Yes but we have split thoughts within our own club about FSG as owners. It's unlikely everyone is happy all the time. Is this beneficial to the stability of lower league football? Are these links permanent or can they be stopped by the smaller Club if they become more successful



Of course it's beneficial for lower league fiotball because "smaller" sides get better players. It also gives their players an incentive to do improve because they have the carrot of potential playing for a juggernaut like us.It will develop football in more obscure areas and make the football world smaller. How is that a bad thing?Not every player will be good enough to make the step up but they will still be better than who those clubs can normally get and if they improve to a level where they can start competing with us, again how is that a bad thing??FSG will simply reduce their investment. Our owners, for all the stick they might get, are ethical and they prioritise theof their teams. Has anyone seen anything to suggest otherwise?Also, these clubs are and will always be selling clubs. The only difference will be that they will be able to get better players and keep the ones that are not quite up to our level but very good at their level.Bridging the gap between smaller leagues and bigger leagues will be good for football as it will improve the chances of talented players in remote regions making it at the highest level. That's why we aim to recruit