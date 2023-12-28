« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50  (Read 18257 times)

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #920 on: Today at 10:46:08 am »
watched the highlights...
damn those missed chances - couple for Diaz and one for Nunez, another day and we would have been up. But they did hit the bar at the end so could have been a sucker punch

First half they were better than us for first 15. Only other period in match they had was around 80 when they kept the ball well for about 10 as they were obviously happy with settling for a draw

Apart from that we were clearly better than them. The chances missed we have to now make sure we don't regret...we need a statement win this season and I suppose it'll have to now be United away!
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #921 on: Today at 10:50:23 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 10:46:08 am
watched the highlights...
damn those missed chances - couple for Diaz and one for Nunez, another day and we would have been up. But they did hit the bar at the end so could have been a sucker punch

First half they were better than us for first 15. Only other period in match they had was around 80 when they kept the ball well for about 10 as they were obviously happy with settling for a draw

Apart from that we were clearly better than them. The chances missed we have to now make sure we don't regret...we need a statement win this season and I suppose it'll have to now be United away!


Or Tottenham after theyve taken points of both City and Arsenal the previous weeks  ;)
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,299
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #922 on: Today at 11:03:56 am »
This is the level of claptrap reporting we have in the newspapers (and the reason why I don't read any of them).

"Jurgen Klopp launches into bizarre rant as he insists Liverpool should have had an injury-time penalty for Jeremy Doku's challenge... after asking Sky Sports reporter his opinion first!"

We all heard the interview and there was no "bizarre rant". Nothing in the interview was bizarre and there was no ranting by Jurgen. It's just disrespectful nonsense from a writer who clearly has lost the ability to create an informed and balanced article. The headline is clickbait to make you want to read more about the "bizarre rant" and then when you do there's nothing whatsoever to explain the headline. The only thing "bizarre" was that Klopp asked the reporter if the thought it was a penalty and if anyone thinks that is bizarre then they obviously have an agenda.

It was written by Lewis Steele from the Daily Mail and just shows the level of shite that he and the paper write. There's practically zero content in the article and it's basically just a cut and paste of Jurgen's quotes. No insight, no analysis, no balanced viewpoint.......just clickbait. This level of poor writing fuels the ignorance of other fans who will latch onto the words "bizarre rant" and believe the headline hook, line and sinker.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:24 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,824
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #923 on: Today at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:42:54 am
One thing that really helped us in the second half was that yellow for Rodri.  He was completely ineffective in the second half, barely did anything and couldn't risk putting it about like he usually does.

He's now 2 yellows away from a 2 game ban. He's their most important player. It would be ideal for us if he misses the Spurs away game, he needs 2 cards in the next 4 games for that to happen.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,836
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #924 on: Today at 11:19:58 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 10:46:08 am
watched the highlights...
damn those missed chances - couple for Diaz and one for Nunez, another day and we would have been up. But they did hit the bar at the end so could have been a sucker punch

First half they were better than us for first 15. Only other period in match they had was around 80 when they kept the ball well for about 10 as they were obviously happy with settling for a draw

Apart from that we were clearly better than them. The chances missed we have to now make sure we don't regret...we need a statement win this season and I suppose it'll have to now be United away!

I reckon Diaz had only one chance and that was the second half one when clean through. The Nunez one was a good save and the Foden bar one came off his arm . They did hit the post though . Iam surprised their goal wasn't checked as one of our players the nearest to Jones was pushed and held.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,078
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #925 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:03:56 am
This is the level of claptrap reporting we have in the newspapers (and the reason why I don't read any of them).

"Jurgen Klopp launches into bizarre rant as he insists Liverpool should have had an injury-time penalty for Jeremy Doku's challenge... after asking Sky Sports reporter his opinion first!"

We all heard the interview and there was no "bizarre rant". Nothing in the interview was bizarre and there was no ranting by Jurgen. It's just disrespectful nonsense from a writer who clearly has lost the ability to create an informed and balanced article. The headline is clickbait to make you want to read more about the "bizarre rant" and then when you do there's nothing whatsoever to explain the headline. The only thing "bizarre" was that Klopp asked the reporter if the thought it was a penalty and if anyone thinks that is bizarre then they obviously have an agenda.

It was written by Lewis Steele from the Daily Mail and just shows the level of shite that he and the paper write. There's practically zero content in the article and it's basically just a cut and paste of Jurgen's quotes. No insight, no analysis, no balanced viewpoint.......just clickbait. This level of poor writing fuels the ignorance of other fans who will latch onto the words "bizarre rant" and believe the headline hook, line and sinker.

Not being funny, but if you read shite from the Daily Nazi then you deserve all you get.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #926 on: Today at 11:24:39 am »
The post-match 'space' is becoming increasingly unbearable with rival fans and media outlets spinning events to make it seem like Klopp is being outlandish in calling for a pen. Every week there's a HUGE talking point as controversy is confected and contrived. Just so dull.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,836
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #927 on: Today at 11:28:18 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 06:00:36 am
Man City winning yesterday would have put us in the same position - same games to play and hoping they drop bits before an inevitable running win. It's a boost and whilst a win I think would have made us overwhelming favourites I still think we have far more fire power to take into the business end of the season.

We've got through this phase at times on fumes and the kids winning it.

A draw between City and Arse would be ace before they draw each other in the CL quarter finals please.

