at the highest level. That's why we aim to recruit globally.
Offline Redley

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 02:28:28 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm
OK so how is that bad? Again if I'm a fan of say crewe and we get access to decent young players and financial security how is it a bad thing?

We're not likely to be talking about a club the size of Crewe, but even then as a fan of Crewe you'd probably get bored of having good players who kept getting given to Liverpool and stopped you from ever really being able to progress as far as you might be able to.

Saying its going to bridge the gap between smaller and bigger leagues is laughable :D
Offline B0151?

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 02:56:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:44:07 am
'Moral outrage?'

It may be worth reading up on what fans of some of the clubs now under MCOs feel, such as this below, from in the OP of this thread...

Empathy-wise - how would we like it if our club was in their position, or this position below...? Is this really for the good of the game? How many clubs under MCO are enough, etc etc?

There are similar stories from fans of other clubs too - whether currently 'successful' - or not.

(as well as the main OP article, there are also around 10+ articles listed in there as a starting point)
Sounds like what people have said about FSG in the past to be honest. It seems like they're more upset about the idea of it than anything.

And don't get me wrong, I get it. I understand the concerns but I mean I don't think there's a type of ownership that doesn't have the potential to be bad ownership and have fans protesting.
Offline classycarra

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 03:44:37 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 01:42:25 pm
It seems odd for us to hate the idea when it's not really our club that's affected.
at least you're honest about only having a selfish viewpoint on it
Online WillG.LFC

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:49:07 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:44:37 pm
at least you're honest about only having a selfish viewpoint on it
I don't have a selfish viewpoint on it thanks, acknowledging our club isn't negatively affected by this and then ASKING what the downside would be as my opinion is fairly neutral as my club is not affected.

What I don't get is the straight up outrage. It is rarely the case that something is 100% a bad thing yet we get many people just focusing on the negative like this is the latest worst thing in the world.

It could help spread money throughout the lower leagues, something proving increasingly difficult. How you then say my viewpoint is selfish is laughable but shows a typically shallow response
Online WillG.LFC

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:53:57 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:28:28 pm
We're not likely to be talking about a club the size of Crewe, but even then as a fan of Crewe you'd probably get bored of having good players who kept getting given to Liverpool and stopped you from ever really being able to progress as far as you might be able to.

Saying its going to bridge the gap between smaller and bigger leagues is laughable :D
So lower league clubs and fans would get board of having better players?? I mean I think lower league football is quite chaotic as it is in terms of the best players being sold.

Would fans of clubs that have folded like Bury be against something like this if it was presented to them pre-collapse?

As usual there seems to be very one sided opinions on these topics we don't experience much ourselves. There will be benefits to this, there could also be negatives, it's why it's important to actually find out what this entails before we just flat out say this is awful
Online The North Bank

Re: MCOs - Multi-Club Ownerships in football...
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:01:30 am »
I dont like it, its open to abuse. Your feeder club could sign someone like Ruben Neves or Benzema , then loan them to you because you cant sign them as you have reached your ffp limit.
Obviously those 2 names were chosen randomly
