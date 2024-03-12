« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 08:59:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2024, 08:19:04 am
Nope, he was never giving it. Dermot Gallagher has obviously spoken to Oliver about it, as he stated on Ref Watch yesterday that Oliver told the VAR that Doku got to the ball first so it wasn't a pen, totally ignoring the high boot. All the VAR did was then have a quick look, go yeah he did and that was that, that was Gallaghers excuse for it. Jay Bothroyd was adamant it was a pen and kept saying to the squirming prick that anywhere else on the pitch that gets given as a foul, he even said if you slow it down, you can see it hits Mac first. He also said Atwell should have told Oliver to go to the screen. It's pretty clear that they weren't ever going to give us a pen, VAR or no VAR.

I'm not sure about us winning the League now and its not us, its the officials. Oliver did everything he could to keep ADFC at 11 players on Sunday, he denied us, deliberately, the chance to go 2 pts clear, they fucked us over at Spurs like you wouldn't believe, I dread to think what shit they will pull when we go to OT.
To add to that, Macca gets to the ball first.  It's really clear from the slowed down video that VAR should have seen.  I can forgive Oliver for missing that as it's extremely tight but VAR not seeing it and Gallagher continuing to say Doku got there first even after Bothroyd proves him wrong with actual video proof is unforgivable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 09:12:02 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 12, 2024, 01:10:55 am
Just moving on is why things never improve. Playing the ostrich with heads in the sand changes nothing.
I hate being told to move on. Ill decide when Im done with something.

As I see it theres several issues here:

Webbs leadership and his not re reffing edicts have created confusion, as 12C mentioned.

We then have the quality of officials, along with the potential conflicts of interest that PGMOL appear to ignore, such as Mancs reffing Manc teams (and us), along with the issue of Paid jollies to the middle  east for certain refs, as many of us have mentioned.

We also have the influence of Sky and the wider media. We saw the way they let Forest create a narrative that they had been hard done by, by an incident that happened 2 mins before a goal. There was no challenge, no push back, no calls to get on with it. Well never know whether the entirely manufactured shitstorm, along with others whenever we are perceived to have got a decision in our favour, affected the decision of the officials not to make a big call. Fitzy mentioned just how tiresome this whole concocted controversy is.

Reffing, the media and state ownership are the reasons Im just not as arsed as I used to be. Theyve sucked the joy out of the game and Im not sure what can be done about it.

Id love the club to be more aggressive, but only behind the scenes, as we know how every shitstorm, no matter how in the right we are, ends up being turned against us. How the fuck the Spurs debacle ended up with us effectively being told to move on and respect the refs, when a few months later, a ref is pilloried for a fucking drop ball.

So called reds in the media dont help either. Its been going on for years. Happy to take the corporate gigs off the club, happy to be seen celebrating trophies, but go missing when we need a balanced voice in the media - a few notable exceptions apart, the club could do with fucking some of these clowns off for good.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 10:35:19 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on March 11, 2024, 09:58:57 am
His distribution might be good, but his passing, touch with feet are not as good as Kelleher. I always envied City where Ederson gives them an additional footballer at the back, that is what Kelleher gave us yesterday.
Alisson is a keeper, a great one. Kelleher is a very good keeper and a fine footballer.

Fair enough, I'm surprised at this take on Alisson (and the posts that followed in agreement) given he's been a huge part of the reason we've been able to play out from the back so impressively for the last 6 years. Of course he'll get caught out occasionally, he's played about 200 games for us, but he's been highly reliable with the ball at his feet over many years. Again, I don't mean this as a slight on the brilliant Kelleher, but he has nearly been caught out a couple of times, and I imagine if he plays 200 games in our system he will have one or two embarrassing moments - it's the nature of the role.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 11:17:34 am
Quote from: Zimagic on March 10, 2024, 07:57:11 pm
Interesting that the Guardian have put the Doku pic as the title pic of the match report. You don't do that unless you feel it's important. Coming from them and their usual stance on Liverpool, it's a statement.

Don't mention it in the report though.



I'm utterly convinced Doku also uses his arm and not even sure he gets a touch, like it hits Macca's shoulder then his arm and he swings it back like nothing happened.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: zero zero on March 12, 2024, 08:37:38 am
Check out the one they did for the 1-2 Newcastle game this season. I'll dig it out later if you can't find it. Just getting the boy to school.

Nice one  :thumbup
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 04:45:28 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 05:02:23 pm
Don't know if its been discussed here, but I read something about VAR's being reticent to send Oliver to the monitor to review his decision.

The insinuation was that he's seen very much as the 'self appointed big dog' within the refereeing community and he takes it personally if an 'inferior' ref dares to question his on field decision. His ego wont allow it.

I think it went on to say he's rarely, if ever sent to the screen and the one time he did he wouldn't overturn his original decision (he may be the only one, or certainly one of the very few).

