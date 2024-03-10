Just moving on is why things never improve. Playing the ostrich with heads in the sand changes nothing.



I hate being told to move on. Ill decide when Im done with something.As I see it theres several issues here:Webbs leadership and his not re reffing edicts have created confusion, as 12C mentioned.We then have the quality of officials, along with the potential conflicts of interest that PGMOL appear to ignore, such as Mancs reffing Manc teams (and us), along with the issue of Paid jollies to the middle east for certain refs, as many of us have mentioned.We also have the influence of Sky and the wider media. We saw the way they let Forest create a narrative that they had been hard done by, by an incident that happened 2 mins before a goal. There was no challenge, no push back, no calls to get on with it. Well never know whether the entirely manufactured shitstorm, along with others whenever we are perceived to have got a decision in our favour, affected the decision of the officials not to make a big call. Fitzy mentioned just how tiresome this whole concocted controversy is.Reffing, the media and state ownership are the reasons Im just not as arsed as I used to be. Theyve sucked the joy out of the game and Im not sure what can be done about it.Id love the club to be more aggressive, but only behind the scenes, as we know how every shitstorm, no matter how in the right we are, ends up being turned against us. How the fuck the Spurs debacle ended up with us effectively being told to move on and respect the refs, when a few months later, a ref is pilloried for a fucking drop ball.So called reds in the media dont help either. Its been going on for years. Happy to take the corporate gigs off the club, happy to be seen celebrating trophies, but go missing when we need a balanced voice in the media - a few notable exceptions apart, the club could do with fucking some of these clowns off for good.