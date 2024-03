I always recall hearing managers/coaches saying training sessions are more intense than matchdays. I'm not sure if that directly relates to liklihood of injury, but I assume it does.



If that is the case, then there's not too much to fear giving players who need it time.



I certainly thought Salah was a little rusty, Szobozslai and Robertson too. I think we'll have a real mix of youth and experience. Though some players I'd defintiely given time off to. VVD, Gomez, Macca, Endo, Nunez, Diaz and Elliot. Aside from that, tuck in.



Something like this would be a good balance I think.



Kelleher



Bradley

Quansah

Robertson

Tsimikas



O Connell

Clark

Szosozslai



Salah

Gakpo

Koumas





I agree with the team above.The training versus playing games is an interesting one. 30 mins v Sparta Prague is probably less intense than a full training session. I think games have more potential for impact injuries.The other piece is logistics. Particularly for away games. How do you rest 4-6 players but ensure they get appropriate training. Monday would have been a recovery day, Tuesday normal session/recovery, Wednesday normal session and prep for game, Thursday no training, Friday recovery session, Saturday light training and prep for United.If vast majority of players are going through the schedule above, what do you do with 4-5 players you want to rest? Can you give them proper sessions with such a small number? Even harder for away games when full coaching staff are with the match day squad.I think itís really easy as a fan to say donít play anyone. For a number of reasons, I think itís significantly harder to put in practice as a manager. Itís why I think resting those who absolutely need it but managing the minutes of those who need to keep ticking along is easier to manage than having the squad split into different training schedules in a week to week basis.In saying all that Iím a fan so want to see lots of the players get as much time off as possible this week.