Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50  (Read 12317 times)

Online Fitzy.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #760 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:34:49 pm
You didn't know Jamie Carragher grew up a Blue?
Of course I did. The fact its in this thread 30-odd years later because of his view on the non-penalty is peak interneting.

Grown up men using daft logic.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #761 on: Today at 08:44:14 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:35:00 pm
Its this dismissive attitude I dont get. Theyre currently top of the league. I think well ultimately win it. But being dismissive of this Arsenal team doesnt make sense. Just because they faded last season doesnt mean they will again. They look capable of getting at least a draw at City. A draw is the result I want most in that game as it should put things back in our hands

People declaring Arsenal as favourites when nothing backs it up is bizarre.
Online Draex

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #762 on: Today at 08:44:57 pm
One game at a time, nothing more nothing less.
Online meady1981

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #763 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:14 pm
People declaring Arsenal as favourites when nothing backs it up is bizarre.

I've not seen as lethargic a city as they are now. And we're hanging on by the skin of our teeth.
Arsenal fully have momentum, seem impervious to injury, won 8 on the bounce and are scoring for fun.
They have shown far more resilience and bottle than they did last year.
It's not that hard mate.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #764 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:45:59 pm
how many points did Arsenal drop in the last 10 games last season?

Loads. People were saying they didn't bottle it because it was City but they really did shit themselves. Goes to show that Man City are still the team you have to finish above. Do so and we will win the league imo.

Online DelTrotter

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #765 on: Today at 08:48:10 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:47:14 pm
I've not seen as lethargic a city as they are now. And we're hanging on by the skin of our teeth.
Arsenal fully have momentum, seem impervious to injury, won 8 on the bounce and are scoring for fun.
They have shown far more resilience and bottle than they did last year.
It's not that hard mate.

A huge opportunity to wreck the bookies as they seem to have it horrendously wrong if so many on here are accurate.
Online smicer07

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #766 on: Today at 08:48:21 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:47:25 pm
Loads. People were saying they didn't bottle it because it was City but they really did shit themselves. Goes to show that Man City are still the team you have to finish above. Do so and we will win the league imo.



You're totally correct. But for some reason people believe Arsenal suddenly have the mentality to be able to win the league. When they don't.
Online Dougle

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #767 on: Today at 08:51:14 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:31:32 pm
You can still have quite significant consequences when you pull out

You win !!
Online harleydanger

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #768 on: Today at 08:51:59 pm
Shouldve sent Macca out for the post game shirtless.
Online meady1981

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #769 on: Today at 08:54:09 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:48:21 pm
You're totally correct. But for some reason people believe Arsenal suddenly have the mentality to be able to win the league. When they don't.

No one thinks they 'suddenly' have it, but they've definitely grown into it this season compared to last. They aren't the team that crumbled it last year.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #770 on: Today at 08:54:35 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:35:32 pm
just updated the post with the ppg average of the run in opponents.
Arsenal 1.63, Cheats 1.62, mighty Reds 1.44. Take the points per game of the final games to come opponents, add all 10 together divide by 10, the number of games left.
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-man-city-arsenal-fixtures-premier-league-b2509909.html

Nice one, thanks. And pretty positive reading! Are we the only one to play one of the bottom three?

City out of the way now too. Lots of middling teams who on their day can be tricky, but you cant expect 10 walks in the park at this stage.

Spurs is the only home game Im a little concerned about but at the same time, they can hurt Arsenal and City too. I think Villa away will be fine by the time we go there, theyve lost a few home games now. United and Everton obviously stand out and were maybe scarred from 18/19 but ultimately were far better than both. If we can take 7 out of 9 from those tough three always well be in decent shape.
Online OkieRedman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #771 on: Today at 08:55:00 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:23:24 pm
No idea, they certainly haven't "played us off the park twice" though.


They had great spells that is for sure, but the mitigating factors involved in the away league match makes it pointless to talk about.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #772 on: Today at 08:55:16 pm
Even the Danns concussion fucked us today. Think he'd have come on and scored the winner.

We lacked that predator in the box without Jota. Didn't test the keeper enough after Ederson went off.
Online tubby

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #773 on: Today at 08:56:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:16 pm
Even the Danns concussion fucked us today. Think he'd have come on and scored the winner.

We lacked that predator in the box without Jota.

Don't think he's coming on in a game this big ahead of Gakpo.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #774 on: Today at 08:56:19 pm
Looking forward to the rematch in the FA cup
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #775 on: Today at 08:57:50 pm
Shout out to Kelleher, Quansah and Bradley by the way. Kelleher maybe, but imagine at the start of the season thinking wed be starting a huge game against City with them in the line up and wed all have been very nervous. And yet they didnt look at all out of place. Their rate of development this season has been incredible. Fully trusted members of the first team squad now.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #776 on: Today at 08:57:51 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 08:18:24 pm
Because they are the best side we've played this season. They've played us off the park twice.

 :lmao

Honestly are you for real?

We battered them in the second half at Anfield, should've beaten them. That's without even mentioning the ridiculous stonewall handball pen we didn't get in the first half.

Then we went to their place and knocked them out of the cup.

Sure they beat us at the Emirates, when we were missing about seven or eight players (three of whom had only newly dropped out right before the game) and where they didn't look like scoring in the second half until we gave them the mother and father of all gifts.

No one should deny they're a very good side. But honestly some of the shite I'm seeing today and recently is beyond a joke. Both this and the crying "it's in their hands now" posts.

