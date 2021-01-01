He had two very good chances (the one from Mo Salah, which was an xG of 0.4; and then the one where Nunez played a perfectly weighted pass through to him, and whilst trying to control it, he passed it 10 yards straight to Ederson) and one maybe "good" chance (xG of 0.13, from the pass from Szoboslai in the first half). They hit the woodwork twice - as you said, the Foden one where it hit his arm (so would have been disallowed) from a bizarre punch from Kelleher, and Doku which was an xG of 0.04 so a very difficult chance and would have been saved if it had been going in).



The one from Mo ....another was where he got it passed a little behind him and tried to control from a break on right flank. Another centrally like that too where better control and he has a clear strike on goal with just the keeper to beat...not sure if those would record on XG but great opportunities nonethelessNunez getting on end of Robertson's cross was also very unlucky - anywhere else it was a goalDominant from the reds - we won't face tougher opposition with less resource so hope that gives them the confidence they need in remaining games.Stones mentioned that mob were flat after the game. They probably know that was their moment to grasp this title and although you could say the same for us we must have taken more from the game in how we had them under our thumnbs for alot of it. These things mentally can help - City usually bounce back in the best way but lets see