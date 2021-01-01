« previous next »
Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
  • RedOrDead
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm »
Adrian should be nowhere near the starting XI especially if well have a bunch of youngsters out there. All he does is bring panick to the back line. Isnt alisson due back after the international break anyway?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:05:13 pm »
If Adrian plays, I can see it going to penalties.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:15:31 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
Adrian
Bradley Quansah Gomez Robertson
Clark endo Elliott
Salah danns Gakpo

Dom for endo at half time
Koumas for Salah at half time
Tsimikas for Robertson at half time
Dont want Adrian near this
Apart from that would be happy with the team .
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm »
With the midfield injuries we have, Endo, Mac, and Elliott have played a lot football recently. Dom needs minutes, and then we have McConnell and Clark left. Whats Koumas best position? Shame Spearings banned
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:31:11 pm »
Cant even begin to think what the team might be. Would like to rest Bradley, VVD, Gomez, Mac, Endo, Harvey, Gakpo and Diaz but dont really see how we can
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:31:11 pm
Cant even begin to think what the team might be. Would like to rest Bradley, VVD, Gomez, Mac, Endo, Harvey, Gakpo and Diaz but dont really see how we can

Youth and a strong bench in case things go wrong. Id play Adrian in goal.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:35:49 pm
Youth and a strong bench in case things go wrong. Id play Adrian in goal.

Who though? Clark, McConnell, Gordon and Koumas Im sure will be involved but I cant think who wed have in defence from the kids, because I cant imagine wed throw any in cold
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:56:41 pm »
You could easily start Tsimikas. You could play Robbo if you want to build up his minutes. Is Konate out for the United game? If so, I guess you want Quansah and Virg for that so Gomez might have to start CB with those two doing a half each. And therefore Bradley might have to start again unless you do a mad start a midfielder at right back thing (but again, who!).

Its another tricky selection but I think as long as you have 3-4 senior pros in the spine and a couple of forward options on the bench you can go weaker for this one to try and go as strong as we can against United.
Logged

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm »
Think we'll go stronger than most people think. 

Make sure we're actually cruising through, then make some subs to rest key players in the second half. If they get a couple of goals early against kids they'll be fancying their chances and having a go. Kill it off with an assured first half and then look to United.

Or just play the kids and smash them 6-0, either works.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • Belfast Red
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:05:13 pm
If Adrian plays, I can see it going to penalties.
😂Harsh
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:56:41 pm
You could easily start Tsimikas. You could play Robbo if you want to build up his minutes. Is Konate out for the United game? If so, I guess you want Quansah and Virg for that so Gomez might have to start CB with those two doing a half each. And therefore Bradley might have to start again unless you do a mad start a midfielder at right back thing (but again, who!).

Its another tricky selection but I think as long as you have 3-4 senior pros in the spine and a couple of forward options on the bench you can go weaker for this one to try and go as strong as we can against United.

I think Konate has a chance for the Utd game.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm »
We have a few primo operators who are getting back up to speed, so I would give them 45 mins. We have loads of fringe/kids who would benefit from the minutes too.

Its hard to see the game being played at a frenetic pace, so a steady game will be nice, in between the Man City and Man Utd games. Then a little break to regroup and get some back for the big push.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm »
I would aim to give some of the team no more than 45 minutes in this match.

Adrian

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas



McConnell
Szoboszlai  (Subbed for Clark at half time)
Elliott (Subbed for Endo at half time)


Gakpo
Danns
Salah (Subbed for Nunez at half time)
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,303
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
Thanks Zlen. Unlike you I am enjoying how we are playing. Its much better looking forward to every match rather than conceding that theres not much left to play for.

On paper this should be a low stress game but as you said they did look dangerous at times. So its difficult to see us fielding a weakened team. The last thing we need is for them to get a couple of early goals. Instead we should keep things tight and pin them back. Id start with a strong team and then bring players off if things are looking comfortable.

I think Mac Allister could do with a rest but hes such an important player that I would start him. Maybe give Diaz, Virgil and Elliott a rest.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
Adrian

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas



McConnell
Szoboszlai  (Subbed for Clark at half time)
Elliott (Subbed for Endo at half time)


Gakpo
Danns
Salah (Subbed for Nunez at half time)

Thats what i would go with unless Konate was fit (would then rest Gomez). I would start with Clark rather than Elliott.
Logged

Online cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:26:20 am »
Play the kids and split the halves for the first teamers who need more minutes (eg Salah and Sozbo).  We're up by 4, playing at home, against a team who has no chance. We rest as many as we can here and then the full squad for ManU.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:43:36 am »
It will be a lot stronger than everyone predicts as usual. How people are choosing Adrian I do not know. No team will start their 3rd choice in any game if they don't have to.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:52:32 am »
I reckon we will be way stronger than people think too

Kelleher
Robbo
Quansah
Gomez
Bradley

Clark
Szbo
Endo

Gakpo
Elliott
Nunez
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,613
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:54:40 am »
Do you want Elliott dead?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,114
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:08:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:54:40 am
Do you want Elliott dead?

Calm Down E.T.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:11:08 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:52:32 am
I reckon we will be way stronger than people think too

Kelleher
Robbo
Quansah
Gomez
Bradley

Clark
Szbo
Endo

Gakpo
Elliott
Nunez

We always go stronger than people think, sometimes to our detriment.
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:20:52 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
I would aim to give some of the team no more than 45 minutes in this match.

Adrian

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas



McConnell
Szoboszlai  (Subbed for Clark at half time)
Elliott (Subbed for Endo at half time)


Gakpo
Danns
Salah (Subbed for Nunez at half time)

I like this team but Elliott really needs a break
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:47 am by Sinyoro »
Logged
