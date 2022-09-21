There are undoubtedly positives for all parties in multi club ownership, but it really does eat away at the moral element of how I perceive the game and where the games going.



Theres nothing romantic about a smaller time club receiving investment as part of a scheme to monopolise football and essentially beef up the clubs at the very top. Its not much different to what weve said about clubs like City and Newcastle. The game should be about parity, spreading funds and levelling the playing field, it shouldnt be about winning lottery tickets and turning clubs into farms for Europes elite. Our own club is a pillar of its community, could you imagine if we werent lucky enough to be the giant that we are and news was breaking a big clubs owner was purchasing us as part of a plan to professionalise farming talent to feed the food chain at the top? Wheres the soul in that? Is that what people really want from the sport?



The game I fell in love with continues drift further and further away into the sunset. Were being told that new sustainability rules etc should be levelling things, preventing domination etc but this just stinks of another loophole. Whats the next way to break the financial shackles? Buy a club abroad, sign untested talented for true valuations then sign them for your top club at a fraction of the price, with your own money staying in your own pocket. Genius? Revolting.