Cant even begin to think what the team might be. Would like to rest Bradley, VVD, Gomez, Mac, Endo, Harvey, Gakpo and Diaz but dont really see how we can
Youth and a strong bench in case things go wrong. Id play Adrian in goal.
Crosby Nick never fails.
If Adrian plays, I can see it going to penalties.
You could easily start Tsimikas. You could play Robbo if you want to build up his minutes. Is Konate out for the United game? If so, I guess you want Quansah and Virg for that so Gomez might have to start CB with those two doing a half each. And therefore Bradley might have to start again unless you do a mad start a midfielder at right back thing (but again, who!).Its another tricky selection but I think as long as you have 3-4 senior pros in the spine and a couple of forward options on the bench you can go weaker for this one to try and go as strong as we can against United.
AdrianBradleyGomezQuansahTsimikasMcConnellSzoboszlai (Subbed for Clark at half time)Elliott (Subbed for Endo at half time)GakpoDannsSalah (Subbed for Nunez at half time)
Do you want Elliott dead?
I reckon we will be way stronger than people think tooKelleherRobboQuansahGomezBradleyClarkSzboEndoGakpoElliottNunez
I would aim to give some of the team no more than 45 minutes in this match.AdrianBradleyGomezQuansahTsimikasMcConnellSzoboszlai (Subbed for Clark at half time)Elliott (Subbed for Endo at half time)GakpoDannsSalah (Subbed for Nunez at half time)
