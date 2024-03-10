« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50  (Read 23027 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 08:59:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:19:04 am
Nope, he was never giving it. Dermot Gallagher has obviously spoken to Oliver about it, as he stated on Ref Watch yesterday that Oliver told the VAR that Doku got to the ball first so it wasn't a pen, totally ignoring the high boot. All the VAR did was then have a quick look, go yeah he did and that was that, that was Gallaghers excuse for it. Jay Bothroyd was adamant it was a pen and kept saying to the squirming prick that anywhere else on the pitch that gets given as a foul, he even said if you slow it down, you can see it hits Mac first. He also said Atwell should have told Oliver to go to the screen. It's pretty clear that they weren't ever going to give us a pen, VAR or no VAR.

I'm not sure about us winning the League now and its not us, its the officials. Oliver did everything he could to keep ADFC at 11 players on Sunday, he denied us, deliberately, the chance to go 2 pts clear, they fucked us over at Spurs like you wouldn't believe, I dread to think what shit they will pull when we go to OT.
To add to that, Macca gets to the ball first.  It's really clear from the slowed down video that VAR should have seen.  I can forgive Oliver for missing that as it's extremely tight but VAR not seeing it and Gallagher continuing to say Doku got there first even after Bothroyd proves him wrong with actual video proof is unforgivable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:12:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:10:55 am
Just moving on is why things never improve. Playing the ostrich with heads in the sand changes nothing.
I hate being told to move on. Ill decide when Im done with something.

As I see it theres several issues here:

Webbs leadership and his not re reffing edicts have created confusion, as 12C mentioned.

We then have the quality of officials, along with the potential conflicts of interest that PGMOL appear to ignore, such as Mancs reffing Manc teams (and us), along with the issue of Paid jollies to the middle  east for certain refs, as many of us have mentioned.

We also have the influence of Sky and the wider media. We saw the way they let Forest create a narrative that they had been hard done by, by an incident that happened 2 mins before a goal. There was no challenge, no push back, no calls to get on with it. Well never know whether the entirely manufactured shitstorm, along with others whenever we are perceived to have got a decision in our favour, affected the decision of the officials not to make a big call. Fitzy mentioned just how tiresome this whole concocted controversy is.

Reffing, the media and state ownership are the reasons Im just not as arsed as I used to be. Theyve sucked the joy out of the game and Im not sure what can be done about it.

Id love the club to be more aggressive, but only behind the scenes, as we know how every shitstorm, no matter how in the right we are, ends up being turned against us. How the fuck the Spurs debacle ended up with us effectively being told to move on and respect the refs, when a few months later, a ref is pilloried for a fucking drop ball.

So called reds in the media dont help either. Its been going on for years. Happy to take the corporate gigs off the club, happy to be seen celebrating trophies, but go missing when we need a balanced voice in the media - a few notable exceptions apart, the club could do with fucking some of these clowns off for good.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 09:58:57 am
His distribution might be good, but his passing, touch with feet are not as good as Kelleher. I always envied City where Ederson gives them an additional footballer at the back, that is what Kelleher gave us yesterday.
Alisson is a keeper, a great one. Kelleher is a very good keeper and a fine footballer.

Fair enough, I'm surprised at this take on Alisson (and the posts that followed in agreement) given he's been a huge part of the reason we've been able to play out from the back so impressively for the last 6 years. Of course he'll get caught out occasionally, he's played about 200 games for us, but he's been highly reliable with the ball at his feet over many years. Again, I don't mean this as a slight on the brilliant Kelleher, but he has nearly been caught out a couple of times, and I imagine if he plays 200 games in our system he will have one or two embarrassing moments - it's the nature of the role.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on March 10, 2024, 07:57:11 pm
Interesting that the Guardian have put the Doku pic as the title pic of the match report. You don't do that unless you feel it's important. Coming from them and their usual stance on Liverpool, it's a statement.

Don't mention it in the report though.



I'm utterly convinced Doku also uses his arm and not even sure he gets a touch, like it hits Macca's shoulder then his arm and he swings it back like nothing happened.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 04:35:11 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:37:38 am
Check out the one they did for the 1-2 Newcastle game this season. I'll dig it out later if you can't find it. Just getting the boy to school.

Nice one  :thumbup
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 04:45:28 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
Don't know if its been discussed here, but I read something about VAR's being reticent to send Oliver to the monitor to review his decision.

The insinuation was that he's seen very much as the 'self appointed big dog' within the refereeing community and he takes it personally if an 'inferior' ref dares to question his on field decision. His ego wont allow it.

I think it went on to say he's rarely, if ever sent to the screen and the one time he did he wouldn't overturn his original decision (he may be the only one, or certainly one of the very few).

Don't know if there's anything in it and seemed a different angle on the debate....but nowt we can do about it now  :-\



Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 05:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:17:34 am
I'm utterly convinced Doku also uses his arm and not even sure he gets a touch, like it hits Macca's shoulder then his arm and he swings it back like nothing happened.

He was just trying to bring it down with his instep, in his own box & with reds converging on him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 05:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 05:02:23 pm
Don't know if its been discussed here, but I read something about VAR's being reticent to send Oliver to the monitor to review his decision.

The insinuation was that he's seen very much as the 'self appointed big dog' within the refereeing community and he takes it personally if an 'inferior' ref dares to question his on field decision. His ego wont allow it.

I think it went on to say he's rarely, if ever sent to the screen and the one time he did he wouldn't overturn his original decision (he may be the only one, or certainly one of the very few).

Don't know if there's anything in it and seemed a different angle on the debate....but nowt we can do about it now  :-\





It was a piece by Keys.

There was no way he was going to ask Oliver to go to the monitor. Not since Saturday, September 4 2022 has that happened. Do you remember the incident?


The match was Forest v Bournemouth. Forest were awarded a pen by Oliver when Bournemouths Lloyd Kelly handled. Before the kick was taken, Oliver was invited to the monitor to review his decision. He decided his original call was correct. Of course he did.

At the time we all praised him for having the guts to stick with his decision. I believe it was the first time a ref had stayed with his on-field call after being sent to check it. Well - overturn it, because that always happens.

What isnt so well known - but Ive referred to it before - is that Oliver was furious hed been asked to check his decision and he let his colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, at their next meeting.

I cant think of too many times since - if any - when Oliver has been back to a monitor. I would add that hes one of the busiest when hes in the bunker - but the message is clear when hes got the whistle - dont bother me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 05:33:37 pm »
As well as trying to break Mac Allisters ribs, Doku also attempted an impromptu circumcision.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:12:17 pm
It was a piece by Keys.

There was no way he was going to ask Oliver to go to the monitor. Not since Saturday, September 4 2022 has that happened. Do you remember the incident?


The match was Forest v Bournemouth. Forest were awarded a pen by Oliver when Bournemouths Lloyd Kelly handled. Before the kick was taken, Oliver was invited to the monitor to review his decision. He decided his original call was correct. Of course he did.

At the time we all praised him for having the guts to stick with his decision. I believe it was the first time a ref had stayed with his on-field call after being sent to check it. Well - overturn it, because that always happens.

What isnt so well known - but Ive referred to it before - is that Oliver was furious hed been asked to check his decision and he let his colleagues know, in no uncertain terms, at their next meeting.

I cant think of too many times since - if any - when Oliver has been back to a monitor. I would add that hes one of the busiest when hes in the bunker - but the message is clear when hes got the whistle - dont bother me.

Cheers Eeyore,

I didn't realise it was Mohair hands!!

I've read a lot of opinions since Sunday and wouldn't have posted his conspiracy theories if Id have realised it was this muppet  :butt