Don't know if there's anything in it and seemed a different angle on the debate....but nowt we can do about it now  :-\



Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 05:08:34 pm
Quote from: Claire. on March 12, 2024, 11:17:34 am
I'm utterly convinced Doku also uses his arm and not even sure he gets a touch, like it hits Macca's shoulder then his arm and he swings it back like nothing happened.

He was just trying to bring it down with his instep, in his own box & with reds converging on him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 05:12:17 pm
Quote from: Tony19:6 on March 12, 2024, 05:02:23 pm
Don't know if its been discussed here, but I read something about VAR's being reticent to send Oliver to the monitor to review his decision.

The insinuation was that he's seen very much as the 'self appointed big dog' within the refereeing community and he takes it personally if an 'inferior' ref dares to question his on field decision. His ego wont allow it.

I think it went on to say he's rarely, if ever sent to the screen and the one time he did he wouldn't overturn his original decision (he may be the only one, or certainly one of the very few).

Don't know if there's anything in it and seemed a different angle on the debate....but nowt we can do about it now  :-\





It was a piece by Keys.

There was no way he was going to ask Oliver to go to the monitor. Not since Saturday, September 4 2022 has that happened. Do you remember the incident?


The match was Forest v Bournemouth. Forest were awarded a pen by Oliver when Bournemouths Lloyd Kelly handled. Before the kick was taken, Oliver was invited to the monitor to review his decision. He decided his original call was correct. Of course he did.

At the time we all praised him for having the guts to stick with his decision. I believe it was the first time a ref had stayed with his on-field call after being sent to check it. Well - overturn it, because that always happens.

What isnt so well known - but Ive referred to it before - is that Oliver was furious hed been asked to check his decision and he let his colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, at their next meeting.

I cant think of too many times since - if any - when Oliver has been back to a monitor. I would add that hes one of the busiest when hes in the bunker - but the message is clear when hes got the whistle - dont bother me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 05:33:37 pm
As well as trying to break Mac Allisters ribs, Doku also attempted an impromptu circumcision.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 05:41:11 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 12, 2024, 05:12:17 pm
It was a piece by Keys.

There was no way he was going to ask Oliver to go to the monitor. Not since Saturday, September 4 2022 has that happened. Do you remember the incident?


The match was Forest v Bournemouth. Forest were awarded a pen by Oliver when Bournemouths Lloyd Kelly handled. Before the kick was taken, Oliver was invited to the monitor to review his decision. He decided his original call was correct. Of course he did.

At the time we all praised him for having the guts to stick with his decision. I believe it was the first time a ref had stayed with his on-field call after being sent to check it. Well - overturn it, because that always happens.

What isnt so well known - but Ive referred to it before - is that Oliver was furious hed been asked to check his decision and he let his colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, at their next meeting.

I cant think of too many times since - if any - when Oliver has been back to a monitor. I would add that hes one of the busiest when hes in the bunker - but the message is clear when hes got the whistle - dont bother me.

Cheers Eeyore,

I didn't realise it was Mohair hands!!

I've read a lot of opinions since Sunday and wouldn't have posted his conspiracy theories if Id have realised it was this muppet  :butt
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 05:51:52 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on March 12, 2024, 05:33:37 pm
As well as trying to break Mac Allisters ribs, Doku also attempted an impromptu circumcision.
If the ball wasn't there, he kills him!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 12, 2024, 08:20:25 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on March 11, 2024, 01:26:32 am
You think he's playing the ball? He's 5 yards behind play

Apologies if said already but you can be sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity etc. This is where the double jeopardy comes in (and for the record I agree he was too far away to be considered as attempting to play the ball).

I think there is a very strong argument that it should have been a red for dangerous play. Darwin went flying and the proof of the danger was the injury to the keeper. Newtons laws and all that
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 13, 2024, 10:24:59 pm
Quote from: Elzar on March 11, 2024, 01:36:56 pm
I ignore all pre, post and half time anaylsis. Skip through match of the day, watch interviews on youtube and only take in various podcasts. I used to live Totally football show, but the level of journalists on it has been terrible this season. I don't mind the kind of half comedy podcasts that aren't actually trying to analyse anything, a bit like the football ramble.

I see most reaction from other pundits and fans from people posting it here or retweeting on twitter, and it's usually absolutely shite.

Expecting all those people that were outraged last week, to be very much "Well he did touch the ball" this week.
 



I used to listen to Guardian Football Weekly and Totally Football but have moved away from them in the past year or so. The French guy who appears on GFW from time to time (name eludes me) is wonderful but the regular crew became tiresome. TF has become too anodyne, like an hour long Phil McNulty episode. They have the occasional decent contributor but I can't remember who so I rarely tune in. I did listen this week just to gauge the non penalty reaction, and all there was was one guy, in the midst of a long soliloquy, said something like "and then there was the incident at the end that could have been a penalty but I can see why it wasn't overturned, anyhoo..." and that was it. Great insight. Not arsed to go back and see what they said about The Monumental Error and the total normality of a club employing a referee whisperer.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 13, 2024, 10:36:05 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 12, 2024, 05:12:17 pm
It was a piece by Keys.