Liverpool are the strongest team in the league overall, and that's the case even with half a team missing with injuries.
Online Redbonnie

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #777 on: Today at 08:58:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:16 pm
Even the Danns concussion fucked us today. Think he'd have come on and scored the winner.

We lacked that predator in the box without Jota. Didn't test the keeper enough after Ederson went off.

I couldnt understand why he took Darwin off.
Online JRed

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #778 on: Today at 08:59:58 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:58:14 pm
I couldnt understand why he took Darwin off.
He was knackered.
Online William Regal

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #779 on: Today at 09:00:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:16 pm
Even the Danns concussion fucked us today. Think he'd have come on and scored the winner.

We lacked that predator in the box without Jota. Didn't test the keeper enough after Ederson went off.

That's a great point and something I thought during the game today, if jota had just one of those chances today then we win that game
Online Dougle

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #780 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:58:14 pm
I couldnt understand why he took Darwin off.

See the list of injured players we already have ? Might be a clue there.
Online Persephone

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #781 on: Today at 09:01:53 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:58:14 pm
I couldnt understand why he took Darwin off.
Because he has just come back from injury and looked gassed.
Online harrylfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #782 on: Today at 09:04:01 pm
This team man I know we maybe shoulda won,but we absolutely bossed it second half,with the team or squad we had to choose from aswell
To put it in perspective,I dont see where a fit Trent plays if we were playing a final tomorrow
Online robertobaggio37

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #783 on: Today at 09:04:33 pm
Oiliver done his job brilliantly today tbf. In all seriousness, you have most of rivals and neutrals agreeing that this was a nailer on pen. At what point does the league take the action? PGMOL corrupted to the core. Oh and Sky can fuck off with their narrative driven production, twats.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #784 on: Today at 09:05:23 pm
Quote from: harrylfc on Today at 09:04:01 pm
This team man I know we maybe shoulda won,but we absolutely bossed it second half,with the team or squad we had to choose from aswell
To put it in perspective,I dont see where a fit Trent plays if we were playing a final tomorrow

I agree. This team are absolute warriors. As brilliant a player as Trent is, he has to earn his way back in.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #785 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:14 pm
People declaring Arsenal as favourites when nothing backs it up is bizarre.
I dont think many see them as favs, but neither should they be dismissed at this point as quite a few seem to keen to do. They are top, albeit on GD. Its likely to be a close title race between the 3 of us.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #786 on: Today at 09:06:09 pm
And for the love of god, can we take Robbo off corners? He cant hit them.


Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #787 on: Today at 09:06:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:56:02 pm
Don't think he's coming on in a game this big ahead of Gakpo.

I think he'd throw him on towards the end. Klopp referenced after the Chelsea game how he managed to get himself a few chances when he came on in the final and then the Southampton goals and he brings him on at Forest.
Online William Regal

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #788 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:05:23 pm
I agree. This team are absolute warriors. As brilliant a player as Trent is, he has to earn his way back in.

Every bit of it comes through the manager
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #789 on: Today at 09:08:34 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:58:14 pm
I couldnt understand why he took Darwin off.

A couple of minutes before he went off he stopped pressing when City had the ball on the halfway line, he looked fucked. Strayed offside far too often as well.

Online Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #790 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm
If you think about it we have done amazingly today. If we were up against a Man City team with some of their big hitters out and some just coming back from injury you would fancy your chances. As it was we played better second half and should of had a pen to win the game. So I think the red men were magnificent.
Online harrylfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #791 on: Today at 09:09:03 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:07:29 pm
Every bit of it comes through the manager
it does,but that mentality is now in place going fwd,its ingrained in this group of players
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #792 on: Today at 09:09:36 pm
It's incredible we are still in the race with 13 first team players missing. That's half a squad.
Offline neil4ad

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #793 on: Today at 09:13:45 pm
Arsenal are doing wonderfully, it's true. But they've also had a really easy schedule since they played us. Let's see what happens
Online William Regal

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #794 on: Today at 09:13:47 pm
Quote from: harrylfc on Today at 09:09:03 pm
it does,but that mentality is now in place going fwd,its ingrained in this group of players

I hope so pal, I think it's why I'd probably like pep Lijnders to stay on for continuity
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #795 on: Today at 09:16:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:09:36 pm
It's incredible we are still in the race with 13 first team players missing. That's half a squad.

Who are the 13? I can only count 9.

I've told you a million times, do not exaggerate.




Online harrylfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #796 on: Today at 09:17:48 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:13:47 pm
I hope so pal, I think it's why I'd probably like pep Lijnders to stay on for continuity
Yeah me too,but unfortunately thats not happening
Online latortuga

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #797 on: Today at 09:20:21 pm
Happy with the draw, though I have to admit I was convinced we'd win pre-game.

All the injuries, lack of cohesion, team disruption and a lot of young players on the field really hurt our chances perhaps more than I thought.

That Doku high boot at the end looked like a stone wall penalty to me.  How can you high boot someone in the box, clearly catch them and it not be a penalty?

We've had those given against us several times over the years, including the Quansah foul at Crystal P which if you argue minimal contact was on a similar level.
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #798 on: Today at 09:21:59 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:16:12 pm
Who are the 13? I can only count 9.

I've told you a million times, do not exaggerate.






1. Matip
2. Thiago
3. Doak
4, Baj
5. Trent
6. Gravenberch
7. Allison
8. Jota
9. Jones
10. Konate

Sorry, 10 missing. Robertson, Kostas, Mo, and Dom have returned to fitness.
Online wampa1

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #799 on: Today at 09:30:00 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:06:09 pm
And for the love of god, can we take Robbo off corners? He cant hit them.
I'd put Mac Allister on them.