I'd rather Arsenal get to the semis or final. They don't rotate so their legs will go at somepoint.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #928 on: Today at 11:36:15 am »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 06:16:29 pm
Think we played really well and were quite clearly the better team. Diazs finishing is really why he doesnt quite fit here. You cant have someone that wasteful in that position. Cost us the win imo

hahah fuck me
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,836
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #929 on: Today at 11:52:43 am »
One of my bluenose mates just texted me saying youse were robbed again. If an Everton fan can see it then there is the answer !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #930 on: Today at 11:55:45 am »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 06:16:29 pm
Think we played really well and were quite clearly the better team. Diazs finishing is really why he doesnt quite fit here. You cant have someone that wasteful in that position. Cost us the win imo
You're basically asking for something that no other club has: a set of forwards who are all insanely good finishers. We have Salah and Jota for that. More than most. The others score a fair few but will also miss stuff. Your call about Diaz not belonging at LFC seems very harsh.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #931 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:42:54 am
One thing that really helped us in the second half was that yellow for Rodri.  He was completely ineffective in the second half, barely did anything and couldn't risk putting it about like he usually does.

Wasn't Rodri the one who handballed on our counter with the ref playing advantage in the second half?

Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #932 on: Today at 12:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 04:07:40 am
Kelleher gives us an extra footballer on the pitch. Many times in the past when City pressured and the ball went back to Alisson they would regain possession. With Kelleher we just have an extra footballer in there who can absorb that pressure and keep possession. Against other teams it is not that big an issue, but against pressing teams I would want a keeper like Kelleher.
He is seriously making me think of the goalkeeper position long term.

Kelleher was going long a lot more times than i remember Allison doing, that was not the reason we kept the ball better, the reason was our midfield of Endo Macallister Elliott and Domonik, and the fact City have dropped a level.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,299
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #933 on: Today at 12:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:59 am
Not being funny, but if you read shite from the Daily Nazi then you deserve all you get.

I don't go looking for it and as I said I don't read any newspapers. I was looking for a video of the Doku incident and saw the headline. Just out of curiosity I decided to read it to see what utter crap they write and sure enough it was crap.

The danger of this sort of shite is that a lot of people believe what they read and will regurgitate the nonsense as if it is true. A lot of people believe that somehow a wrong drop-ball decision lead to a goal minutes later.

I don't read newspapers so can't really comment whether this level of poor writing is prevalent (I suspect it is). It's a well used technique whereby you write a headline that's a bit extreme and then people will read and believe it. The majority of fans do not support Liverpool and so any negative reporting will feed their agenda much more so than positive reporting will (which will only tend to be read by the minority of supporters....ie us). I'm sure all clubs get the same treatment in that their fans will be vastly outnumbered by the majority of fans.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,299
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #934 on: Today at 12:05:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:56:58 am
Wasn't Rodri the one who handballed on our counter with the ref playing advantage in the second half?



Yes and at the time I wondered if he was going to get a second yellow but I guess the ref played on. We should have just stopped and put up our hands to force the referee to make a decision. I think Rodri was fortunate that he wasn't sent off as it looked like a deliberate handball.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #935 on: Today at 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:05:26 pm
Yes and at the time I wondered if he was going to get a second yellow but I guess the ref played on. We should have just stopped and put up our hands to force the referee to make a decision. I think Rodri was fortunate that he wasn't sent off as it looked like a deliberate handball.
Yeah, I don't think you can play on if the decision is a red card.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #936 on: Today at 12:33:02 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:19:58 am
I reckon Diaz had only one chance and that was the second half one when clean through. The Nunez one was a good save and the Foden bar one came off his arm . They did hit the post though . Iam surprised their goal wasn't checked as one of our players the nearest to Jones was pushed and held.

He had two very good chances (the one from Mo Salah, which was an xG of 0.4; and then the one where Nunez played a perfectly weighted pass through to him, and whilst trying to control it, he passed it 10 yards straight to Ederson) and one maybe "good" chance (xG of 0.13, from the pass from Szoboslai in the first half).   They hit the woodwork twice - as you said, the Foden one where it hit his arm (so would have been disallowed) from a bizarre punch from Kelleher, and Doku which was an xG of 0.04 so a very difficult chance and would have been saved if it had been going in).
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:07 pm by Scottymuser »
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #937 on: Today at 12:35:36 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:19:58 am
I reckon Diaz had only one chance and that was the second half one when clean through. The Nunez one was a good save and the Foden bar one came off his arm . They did hit the post though . Iam surprised their goal wasn't checked as one of our players the nearest to Jones was pushed and held.
He really had 3 within that 5 minute span, but couldnt get a shot off for two of them because of poor touches.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,228
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #938 on: Today at 12:38:07 pm »
We have to hope that performance pushes us on.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:43:12 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 08:41:51 am
We never really created a clear chance after the Diaz misses though, and against top sides misses like that tend to bite you in the arse.

Speaking of Diaz, that run where he made Rodri and Walker look like a pair of bums was one of the best things I've ever seen.

Yes we did?  Nunez had a good chance (xG of 0.28) in the 71st minute that Ortega saved very well; Mac and Salah both had xG chances of about 0.13 (maybe not clear, but not bad), and in the Salah "penalty" call incident, Gakpo had a clear sight of goal, 12 yards out, and mysteriously chose not to take an easy shot on, fake twice, before passing to Salah.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:59 am
Not being funny, but if you read shite from the Daily Nazi then you deserve all you get.

Was going to post exactly the same. I despair every time anyone shares a story from that pile of shite. They're as bad as the other one we don't mention.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 