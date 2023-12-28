Because they are the best side we've played this season. They've played us off the park twice.



Honestly are you for real?We battered them in the second half at Anfield, should've beaten them. That's without even mentioning the ridiculous stonewall handball pen we didn't get in the first half.Then we went to their place and knocked them out of the cup.Sure they beat us at the Emirates, when we were missing about seven or eight players (three of whom had only newly dropped out right before the game) and where they didn't look like scoring in the second half until we gave them the mother and father of all gifts.No one should deny they're a very good side. But honestly some of the shite I'm seeing today and recently is beyond a joke. Both this and the crying "it's in their hands now" posts.Liverpool are the strongest team in the league overall, and that's the case even with half a team missing with injuries.