There was no way he was going to ask Oliver to go to the monitor. Not since Saturday, September 4 2022 has that happened. Do you remember the incident?


The match was Forest v Bournemouth. Forest were awarded a pen by Oliver when Bournemouths Lloyd Kelly handled. Before the kick was taken, Oliver was invited to the monitor to review his decision. He decided his original call was correct. Of course he did.

At the time we all praised him for having the guts to stick with his decision. I believe it was the first time a ref had stayed with his on-field call after being sent to check it. Well - overturn it, because that always happens.

What isnt so well known - but Ive referred to it before - is that Oliver was furious hed been asked to check his decision and he let his colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, at their next meeting.

I cant think of too many times since - if any - when Oliver has been back to a monitor. I would add that hes one of the busiest when hes in the bunker - but the message is clear when hes got the whistle - dont bother me.

Fair enough, I'd be pissed too if I was about to make a quarter mill for a day's work and some dickhead kept asking me to publicly resign.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 13, 2024, 11:52:05 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on March 13, 2024, 10:24:59 pm
I used to listen to Guardian Football Weekly and Totally Football but have moved away from them in the past year or so. The French guy who appears on GFW from time to time (name eludes me) is wonderful but the regular crew became tiresome. TF has become too anodyne, like an hour long Phil McNulty episode. They have the occasional decent contributor but I can't remember who so I rarely tune in. I did listen this week just to gauge the non penalty reaction, and all there was was one guy, in the midst of a long soliloquy, said something like "and then there was the incident at the end that could have been a penalty but I can see why it wasn't overturned, anyhoo..." and that was it. Great insight. Not arsed to go back and see what they said about The Monumental Error and the total normality of a club employing a referee whisperer.

Philippe Auclair?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 14, 2024, 12:49:27 am
OLivere was also the shithead who ref the match where the Yob Pickford took out Virgil?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 14, 2024, 06:33:18 am
Quote from: jckliew on March 14, 2024, 12:49:27 am
OLivere was also the shithead who ref the match where the Yob Pickford took out Virgil?
Yes. Good process then as well.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 14, 2024, 11:34:38 am
had an idle thought after hearing someone from the Athletic saying like others that this was a game and a half to watch. Does the oppo grudgingly accept the level of ability displayed.
 So I went in to Blue Moon to see if they even acknowledge this. Just when you think you understand their level of delusion and entitlement, they continue to astound. The latest? That we must be using performance enhancing drugs to play with that continuous energy. And of course, all the rest of the league and refs know this, but are afraid of us. What a beaut eh?.
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/liverpool-a-pl-post-match-thread.363818/page-201
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 14, 2024, 11:48:07 am
Quote from: markedasred on March 14, 2024, 11:34:38 am
had an idle thought after hearing someone from the Athletic saying like others that this was a game and a half to watch. Does the oppo grudgingly accept the level of ability displayed.
 So I went in to Blue Moon to see if they even acknowledge this. Just when you think you understand their level of delusion and entitlement, they continue to astound. The latest? That we must be using performance enhancing drugs to play with that continuous energy. And of course, all the rest of the league and refs know this, but are afraid of us. What a beaut eh?.
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/liverpool-a-pl-post-match-thread.363818/page-201

Us doping has been the go to balm for disillusioned Mancs on both sides since 2018 so no surprise really.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 14, 2024, 12:14:57 pm
Citehzens feeling the world is against them yeh right
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
March 14, 2024, 04:08:47 pm
Quote from: markedasred on March 14, 2024, 11:34:38 am
had an idle thought after hearing someone from the Athletic saying like others that this was a game and a half to watch. Does the oppo grudgingly accept the level of ability displayed.
 So I went in to Blue Moon to see if they even acknowledge this. Just when you think you understand their level of delusion and entitlement, they continue to astound. The latest? That we must be using performance enhancing drugs to play with that continuous energy. And of course, all the rest of the league and refs know this, but are afraid of us. What a beaut eh?.
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/liverpool-a-pl-post-match-thread.363818/page-201

Yet they're the ones with a fully fit squad as usual.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Today at 10:23:33 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 13, 2024, 11:52:05 pm
Philippe Auclair?

That's the one, thanks
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Today at 10:26:58 am
Quote from: markedasred on March 14, 2024, 11:34:38 am
had an idle thought after hearing someone from the Athletic saying like others that this was a game and a half to watch. Does the oppo grudgingly accept the level of ability displayed.
 So I went in to Blue Moon to see if they even acknowledge this. Just when you think you understand their level of delusion and entitlement, they continue to astound. The latest? That we must be using performance enhancing drugs to play with that continuous energy. And of course, all the rest of the league and refs know this, but are afraid of us. What a beaut eh?.
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/liverpool-a-pl-post-match-thread.363818/page-201

He probably thinks Vito Corleone is a real person too.
