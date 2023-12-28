This is the level of claptrap reporting we have in the newspapers (and the reason why I don't read any of them).



"Jurgen Klopp launches into bizarre rant as he insists Liverpool should have had an injury-time penalty for Jeremy Doku's challenge... after asking Sky Sports reporter his opinion first!"



We all heard the interview and there was no "bizarre rant". Nothing in the interview was bizarre and there was no ranting by Jurgen. It's just disrespectful nonsense from a writer who clearly has lost the ability to create an informed and balanced article. The headline is clickbait to make you want to read more about the "bizarre rant" and then when you do there's nothing whatsoever to explain the headline. The only thing "bizarre" was that Klopp asked the reporter if the thought it was a penalty and if anyone thinks that is bizarre then they obviously have an agenda.



It was written by Lewis Steele from the Daily Mail and just shows the level of shite that he and the paper write. There's practically zero content in the article and it's basically just a cut and paste of Jurgen's quotes. No insight, no analysis, no balanced viewpoint.......just clickbait. This level of poor writing fuels the ignorance of other fans who will latch onto the words "bizarre rant" and believe the headline hook, line and sinker.